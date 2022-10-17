ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Driver killed after striking semi at 100+ mph on I-65 in Tennessee

By Alicia Patton
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KIHDg_0icFp3Y100

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say the driver of a stolen vehicle has died after striking a semi-truck on I-65 late Sunday night in North Nashville.

The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 near the Rosa L. Parks Boulevard exit.

According to Metro police, a semi-truck exited I-65 onto Rosa L. Parks Boulevard, stopped at a light and was then rear-ended by a Lincoln Navigator.

Officials say witnesses reported the Lincoln Navigator showed no signs of braking and was going well over 100 miles per hour when it struck the rear of the semi-truck.

Officers at the scene say the Lincoln Navigator was confirmed stolen earlier this month. According to Metro police, at least three individuals were inside the Lincoln Navigator at the time of the crash.

Metro police say the driver of Lincoln died in the crash, one passenger was transported to a local hospital and the third passenger, who is believed to be related to the driver, fled the scene.

No other information was immediately released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 28

Karen Eaton
2d ago

Regardless of who's fault it was or the fact that someone stole a car isn't the most important thing here. We need to be concerned as to whether these people were saved by the blood of Jesus Christ. We all should be praying for each other to get our lives in order. I'm proud to say that I am a Christian and love the Lord. He's my SAVIOR! People really need to think about where they'll spend eternity when JESUS RETURNS, AND HE IS RETURNING SOON! Please don't miss out on the greatest opportunity in your life. LOVE TO ALL!

Reply(1)
7
Lavena Baxter
2d ago

For God sakes, Instead of arguing you should be praying for the people involved in this accident and their families!!!

Reply(1)
8
Tia
1d ago

Prayers for the semi driver trying to make a honest wage. When evil comes calling. Blessings to him and his family.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Authorities: 1 dead in small plane crash on Tennessee road

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — A small plane crashed Tuesday on a road in a suburb of Nashville, Tennessee, killing one person, authorities said. The pilot was the only person on board the single-engine plane that crashed in Brentwood at 7:30 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. Brentwood police confirmed one fatality but didn’t immediately indicate whether the person who died was on the plane. Police said on Twitter that the two-lane road in the community just south of Nashville was closed afterward. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.
BRENTWOOD, TN
WSMV

Teen boy shot in East Nashville, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A teenager is in the hospital after a Sunday night shooting in East Nashville. Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot on South Sixth Street late Sunday night. The boy was standing in a parking lot when he was shot. According to police, the boy felt...
NASHVILLE, TN
iheart.com

1 Dead After Plane Crashes Down In Middle Tennessee

Brentwood Police officers responded to the scene of a deadly plane crash Tuesday morning on Old Smyrna Road between Jones Parkway and Edmondson Pike Tuesday morning, per FOX 17. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the pilot was the only person on board the single-engine Piper PA-32 craft at the time of the crash, which occurred around 7:30 a.m. The identity of the pilot has not been released.
BRENTWOOD, TN
WSMV

Woman kills sister in late-night shooting in La Vergne, police say

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A deadly shooting investigation is underway in Rutherford County after a woman died in a shooting late Sunday night. The victim was identified as 37-year-old Robin Taylor. Officers arrested 25-year-old Kandis Davis and she was booked at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and was charged...
LA VERGNE, TN
WSMV

Two correctional officers stabbed at Trousdale Co. prison

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two correctional officers at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center were flown to Nashville hospitals after being stabbed on Friday, according to the Trousdale County sheriff. Sheriff Ray Russell said one of the officers was flown by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment while the second...
TROUSDALE COUNTY, TN
98online.com

Chaos erupts at Tennessee Walmart as customers toss cookies and break wine bottles

(From Charlotte Observer) Two Walmart customers ended up arrested after they resorted to tossing wine bottles and throwing Halloween cookies at store staff and police, according to Tennessee police. Investigators said the chaos erupted when Walmart employees tried questioning the women about shoplifting nearly $700 in merchandise on Monday, Oct. 10, the Murfreesboro Police Department police said in a news release. Murfreesboro is about 35 miles southeast of Nashville.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wjle.com

Contractor Behind Schedule on Highway 56 Project

The State Highway 56 construction project is running behind schedule and the contractor, Jones Brothers, LLC has asked the Tennessee Department of Transportation for more time to complete the project without penalty. The bid was awarded in 2019 for the project which extends almost 8 miles from south of the...
SMITHVILLE, TN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

2 alleged shoplifters reportedly broke wine bottles, tossed cookies at a Tennessee Walmart

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two alleged shoplifters reportedly caused a scene at a Tennessee Walmart store by breaking wine bottles and tossing cookies, officials say. According to a news release from the Murfreesboro Police Department, officers were called out to a Walmart store after reports of two alleged shoplifters causing a disturbance by breaking bottles of wine and throwing Halloween cookies on Monday.
MURFREESBORO, TN
FOX Carolina

Missing Tennessee teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) -- Authorities in Tennessee have reported 16-year-old Aubrea Branham has been found safe Saturday morning after she was reported missing Friday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for Branham on behalf of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office late Friday night, according to WSMV....
MURFREESBORO, TN
CBS 42

CBS 42

64K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy