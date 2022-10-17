ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

SC school shooting threat deemed TikTok hoax by police

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A report has been released with new details about the 911 call made to South Carolina police in connection to an active school shooter hoax on Oct. 5. Police said a male called 911 on that morning and claimed there was an unknown male...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Mother, tattoo artist arrested after 10-year-old gets ink, say police

HIGHLAND, NY (WRGB) — Town of Lloyd Police say two have been arrested, after a 10-year-old was allowed to receive a tattoo. Police say 33-year-old Chrystal Thomas, the child's mother, was arrested on October 4th. She was charged with endangering the welfare of a child. She's accused of allowing what police describe as "a large permanent ink tattoo" to be applied on the child's arm.
LLOYD, NY
School districts in Texas are issuing DNA kits for emergencies

The State of Texas is sending public school students home with DNA kits in the event their parents need to identify them in an emergency. The kits come with ink-free fingerprint and DNA ID cards for students in Kindergarten through 6th grade. They could then be turned over to law enforcement agencies to help locate a missing or trafficked child.
TEXAS STATE
VIDEO: Bison rams hiker at Caprock Canyons State Park in Texas

A woman is recovering after being gored by a bison at North Texas state park. And it was all caught on video. Rebecca Clark said she was hiking at Caprock Canyons State Park, about 100 miles northeast of Lubbock. While on the hike, she walked upon a group of bison...
TEXAS STATE

