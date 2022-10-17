Driver killed after striking semi at 100+ mph on I-65 in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say the driver of a stolen vehicle has died after striking a semi-truck on I-65 late Sunday night in North Nashville.

The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 near the Rosa L. Parks Boulevard exit.

According to Metro police, a semi-truck exited I-65 onto Rosa L. Parks Boulevard, stopped at a light and was then rear-ended by a Lincoln Navigator.

Officials say witnesses reported the Lincoln Navigator showed no signs of braking and was going well over 100 miles per hour when it struck the rear of the semi-truck.

Officers at the scene say the Lincoln Navigator was confirmed stolen earlier this month. According to Metro police, at least three individuals were inside the Lincoln Navigator at the time of the crash.

Metro police say the driver of Lincoln died in the crash, one passenger was transported to a local hospital and the third passenger, who is believed to be related to the driver, fled the scene.

No other information was immediately released.

