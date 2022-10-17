ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home, PA

Nick Sirianni fired up after win: 'How 'Bout them Eagles!'

By Andrew Porter
94 WIP Sports Radio
94 WIP Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EXELQ_0icFog1000

"HOW 'BOUT THEM EAGLES!"

Nick Sirianni could not help himself, overly emotional coming off of the field after a 26-17 Eagles win over the Cowboys.

There was a scrum between the players at the very end of the game and Sirianni was caught on camera yelling across the field, "That's the f---ing game, f--- you!"

Sirianni was asked about yelling towards the Cowboys' sideline after the game.

"I was mad about the extracurricular activity," Sirianni said. "Hey, I’m always going to stick up for our guys. You saw me, you may have seen me in the Jets game this preseason and they hit Jalen late out of bounds and I reacted very similar. I’m sure we weren’t angels in that confrontation there. I’m sure we had something to do with that a little bit, as well. There was a little scuffle right there, and I’m just going to stick up for our guys. That’s just who I am. I love these guys. This is my family. I have a great family at home, great parents, great wife, great kids, great brothers, but this is my other family.

"Just like when my brother’s team was 0-2 to start off and somebody was making fun of my brother when I was in 6th grade when he was a senior and I stuck up for him in that scenario, I’m going to stick up for my guys in this scenario. I know they know I got their back. I know they got my back, and that’s what a team is. I love being part of a team. It’s so special. I’m 41 years old and still part of a team. That’s unbelievable and that’s a great feeling."

The Eagles are now 6-0, the NFL's only remaining undefeated team, heading into their bye week. Sirianni is the odds on favorite to win NFL Coach of the Year at +150, with Brian Daboll of the Giants the next closest at +600.

Sirianni will join Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show on Tuesday morning at 8:30am.

Listen live to 94WIP via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett Was Escorted off the Field — Here's Why

Following the Pittsburg Steelers' 24-20 loss to the New York Jets, head coach Mike Tomlin benched starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and named rookie Kenny Pickett as his replacement. Although things were looking up for the 24-year-old QB, it appears he will lose his starting position for a few games after taking a massive hit during the sixth week of the 2022-23 NFL season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NJ.com

Former Giants cornerback killed at 32

Antonio Dennard has been shot and killed at age 32. The New York Daily News reported that he died in a shooting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFMZ, a local news station, reported that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The shooting...
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
The Spun

Jason Garrett Message Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

Jason Garrett send something on national television that fans never thought he'd say. During Sunday Night Football's pregame show, Garrett was deciding who to pick between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys. He thought about it for a second before saying "Fly Eagles Fly" which made Maria Taylor and Rodney Harrison laugh.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Outsider.com

Philadelphia Eagles HC Nick Sirianni Hurls ‘F Bomb’ at Dallas Cowboys Bench: VIDEO

On Sunday night, a fight broke out between Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys players in the closing moments of the primetime matchup. Not long after, cameras captured Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni visibly angered by the Cowboys. Thanks to high-definition footage, we know exactly what Sirianni screamed at Dallas’ bench and we’ll just say it wasn’t complimentary.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Dak's green light, penalty problems return, Elliott joins elite club

Expect Cowboys Nation to move on from Week 6 in record time. Not because the loss to Philadelphia wasn’t infuriating, but because there’s a quarterback decision to obsess about. News and Notes kicks off with the latest on Dak Prescott’s expected medical clearance, why Stephen Jones isn’t yet ready to commit to plugging him back in the starting lineup, and what Prescott himself has to say about his status. And if this closes the book on Cooper Rush, what does this chapter of his story actually say about him and what he did for the team?
DALLAS, TX
NJ.com

Ravens sign ex-Eagles receiver

DeSean Jackson has found himself a new team. The wide receiver signed with the Baltimore Ravens, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The 35-year-old Jackson was selected by the Eagles in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft. In his...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Joel Embiid Takes A Shot At Former Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo: "We Had A Crazy GM Tweeting About His Players, Going Crazy On Twitter, Which Was Insane."

The Philadelphia 76ers may well be sporting the best team of the Joel Embiid era as they head into the 2022-23 NBA season. They have got James Harden who seems to be in the best shape he has been in for a while, Tyrese Maxey seems to be on the verge of emerging as a star and they have also added some depth to the roster, something that had been an issue in the past.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Cowboys give huge Dak Prescott injury update ahead of Week 7

There is now are further indications that quarterback Dak Prescott will return to play for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7. The Dallas Cowboys have done their part ever since quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a right thumb fracture in the season-opener. They had won their next four games with Cooper Rush starting in place of Prescott. But in a pivotal game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Cowboys lost 27-16 to fall to third place in the NFC East. There had been positive updates regarding Prescott recently, but fans received two tremendous updates on Wednesday.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Philly

Phillies playoff run is having a "sweet" impact on local economy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Phillies' success is giving a much-needed boost to businesses in Philadelphia. Many fans will be spending some "green" this Red October. McGillin's Olde Ale House on Drury Street in Center City will become a sea of red Tuesday night. Co-owner Chris Mullins says the Phillies game tonight will bring out twice the size of a normal Tuesday night crowd."If Friday and Saturday was any indication, it will be very loud and very raucous and very excited. They were into every single pitch, every hit and it was just dynamic," Mullins said. The sports bar is all decked out...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94 WIP Sports Radio

94 WIP Sports Radio

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Philadelphia, including Eagles, Phillies, 76ers and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/94wip

Comments / 0

Community Policy