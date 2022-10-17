Nick Sirianni fired up after win: 'How 'Bout them Eagles!'

"HOW 'BOUT THEM EAGLES!"

Nick Sirianni could not help himself, overly emotional coming off of the field after a 26-17 Eagles win over the Cowboys.

There was a scrum between the players at the very end of the game and Sirianni was caught on camera yelling across the field, "That's the f---ing game, f--- you!"

Sirianni was asked about yelling towards the Cowboys' sideline after the game.

"I was mad about the extracurricular activity," Sirianni said. "Hey, I’m always going to stick up for our guys. You saw me, you may have seen me in the Jets game this preseason and they hit Jalen late out of bounds and I reacted very similar. I’m sure we weren’t angels in that confrontation there. I’m sure we had something to do with that a little bit, as well. There was a little scuffle right there, and I’m just going to stick up for our guys. That’s just who I am. I love these guys. This is my family. I have a great family at home, great parents, great wife, great kids, great brothers, but this is my other family.

"Just like when my brother’s team was 0-2 to start off and somebody was making fun of my brother when I was in 6th grade when he was a senior and I stuck up for him in that scenario, I’m going to stick up for my guys in this scenario. I know they know I got their back. I know they got my back, and that’s what a team is. I love being part of a team. It’s so special. I’m 41 years old and still part of a team. That’s unbelievable and that’s a great feeling."

The Eagles are now 6-0, the NFL's only remaining undefeated team, heading into their bye week. Sirianni is the odds on favorite to win NFL Coach of the Year at +150, with Brian Daboll of the Giants the next closest at +600.

