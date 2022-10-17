Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
Sunny and warm; big change ahead
GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... The ridge of high pressure that brought us such a nice day yesterday will be staying with us today. That means another day of sunshine and warm temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 70's and breezes will be light and variable. Breezes will stay light and variable tonight. Under mostly clear skies, we can expect our lows to be in the upper 20's to upper 30's.
KTVZ
One more summer-like day
Breezes will stay light and variable Wednesday night. Under mostly clear skies, we can expect our lows to be in the upper 20s to low 40s. On Thursday, we will see our first hints of change. We will be staying warm, with highs in the mid to upper 70s, but a slight shift in our airflow will allow clouds to thicken through the day. Skies will become cloudy Friday and develop a chance of showers in the afternoon. This will turn into a chance of rain Friday night.
KTVZ
Sunny, warm –> rain, snow, chilly
GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... A solid ridge of high pressure over the Pacific NW will deliver another sunny, warm day to the High Desert today. Areas south and west of bend will have to deal with some smoky haze in the morning, but gentle northerly breezes should help to clear that. Highs will be in the mid 70's. Breezes will calm this evening. Mostly clear skies tonight will come with lows in the mid 20's to mid 30's.
KTVZ
Warm and clear — for now
Breezes will calm this evening. Mostly clear skies Tuesday night will come with lows in the upper 20s to mid-40s. Our conditions will stay calm through the middle of the week. Friday is when we begin to see hints of change, and then those changes happen quickly. Rain showers will begin Friday night and continue through the weekend. Highs Saturday will dip to the low to mid-50s. Lows will drop to freezing and below.
Fall To Thunder in This Weekend With Wind, Rain and Cold
According to the National Weather Service, and noticed by many, so far this fall has been mild. The NWS out of Pendleton and other weather watch stations say starting Friday night, we are going to see a lot more 'normal' weather. So far, we've had some chilly overnight temps, but the daytime highs have been close to record temps for this time of year.
KTVL
Like a flip of a switch: Rain and even snow to return with first major storm of season
OREGON, USA — Fall has felt like a continuation of summer for us Pacific Northwest folks lately, but that will soon change as our first major storm of the season arrives this weekend. Rain, much cooler temperatures and even snow could arrive as early as Friday evening. A high...
Could we see snow in the Inland Northwest this week?
SPOKANE, Wash. — We are expected to see a big change in weather in the Inland Northwest later this week. But big enough to maybe see some snow in the area? The National Weather Service in Spokane says it’s possible. NWS-Spokane says that by next weekend, we could see parts of the Inland Northwest only have highs in the 40s...
KTVZ
ODOT: Prepare for winter driving conditions this weekend, especially over the Cascade passes
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Travelers heading to high-elevation areas and over the Cascade mountain passes in Central and Southwest Oregon this weekend should be ready for winter weather, ODOT advised Wednesday. National Weather Service forecasts predict low temperatures and rain will bring several inches of snow to high Cascade areas...
ODOT warns drivers to prepare for snow coming soon to higher elevations
Planing on going through the mountains soon? Well, the Oregon Department of Transportation is warning drivers to be prepared for winter weather.
Channel 6000
Cooler, wetter in Oregon over next 7 days
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a record-setting weekend of heat and strong east wind across the region, we will cool things down from the coast to the Cascades on Monday. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine and the hot/dry east wind has abated. This is good news for firefighters battling the Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County.
Arid fall spells drought for NW Oregon; La Niña could bring relief
Last week, large swaths of Multnomah, Columbia Clatsop and Tillamook Counties were upgraded from “abnormally dry” conditions to “moderate drought,” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Multiple wildfires erupt across western WA
A series of wildfires were started or re-energized this past weekend as high heat and winds rocked western Washington with some of the driest weather conditions recorded in October in the state’s history. Much of the visible smoky air comes from the Bolt Creek Fire, which has been burning...
Thousands Evacuate After Wildfire Explodes In Washington
Officials say the blaze consumed thousands of acres within hours.
Containment lines hold as firefighters make progress on Nakia Creek Fire
Containment lines are holding as firefighters make progress on the Nakia Creek Fire in Washington state.
Over 500,000 people to join the Great Oregon Shakeout Thursday
In Oregon specifically, over 500,000 people have already registered for the upcoming self-led drill.
KXRO.com
New maps detail routes to tsunami safety for Coastal Washington
New maps have been created for the Twin Harbors coast that shows routes to tsunami safety in case of an emergency. The maps were created as part of the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) efforts to provide tsunami safety information to communities along Washington’s coast. Geologists modeled...
Here Is the Headlights Law in Washington You Need to Be Aware Of
I don't know about you, but I get really annoyed when it's dusk or dawn and I see somebody driving around with no headlights on their vehicle. That's kind of against the law, you know! Now that the daylight hours are getting shorter in Washington state, I've noticed that we drivers need to get in the habit of turning our headlights on sooner for safer driving purposes. Nobody has any time for unnecessary car wrecks, amirite!
Squirrel blamed for power outage affecting nearly 2,000 in Oregon
A power outage that affected 1,953 customers in Oregon was blamed on a single culprit: a squirrel.
City Observatory
ODOT’s safety lie is back, bigger than ever
Oregon DOT is using phony claims about safety to sell a $1.45 billion freeway widening project. People are regularly being killed on ODOT roadways and the agency claims that it lacks the resources to fix these problems. Meanwhile, it proposes to spend billions of dollars widening freeways where virtually no...
focushillsboro.com
Caution Is Advised! The Fall And Winter Seasons In Oregon See An Increase In The Number Of Human-wildlife Collisions.
On roads and highways, drivers are reminded to keep an eye out for close interactions with wildlife. Over 6,000 automobile crashes involving deer and elk are reported by the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) on average each year. Since many collisions go unreported if there is only little property damage or no injuries to people, the true number of collisions is probably greater.
Comments / 0