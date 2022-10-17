ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Madrid County, MO

KFVS12

Man charged in connection with 2019 Cape Girardeau homicide

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been charged in connection with a 2019 homicide. According to the Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney’s office, Isaiah M. Lane, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon resulting in death, assault in the first degree and unlawful use of a weapon resulting in injury. His bond was set at $5 million cash only.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
OAK RIDGE, MO
thunderboltradio.com

Martin man facing drug charges following weekend traffic stop

A Martin man is facing drug charges following a weekend traffic stop in Sharon. Sixty-one-year-old Mark Carlton is charged with Possession of Schedule I, II, and VI Drugs and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia after being stopped by Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Eddings early Saturday morning on Mt. Vernon Road in Sharon after he was observed swerving on the road.
MARTIN, TN
KFVS12

Man wanted in Union County, Ill.

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is wanted after authorities say he got away from law enforcement. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Ford is wanted on a charge of aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer. Officials believe Ford is driving a gray 2014 Chevy...
UNION COUNTY, IL
kzimksim.com

Major Case Squad disbanded after homicide near Bellevue/Fountain Street

On Saturday, the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad was activated in reference to a homicide that occurred near Bellevue and Fountain Street in Cape Girardeau around 6 pm the same day. 22-year-old Nathan Hinojosa Jr., of Cape Girardeau, died from gunshot wounds sustained. Through their investigation the Major Case Squad identified 18-year-old Izaiah Turner, of Cape Girardeau County, as a suspect. Turner was located and arrested by the Major Case Squad around 1:20 am on Sunday. The CGPD submitted their report to the Cape Girardeau County State Prosecuting Attorney’s office, who then formally charged Turner with 1st-Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action. His cash-only bond was set at $2,500,000. Following the arrest and ensuing investigations, the Major Case Squad disbanded yesterday, October 17, 2022.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

Concerns rise as homicide rate increases in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Within the past eight weeks, three recorded homicides took place in the city of Cape Girardeau. Many are concerned that these deadly crimes are at an increase in 2022. According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department (CGPD), the annual average of homicides for Cape...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Wayne County issuing citations to those who violate burn bans

An organization looking for a solution towards the homeless situation in Cape takes their concerns to city council yet again, asking for an area in Cape for homeless people to live in tents. MoDOT faces critical shortage of snow plow operators.
WAYNE COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Hwy. 61 north of Jackson reopened after semi rollover crash

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Highway 61, north of Jackson, was briefly shutdown to traffic Wednesday morning, October 19 because of a crash. A semi tractor-trailer flipped over and ended up against a tree-line. The crash was not far from the Fruitland exit off of Interstate 55. First responders...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Highway 61 near Jackson back open after semi-crash

The Missouri Department of Transportation will host a public meeting in Butler County to talk about the future of Interstate 57 this evening. When winter weather strikes, it may take MoDOT a little longer to clear Missouri roadways.
JACKSON, MO
kzimksim.com

Cape Girardeau woman missing for 3 weeks

A Cape Girardeau woman has been missing for several weeks. Amber Branham was last seen by her children three weeks ago. This is the only information available at this time. If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kzimksim.com

No foul play suspected after skull found in Butler County

Officials say that no foul play is suspected after a skull was found in Butler County. Butler County Coroner Jim Akers reports the skull was found earlier this month in the Black River. Akers says that the skull has been identified as a human skull and appears to be a medical specimen used for educational purposes. The Coroner’s Office has opened an investigation and requested the assistance of outside specialists. Akers added that this is an unusual discovery, however it is not a homicide investigation and no foul play is suspected. The Coroner’s Office is searching for a lab to attempt to analyze the DNA, but due to the age and condition of the skull, it will be a lengthy process.
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
kzimksim.com

House damaged in fire Thursday

The Standard Democrat reports a home on Foust Street in Sikeston was damaged by a fire Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters received the call of the fire just after 1 p.m. Tuesday. Sikeston DPS Capt. Derick Wheetley said they believe the fire started in the furnace and traveled to the attic and spread. The residence received heavy fire and smoke damage and no one was reported injured in the fire.
SIKESTON, MO

