Read full article on original website
Related
KHOU
Harris County elections under scrutiny from Texas Republicans
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County elections are coming under scrutiny again from statewide elected Republicans. A task force from the Texas Attorney General’s Office will accompany Secretary of State inspectors to monitor voting in one of the nation’s largest counties. The Secretary of State claims during...
Central Texas cities rank safest in Texas, according to new analysis
AUSTIN, Texas — Home security reviewer SafeWise ranked the safest cities to raise a family in Texas, and some Central Texas cities made the top spots. Elgin comes in sixth, Hutto is 23rd, Leander is 33rd, Lakeway is 48th and Cedar Park comes in at No. 49. Safewise analyzed...
Who can you vote for? Here’s how you can find your sample ballot in the November election
Here's how to find a sample ballot in counties across Central Texas so you know what to expect when you show up to the polls.
Video shows Texas school administrator toss student into wall
A Texas school administrator is no longer on the job after a violent confrontation with a 14-year-old student was caught on camera. KXAN's Kelly Wiley reports.Oct. 19, 2022.
KVUE
Texas is conducting school safety audits. Here's how Central Texas districts did
AUSTIN, Texas — Inspections are now underway to make sure Texas schools are taking the right steps to secure campuses. Last month, the KVUE Defenders reported on random intruder audits at Texas schools. Now, we're beginning to see the results of some of those inspections. We reached out to...
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill Campaign
Governor Abbott launches the One Pill Kill campaignScreenshot from Twitter. On Monday, October 17, Texas Governor Greg Abbott voiced a follow-up on his campaign against fentanyl. He started the “One Pill Kills” campaign.
News Channel 25
Suspects wanted for stealing $750K in vehicles across Texas: Waco police
WACO, Texas — Authorities are searching for a pair of serial car thefts. Isabel Gonzelez and Rolando Hernandez, both 33, are wanted by the Waco Police Department for engaging in organized crime, a first-degree felony. Waco police said both suspects are involved in stealing multiple vehicles across the state,...
‘Used Car King’ awaits sentencing for fraudulent Texas vehicle tag sales
Authorities say he billed himself as the "Used Car King of New York," but the 51-year-old man now awaits sentencing on federal charges in Texas as investigators offer a reward for a man who remains a fugitive in the case.
Click2Houston.com
Ken Paxton, Texas’ election denier-in-chief, closes in on third term
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In the days leading up to the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton urged his followers on social media to “stand with President Trump” and “#StopTheSteal.”
30% increase in officers leaving DPS in 3 months following Uvalde, compared to 2021
At least 79 officers have left the Texas Department of Public Safety since the deadly Robb Elementary School shooting on May 24 in Uvalde, according to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, or TCOLE.
KVUE
Random school intruder audits underway in Texas. Here are the results
In September, the KVUE Defenders reported on random intruder audits at Texas schools. Now we're beginning to see the results.
The State Fair Of Texas Closed After False Shooting Scare
The State Fair of Texas closed early on October 14 after a false shooting scare. Fair-goers left in a panic and many were running for cover. WFAA reported that Dallas Police Department officers responded at around 9 p.m. after a large group ran out of the Fair Park gate attempting to “create chaos.” They succeeded. Videos on social media were filled with screaming crowds running toward the exit in fear of an active shooter after the rambunctious group first began running. The individuals who are to blame for the mass panic have not been identified and no arrests were made.
What Age Can You Legally Leave Your Child Home Alone in Texas?
Parents are constantly making decisions for their children; trying to decide how much screen time they get or whether they are old enough for a phone. There are tons of questions that have no clear answer, sometimes we just have to wing it. What about the hard questions? The situations...
Click2Houston.com
‘Used Car King of New York’ pleads guilty in nationwide scheme to sell thousands of fraudulent Texas vehicle tags, DA says
HOUSTON – A 51-year-old man who advertised himself as the “Used Car King of New York” has admitted to conspiring to commit wire fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Octavian Ocasio pleaded guilty to conspiring with others to buy and sell thousands of fraudulent Texas-issued temporary...
Gardening 101: Hackberry leafrollers invade North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — I start this story with a startling fact; the hackberry tree - which comes in two varieties - is very common in North Texas. The tree is infamously found along stretches of powerlines, where birds eat the seeds off the tree and "disperse" them later where they rest until the time is right for growing. With such an efficient distribution program making use of the birds' free labor, hackberries are found just about in every picture of trees in North Texas. They make up an amazing 20% of the total canopy; about one in five trees is...
Horrifying Video: Woman Charged and Gored By Bison At Texas State Park
Rebecca Clark was charged and gored by a bison at the Caprock Canyons State Park & Trailway recently after getting far too close to a few of them while passing through the park. The video is absolutely terrifying. She admits that she was at fault for this scenario and that...
KVUE
Beto O'Rourke visited four Southeast Texas churches, Gov. Greg Abbott holding upcoming roundtable in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott and Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O'Rourke are making stops across the state ahead of the 2022 Texas midterm election, including some in Southeast Texas. O'Rourke visited three churches in Beaumont and one in Port Arthur Sunday. He shared photos of his visits in a...
'It was a big shock': New Texas BBQ joint takes #1 spot
Texas is famous for its BBQ with people traveling from all corners of the globe to try it. Find out which spot has claimed the title as best in the state and what people will endure to get a tray.
texasstandard.org
‘Dry hole’ wells can leak contaminants, but they aren’t being cleaned up by the state
About 8,000 defunct oil and gas wells sit abandoned across Texas, waiting to be plugged and cleaned up by regulators. But that’s just part of the total number of inactive wells. In addition to that backlog is another category: so-called “dry hole wells” that have the potential to pollute farmland and groundwater. Energy companies originally drilled the wells looking for oil and gas, and when they didn’t find any, turned them over to landowners as “water wells.” According to reporting from climate news outlet Floodlight, there’s little information on exactly how many of those types of wells exist. What’s more – it’s unclear who’s responsibility it is to clean them up.
San Angelo LIVE!
TPWD: Quail Could Be Even Harder to Hunt in Texas This Season
AUSTIN – Bobwhite and scaled quail populations continue to battle against drought conditions across Texas as quail season opens statewide Oct. 29. This means hunting opportunities and success will vary throughout the state. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) biologists completed their annual Quail Roadside Survey period in August,...
CW33
Dallas, TX
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.https://www.cw33.com
Comments / 0