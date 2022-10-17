Officials say that no foul play is suspected after a skull was found in Butler County. Butler County Coroner Jim Akers reports the skull was found earlier this month in the Black River. Akers says that the skull has been identified as a human skull and appears to be a medical specimen used for educational purposes. The Coroner’s Office has opened an investigation and requested the assistance of outside specialists. Akers added that this is an unusual discovery, however it is not a homicide investigation and no foul play is suspected. The Coroner’s Office is searching for a lab to attempt to analyze the DNA, but due to the age and condition of the skull, it will be a lengthy process.

BUTLER COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO