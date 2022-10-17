Read full article on original website
NC man wins $25,000 a year for life off $2 lottery ticket
APEX, N.C. (WGHP) — Christopher Johnson, 59, of Apex, won a $25,000 a year for life lottery prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “The first thing I did was tell myself I can make a plan for the future,” Johnson said. “That was a good feeling.” After checking his email late at […]
North Carolina Man's Donut Craving Lands Him $1 Million Lottery Prize
"I've been getting close lately and I told my wife I was destined to win soon."
Late-night email from lottery leaves NC man sleepless — and lucky for rest of his life
“The first thing I did was tell myself I can make a plan for the future,” the man said.
Wake County man wins $25K per year for life
A 59-year-old Apex man will win $25,000 per year for the rest of his life after winning the North Carolina Education Lottery’s Lucky for Life game. “The first thing I did was tell myself I can make a plan for the future, and that was a good feeling,” Christopher Johnson said.
North Carolinian wins $1 million in Mega Millions drawing
N.C. (WGHP) — A lucky North Carolinian is the winner of a $1 million prize after Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at the Handy Mart on US-70 in Goldsboro. The ticket was purchased for $2 and matched the numbers on all five white balls. The odds of a perfect five-out-of-five match […]
WITN
More resignations announced for troubled Lenoir County town
PINK HILL, N.C. (WITN) - More resignations have been announced for one Eastern Carolina town after the mayor quit yesterday. Mayor Pro Tem Penny Murphy, who is now acting mayor, said the town clerk and the assistant clerk have also resigned. She would not say if those resignations were connected to the mayor’s departure or not.
WITN
Man charged with stealing trailer from Greene County home
Beaufort County holds forum for sheriff candidates. WHO AM I? Kinston police say dollar store robbed, employee assaulted. WHO AM I? Kinston police say dollar store robbed, employee assaulted. Tarboro police: Man with rifles linked to hate group arrested at Edgecombe Community College. Updated: 18 hours ago. Tarboro police: Man...
Four lockdowns in three days at schools in eastern North Carolina
Four different schools in eastern North Carolina have undergone lockdowns in the past three days due to potential threats. The area impacted includes Rocky Mount, Edgecombe and Halifax counties. On Monday morning, Tarboro police said an Edgecombe Community College student was seen acting erratically on campus, causing a concerned staff...
WRAL
New House of Raeford bulk pre-order chicken sales in Benson, Spring Lake, Burlington and more
House of Raeford is hosting upcoming fresh bulk chicken sales in Benson, Spring Lake, Burlington and more. You'll find impressive prices on chicken breast, chicken drumsticks and thighs and more!. For all of these sales, you'll need to pre-order and pre-pay on the House of Raeford website. Locations and Dates.
‘Live cockroach crawling on a bowl’: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Oct. 18)
Here’s what we found when we checked the restaurant inspections for Wake and Durham counties for the past week.
22,000 lbs. of catfish spilled on I-95 in North Carolina after crash
A semi-truck crashed on I-95 in Cumberland County near Wade.
Wolfspeed employee dies at Durham facility
DURHAM, N.C. — An employee at Wolfspeed in Durham died last week. The company confirmed to WRAL News that somoene died at their facility on Thursday, Oct. 13. Durham police said officers arrived at Wolfspeed just before 1 p.m. on the 4600 block of Silicon Drive and found a man who had died.
cbs17
Semi hauling 22,000 lbs. of catfish crashes on I-95 in Cumberland County
WADE, N.C. (WNCN) —A stinky accident took place in Cumberland County on Tuesday morning when a semi-truck crashed on I-95, spilling 22,000 pounds of fish. The semi-truck was carrying a large haul of catfish and the load spilled during the crash, according to officials. State troopers said the semi...
Raleigh man facing robbery charges of New Bern business
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Raleigh man is facing robbery charges after an incident that happened on Monday. Raymond D. Osorio, 32, was arrested by New Bern police and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and resist, obstruct and delay. He was placed in the Craven County Jail under a $60,000 secured bond. […]
WITN
Father and daughter perish in Greene County house fire
First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Beaufort County holds forum for sheriff candidates. Beaufort County holds forum for sheriff candidates. WHO AM I? Kinston police say dollar store robbed, employee assaulted. Updated: 20 hours ago. WHO AM I? Kinston police say dollar store robbed, employee assaulted. Tarboro police:...
cbs17
Driver crashes in Raleigh after I-40 chase topping 150 mph, NC troopers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver crashed in Raleigh after a 150 mile per hour chase on Interstate 40 out of Durham County late Monday night, officials said. The incident began around 11 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 40 near mile marker 283, which is at the Interstate 540 interchange in Durham County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
WRAL
Human skeleton found in Wilson County
ELM CITY, N.C. — A pair of hunters discovered a human skeleton Saturday in a wooded area in Wilson County. According to the Wilson County Sheriff's Office, deputies found an "almost complete" skeleton under a brush pile off Four Tenths Road in Elm City. The remains have not been...
Edgecombe Community College student charged after police seize three rifles, ammunition from his car on campus
A man linked to a hate group was arrested with rifles and ammunition in his car on Monday at a community college in eastern North Carolina. Jason Messenbrink, 24, is charged with possession of a firearm on educational property. Authorities are holding Messenbrink at the Edgecombe County Detention Center on $750,000 bond.
Greene County murder case to be featured Wednesday in TV series
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – Rebecca Moses, a beloved mother, daughter, and sister who was killed 25 years ago in Snow Hill, will be featured in an episode of “In Pursuit with John Walsh” Wednesday night. Rebecca’s sister, Beverly Wilkerson, hopes the episode will bring justice and closure. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office […]
WITN
Pink Hill mayor resigns after blow up at town meeting
PINK HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Less than a week after a town board meeting abruptly ended, an Eastern Carolina mayor has called it quits. Pink Hill Mayor Mike Hill resigned this afternoon, effective immediately, according to a post on the town’s social media page. Video of last Tuesday’s meeting...
