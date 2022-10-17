Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
news4sanantonio.com
SC school shooting threat deemed TikTok hoax by police
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A report has been released with new details about the 911 call made to South Carolina police in connection to an active school shooter hoax on Oct. 5. Police said a male called 911 on that morning and claimed there was an unknown male...
news4sanantonio.com
Mother, tattoo artist arrested after 10-year-old gets ink, say police
HIGHLAND, NY (WRGB) — Town of Lloyd Police say two have been arrested, after a 10-year-old was allowed to receive a tattoo. Police say 33-year-old Chrystal Thomas, the child's mother, was arrested on October 4th. She was charged with endangering the welfare of a child. She's accused of allowing what police describe as "a large permanent ink tattoo" to be applied on the child's arm.
news4sanantonio.com
School districts in Texas are issuing DNA kits for emergencies
The State of Texas is sending public school students home with DNA kits in the event their parents need to identify them in an emergency. The kits come with ink-free fingerprint and DNA ID cards for students in Kindergarten through 6th grade. They could then be turned over to law enforcement agencies to help locate a missing or trafficked child.
news4sanantonio.com
California teen makes history by becoming the first girl to score two touchdowns in a game
SANTA ANA, Calif. - A Southern California football player made history Friday when she scored two touchdowns. Bella Rasmussen is a high school football star. The 17-year-old plays Running Back and Defensive End for laguna high school. She says she's dreamed of playing football since she was a child. "There...
news4sanantonio.com
VIDEO: Bison rams hiker at Caprock Canyons State Park in Texas
A woman is recovering after being gored by a bison at North Texas state park. And it was all caught on video. Rebecca Clark said she was hiking at Caprock Canyons State Park, about 100 miles northeast of Lubbock. While on the hike, she walked upon a group of bison...
Comments / 0