Man charged in connection with 2019 Cape Girardeau homicide
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been charged in connection with a 2019 homicide. According to the Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney’s office, Isaiah M. Lane, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon resulting in death, assault in the first degree and unlawful use of a weapon resulting in injury. His bond was set at $5 million cash only.
Man charged in 2019 deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau
The Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor announces multiple charges against 32-year-old Isaiah Lane today, including second-degree murder.
Oak Ridge man sentenced to more than 9 years in federal prison for unlawfully possessing gun
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An Oak Ridge man was sentenced to more than 9 years in federal prison for unlawfully possessing a gun. According to a release from the U.S. State’s Attorney’s Office, Joseph M. Lopez, 40, appeared for his sentencing hearing on Monday, October 17 before U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau.
Martin man facing drug charges following weekend traffic stop
A Martin man is facing drug charges following a weekend traffic stop in Sharon. Sixty-one-year-old Mark Carlton is charged with Possession of Schedule I, II, and VI Drugs and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia after being stopped by Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Eddings early Saturday morning on Mt. Vernon Road in Sharon after he was observed swerving on the road.
Man charged in connection with Caruthersville deadly shooting remains in jail on no bond
Low water levels on the Mississippi River continue to attract people from all over. Currently the river in Cape sits at just above six feet. Low water levels on the Mississippi River continue attracting sightseers along its exposed banks. Currently the river at Cape sits at a little over 6 ft.
Man wanted in Union County, Ill.
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is wanted after authorities say he got away from law enforcement. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Ford is wanted on a charge of aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer. Officials believe Ford is driving a gray 2014 Chevy...
Cape Girardeau police investigating homicide as ‘very fragile situation’
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police responded to a deadly shooting on Bellevue and Fountain street Saturday evening. The victim, 22-year-old Nathan Hinojosa of Cape Girardeau, was found lying in the road with gunshot wounds. Cape Girardeau police are not commenting on specifics on the homicide case.
Court date scheduled for suspect in weekend shooting in Cape Girardeau
Man charged in connection with Caruthersville deadly shooting remains in jail on no bond. A man charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Caruthersville after a high school football game will remain in jail on no bond, a judge said.
Major Case Squad disbanded after homicide near Bellevue/Fountain Street
On Saturday, the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad was activated in reference to a homicide that occurred near Bellevue and Fountain Street in Cape Girardeau around 6 pm the same day. 22-year-old Nathan Hinojosa Jr., of Cape Girardeau, died from gunshot wounds sustained. Through their investigation the Major Case Squad identified 18-year-old Izaiah Turner, of Cape Girardeau County, as a suspect. Turner was located and arrested by the Major Case Squad around 1:20 am on Sunday. The CGPD submitted their report to the Cape Girardeau County State Prosecuting Attorney’s office, who then formally charged Turner with 1st-Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action. His cash-only bond was set at $2,500,000. Following the arrest and ensuing investigations, the Major Case Squad disbanded yesterday, October 17, 2022.
Man charged with murder in deadly Cape Girardeau shooting makes first court appearance; Major Case Squad disbanded
Concerns rise as homicide rate increases in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Within the past eight weeks, three recorded homicides took place in the city of Cape Girardeau. Many are concerned that these deadly crimes are at an increase in 2022. According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department (CGPD), the annual average of homicides for Cape...
Homicide near Bellevue and Fountain Street in Cape
Cape Girardeau Police Department K9 Yuki, Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office K9s awarded protective vests
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau Police Department’s K9 Yuki and Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office K9 Dax have been awarded bullet and stab protective vests. The vest is a charitable donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Cape Girardeau Police Department K9 Yuki’s vest...
Wayne County issuing citations to those who violate burn bans
An organization looking for a solution towards the homeless situation in Cape takes their concerns to city council yet again, asking for an area in Cape for homeless people to live in tents.
Endangered SILVER Advisory canceled for 94-year-old man in Butler County
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – The Endangered SILVER Advisory that was issued for a 94-year-old man in Butler County with dementia has been canceled. George A. Godwin was found safely at home, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Public Safety. Godwin was last seen at 225...
Hwy. 61 north of Jackson reopened after semi rollover crash
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Highway 61, north of Jackson, was briefly shutdown to traffic Wednesday morning, October 19 because of a crash. A semi tractor-trailer flipped over and ended up against a tree-line. The crash was not far from the Fruitland exit off of Interstate 55. First responders...
Highway 61 near Jackson back open after semi-crash
The Missouri Department of Transportation will host a public meeting in Butler County to talk about the future of Interstate 57 this evening. When winter weather strikes, it may take MoDOT a little longer to clear Missouri roadways.
Cape Girardeau woman missing for 3 weeks
A Cape Girardeau woman has been missing for several weeks. Amber Branham was last seen by her children three weeks ago. This is the only information available at this time. If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department. Daily Headlines Newsletter. Sign up for...
No foul play suspected after skull found in Butler County
Officials say that no foul play is suspected after a skull was found in Butler County. Butler County Coroner Jim Akers reports the skull was found earlier this month in the Black River. Akers says that the skull has been identified as a human skull and appears to be a medical specimen used for educational purposes. The Coroner’s Office has opened an investigation and requested the assistance of outside specialists. Akers added that this is an unusual discovery, however it is not a homicide investigation and no foul play is suspected. The Coroner’s Office is searching for a lab to attempt to analyze the DNA, but due to the age and condition of the skull, it will be a lengthy process.
House damaged in fire Thursday
The Standard Democrat reports a home on Foust Street in Sikeston was damaged by a fire Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters received the call of the fire just after 1 p.m. Tuesday. Sikeston DPS Capt. Derick Wheetley said they believe the fire started in the furnace and traveled to the attic and spread. The residence received heavy fire and smoke damage and no one was reported injured in the fire.
