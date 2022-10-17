Read full article on original website
Related
Herald Community Newspapers
Malverne 4-2 after OT loss
Saturday’s 33-32 double-overtime heartbreaker in Seaford notwithstanding, this has been a season of good for Malverne football. Malverne beat Clarke for the first time since at least 2009 - when head coach Kito Lockwood took over the program. Running back Norman Brown has been a daily workhorse. Quarterback Chad...
Herald Community Newspapers
Stingy Lynbrook earns playoff win
With striker Tyla Vuotto racking up an epic goal-scoring numbers, notching 22 goals in 13 regular-season games, Lynbrook girls’ soccer coach Michael Palumbo felt he needed to make a goalkeeper change entering the playoffs. With three games left to the regular season, Palumbo decided to pull junior co-captain Katie...
Herald Community Newspapers
Hewlett looking to make statement
The long-term possibilities that can come from a strong start to the season are endless. This holds true with the Hewlett boys’ volleyball team, which is looking to make a strong case of becoming one of the top teams in Conference 2C as the season winds down. A six-match...
Herald Community Newspapers
Valley Stream North riding 10-match win streak
When the force of its chief weapon was blunted by archrival Carey’s shrewd tactic, the Valley Stream North girls’ volleyball team – in a Nassau conference A/C2 showdown Oct. 15 – simply shrugged and devised a workaround. VSN, this season, has grown accustomed to overcoming hurdles.
News 12
3 New Yorkers win $50,000 prizes playing Powerball
Three New Yorkers won $50,000 third-prize winning tickets in Monday's Powerball drawing. The Oct. 17 tickets were sold at Mobil gas station on East Broadway in Monticello, the 7-Eleven store on Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack and Mary's Express and Deli on Skillman Avenue in Woodside. The third-prize tickets matched...
beckersspine.com
Orthopaedic Associates of Manhasset opens New York location with 10 physicians
Orthopaedic Associates of Manhasset has opened a new, 6,000-square-foot, full-service orthopedic location in Huntington, N.Y., according to an Oct. 17 press release sent to Becker's. This is the second major location for Orthopaedic Associates, which has been providing care in Great Neck, N.Y., since 1971. The Huntington facility will replace...
islipbulletin.net
Application heard for mixed-use building in Bay Shore
On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Town of Islip planning board held a meeting at Islip Town Hall West. A public hearing was held regarding a site plan modification for 39 Brentwood Road in Bay Shore. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
27east.com
Recently Retired McDonalds CEO and Southampton Graduate Betts Wins Coopers Beach Concession Contract
When Southampton Village residents head to Coopers Beach with beach chairs and towels in tow at the start of the 2023 summer season, they will see some new faces when... more. A state judge has ruled that East Hampton Town cannot close East Hampton Airport and ... by Michael Wright.
sgbonline.com
REI To Open Store In Huntington, NY In Summer 2023
REI Co-op will open a new store in Huntington, NY, in the summer of 2023, the retailer’s seventh location in the Tri-State region. “We’ve long been interested in better serving the Long Island outdoor community and in complement to our existing Tri-State stores,” said Sean Sampson, REI regional director. “As we do in every community where the co-op has a presence, our local team will seek partnerships with nonprofits to support their efforts in protecting natural places and welcoming more people outside.”
Wanted for Centereach and Middle Island Grand Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who allegedly used stolen credit cards at two businesses in Centereach and Lake Grove in September. Three men allegedly used a stolen credit card at Walmart, located...
longisland.com
Islip Town Begins Renovations at Byron Lake Park
Islip Town announced that it is moving forward with a project to renovate Byron Lake Park. The work includes the pool, concession area, septic system, as well as improving accessibility and surrounding beautification. Byron Lake itself is also being rehabilitated. Byron Lake Park is a 37.8 acre tree lined park...
$1 million-winning Mega Millions ticket sold at Brooklyn deli
MAPLETON, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Cha-ching! A $1 million-winning ticket in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing was sold in Brooklyn, according to state lottery officials. The lucky ticket, good for the seven-figure second-prize sum, was sold at 3 Bros Deli & Grocery NY Corp. on Bay Parkway near 64th Street in Mapleton. The ticket matched all five […]
Police Search For Driver Who Struck SUV In North Amityville, Pedestrian In Wyandanch
An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into an SUV and then struck and seriously injured a 60-year-old woman on Long Island. The incident happened at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Suffolk County Police Department said. SCPD said officers tried to pull over a black Mercedes-Benz...
longisland.com
Jennifer Lawrence “Dramedy” Shooting at Lookout Beach in Nassau, Other Locations
A movie is being filmed at various locations on Long Island, including Town Park Point Lookout Beach in Nassau according to Town of Hempstead records. Some sources say the film is supposed to be set in Montauk, but that is not confirmed. The movie, “No Hard Feelings,” is set to...
Herald Community Newspapers
Final preparations under way for annual Malverne Fall Festival
Anyone passing through Malverne on Oct. 6 may have seen the Malverne Fire Department raising a banner above the intersection of Hempstead Avenue and Broadway. The sign was one of finishing touches in preparation for the Chamber of Commerce’s annual Fall Festival coming this Sunday. Every year, the chamber...
longisland.com
New York Mac & Cheese Fest Set to Debut at Mulcahy's Pub in Wantagh Oct. 23
For those of you that are fans of the warm, gooey, and delicious concoction known far and wide as macaroni and cheese, the day you’ve always dreamed of is nearly here: Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh, NY will be hosting the New York Mac and Cheese Fest in their esteemed establishment on Sunday, October 23, at 1:30 p.m., where the area’s top restaurants will battle it out for the mac and cheese crown, with attendees getting to not only taste their wares, but choose the winner as well!
Bus collides with garbage truck in Queens; 10 people hurt
The NICE bus rear ended the garbage truck at Hillside Avenue and 191st Street just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.
longisland.com
Rocky Point's Pickle Packin' Papa Closing at Year's End
Long Island is losing another small business after decades serving the local community. Popular pickle joint, Pickle Packin’ Papa, is closing at the end of the year, according to a post on their Facebook page. The owner announced yesterday that patrons will only be able to enjoy their pickles until December 31, 2022.
New in Huntington: Orthopedic Service; Loan Office; Retail Grand Opening
Orthopaedic Associates of Manhasset has opened its newest location at 532 New York Ave. in Huntington. Established in 1971, OAM offers full-service orthopedic care in Suffolk County. The Huntington office is the second on Long Island, with the first in Great Neck. Patients can seek Read More ...
longisland.com
The Cajun Bucket: West Hempstead Eatery Capturing the Taste Buds of Long Islanders
When it comes to dining out, one of the most popular types of restaurant today on Long Island are those that specialize in Cajun seafood, and when you ask anyone where the best eateries are to procure this tasty fare, one name keeps coming up: The Cajun Bucket in West Hempstead, NY.
Comments / 0