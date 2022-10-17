ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KHOU

Harris County elections under scrutiny from Texas Republicans

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County elections are coming under scrutiny again from statewide elected Republicans. A task force from the Texas Attorney General’s Office will accompany Secretary of State inspectors to monitor voting in one of the nation’s largest counties. The Secretary of State claims during...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
News Channel 25

Suspects wanted for stealing $750K in vehicles across Texas: Waco police

WACO, Texas — Authorities are searching for a pair of serial car thefts. Isabel Gonzelez and Rolando Hernandez, both 33, are wanted by the Waco Police Department for engaging in organized crime, a first-degree felony. Waco police said both suspects are involved in stealing multiple vehicles across the state,...
WACO, TX
Click2Houston.com

Ken Paxton, Texas’ election denier-in-chief, closes in on third term

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In the days leading up to the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton urged his followers on social media to “stand with President Trump” and “#StopTheSteal.”
TEXAS STATE
Local Profile

The State Fair Of Texas Closed After False Shooting Scare

The State Fair of Texas closed early on October 14 after a false shooting scare. Fair-goers left in a panic and many were running for cover. WFAA reported that Dallas Police Department officers responded at around 9 p.m. after a large group ran out of the Fair Park gate attempting to “create chaos.” They succeeded. Videos on social media were filled with screaming crowds running toward the exit in fear of an active shooter after the rambunctious group first began running. The individuals who are to blame for the mass panic have not been identified and no arrests were made.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Gardening 101: Hackberry leafrollers invade North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — I start this story with a startling fact; the hackberry tree - which comes in two varieties - is very common in North Texas. The tree is infamously found along stretches of powerlines, where birds eat the seeds off the tree and "disperse" them later where they rest until the time is right for growing. With such an efficient distribution program making use of the birds' free labor, hackberries are found just about in every picture of trees in North Texas. They make up an amazing 20% of the total canopy; about one in five trees is...
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

‘Dry hole’ wells can leak contaminants, but they aren’t being cleaned up by the state

About 8,000 defunct oil and gas wells sit abandoned across Texas, waiting to be plugged and cleaned up by regulators. But that’s just part of the total number of inactive wells. In addition to that backlog is another category: so-called “dry hole wells” that have the potential to pollute farmland and groundwater. Energy companies originally drilled the wells looking for oil and gas, and when they didn’t find any, turned them over to landowners as “water wells.” According to reporting from climate news outlet Floodlight, there’s little information on exactly how many of those types of wells exist. What’s more – it’s unclear who’s responsibility it is to clean them up.
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

TPWD: Quail Could Be Even Harder to Hunt in Texas This Season

AUSTIN – Bobwhite and scaled quail populations continue to battle against drought conditions across Texas as quail season opens statewide Oct. 29. This means hunting opportunities and success will vary throughout the state. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) biologists completed their annual Quail Roadside Survey period in August,...
TEXAS STATE
CW33

CW33

Dallas, TX
KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex.

 https://www.cw33.com

