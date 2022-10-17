Read full article on original website
Hundreds of cases of bullying and harassments in tri-county schools
Disturbing data regarding school safety. The South Carolina school Report Card released this week shows high numbers of kids experiencing bullying, harassment, and even physical attacks. There were hundreds of cases of bullying and harassment in Tri-County schools just this past year alone. CCSD saw 726 incidents of bullying or...
Alex Murdaugh attorneys ask for more of state's evidence ahead of murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The attorneys for Alex Murdaugh, the former Lowcountry lawyer charged with the killings of his wife and son in June of 2021, are asking a judge to compel the state to overturn more of its evidence ahead of the January 2023 murder trial. Murdaugh's...
South Carolina school report cards released with ratings
PROSPERITY, S.C. (WACH) — The SC Education Oversight Committee (EOC) and the SC Department of Education (SCDE) held a joint news conference Monday at Prosperity-Rikard Elementary School to announce the release of the 2022 School Report Card, reflecting the results of the 2020-2021 school year. Officials say the release...
Woman points gun at driver during road rage is arrested: CPD
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — A woman who pointed a handgun at another driver in the area of Glenn McConnell Parkway and Paul Cantrell Boulevard was arrested by officers on Monday, October 17th. Police said the victim described a black female with a head scarf who pointed a gun...
McDonald's, Krispy Kreme test partnership in Kentucky
McDonald's and Krispy Kreme are teaming up to test if a partnership between the two companies is something consumers want. Krispy Kreme issued the announcement on Tuesday, stating the limited-time test will take place at McDonald's locations in Louisville, Kentucky and the surrounding area. Starting October 26, the McDonald's locations...
A plan to revamp a long-neglected mall is moving forward
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — After years of talks to redevelop Richland Mall in Forest Acres, a plan to revamp the area is one step closer to becoming a reality. Richland County council approved tax incentives on the project during a final vote at a meeting on Oct. 18.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation is now debt free
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Department of Transportation officials have announced that the final payment on the agency's highway bounds have been made. The agency can now save money on future interest payments and that money can be reinvested into ongoing projects. The SCDOT becomes one of the...
South Carolina state officials warn of increased deer-vehicle collisions
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) reported much more deer-vehicle collisions in the past year than usual and warns drivers of deer on state roads. Officials say drivers in the state should be cautious of roaming white-tailed deer throughout the year, but especially...
Host of local players selected for the North/South All-Star Game
CONWAY, SC - Several local players have been selected to play in the North/South All-Star Football game December 10th. The annual showcase will feature some of the best in South Carolina. The game will take place in Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. The List of local players selected. Elijah Chalmers -...
