Jeff Bezos & Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Are Twinning in White Sneakers in Rome

By Aaron Royce
 2 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lauren Sanchez shared a twinning shoe moment with her boyfriend, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, while on vacation in Italy.

The former “Extra” correspondent walked hand-in-hand with Bezos in Rome on Saturday afternoon, wearing a simple black dress. Her midi-length style featured a sleeveless silhouette with a curved sweetheart neckline and tiered skirt, giving it an air of romance. Aviator sunglasses, a black string bracelet and a gold necklace with a smiley face-shaped pendant finished her ensemble. Bezos wore a similarly versatile outfit: a light blue button-up shirt and slim-fitting navy jeans, paired with a leather belt, sunglasses and layered string bracelets.

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos walk hand-in-hand in Rome, Italy on Oct. 15, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA/GC Images

When it came to footwear, Sanchez opted for a set of Alexander McQueen’s hit Oversize sneakers. Her $590 style featured white padded leather uppers with rounded toes, cushioned interiors, and debased exaggerated soles. Striped laces completed the pair, giving it a faint boost of prints while remaining versatile for day-to-day wear. However, Sanchez wasn’t the only one to slip on a set of white sneakers; Bezos also matched with her for the occasion, wearing a similarly low-top matte leather pair by Hermés.

A closer look at Sanchez’s McQueen sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA/GC Images
Alexander McQueen’s Oversize sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Monochrome sneakers like Sanchez’s have been a revolving trend throughout the year, due to their ease and versatility. Whether low-top, slip-on or chunky, the style is most popular in single-tone neutral leathers and suedes. This can be seen in new collections by numerous brands; Sorel has released a range of thick-soled and waterproof sneakers in comfort-focused silhouettes within its fall collection. Buffalo London has also leaned into the shape, launching chunky styles with bubbly retro soles and plush vegan leather and suede uppers this season.

Sanchez usually wears versatile nude and black heels on the red carpet from brands like Christian Louboutin. The philanthropist’s off-duty ensembles feature sneakers by Alexander McQueen, Nike, Adidas and Golden Goose, as well as Chloé rubber boots. She also opts for sandals with gladiator or thick crossed straps in neutral hues for day-to-day wear.

