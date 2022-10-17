ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTVZ

Sunny and warm; big change ahead

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... The ridge of high pressure that brought us such a nice day yesterday will be staying with us today. That means another day of sunshine and warm temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 70's and breezes will be light and variable. Breezes will stay light and variable tonight. Under mostly clear skies, we can expect our lows to be in the upper 20's to upper 30's.
KTVZ

One more summer-like day

Breezes will stay light and variable Wednesday night. Under mostly clear skies, we can expect our lows to be in the upper 20s to low 40s. On Thursday, we will see our first hints of change. We will be staying warm, with highs in the mid to upper 70s, but a slight shift in our airflow will allow clouds to thicken through the day. Skies will become cloudy Friday and develop a chance of showers in the afternoon. This will turn into a chance of rain Friday night.
KTVZ

Sunny, warm –> rain, snow, chilly

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... A solid ridge of high pressure over the Pacific NW will deliver another sunny, warm day to the High Desert today. Areas south and west of bend will have to deal with some smoky haze in the morning, but gentle northerly breezes should help to clear that. Highs will be in the mid 70's. Breezes will calm this evening. Mostly clear skies tonight will come with lows in the mid 20's to mid 30's.
KTVZ

Warm and clear — for now

Breezes will calm this evening. Mostly clear skies Tuesday night will come with lows in the upper 20s to mid-40s. Our conditions will stay calm through the middle of the week. Friday is when we begin to see hints of change, and then those changes happen quickly. Rain showers will begin Friday night and continue through the weekend. Highs Saturday will dip to the low to mid-50s. Lows will drop to freezing and below.
98.3 The KEY

Fall To Thunder in This Weekend With Wind, Rain and Cold

According to the National Weather Service, and noticed by many, so far this fall has been mild. The NWS out of Pendleton and other weather watch stations say starting Friday night, we are going to see a lot more 'normal' weather. So far, we've had some chilly overnight temps, but the daytime highs have been close to record temps for this time of year.
PENDLETON, OR
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Could we see snow in the Inland Northwest this week?

SPOKANE, Wash. — We are expected to see a big change in weather in the Inland Northwest later this week. But big enough to maybe see some snow in the area? The National Weather Service in Spokane says it’s possible. NWS-Spokane says that by next weekend, we could see parts of the Inland Northwest only have highs in the 40s...
SPOKANE, WA
Channel 6000

Cooler, wetter in Oregon over next 7 days

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a record-setting weekend of heat and strong east wind across the region, we will cool things down from the coast to the Cascades on Monday. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine and the hot/dry east wind has abated. This is good news for firefighters battling the Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County.
PORTLAND, OR
MyNorthwest

Multiple wildfires erupt across western WA

A series of wildfires were started or re-energized this past weekend as high heat and winds rocked western Washington with some of the driest weather conditions recorded in October in the state’s history. Much of the visible smoky air comes from the Bolt Creek Fire, which has been burning...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXRO.com

New maps detail routes to tsunami safety for Coastal Washington

New maps have been created for the Twin Harbors coast that shows routes to tsunami safety in case of an emergency. The maps were created as part of the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) efforts to provide tsunami safety information to communities along Washington’s coast. Geologists modeled...
WASHINGTON STATE
News Talk KIT

Here Is the Headlights Law in Washington You Need to Be Aware Of

I don't know about you, but I get really annoyed when it's dusk or dawn and I see somebody driving around with no headlights on their vehicle. That's kind of against the law, you know! Now that the daylight hours are getting shorter in Washington state, I've noticed that we drivers need to get in the habit of turning our headlights on sooner for safer driving purposes. Nobody has any time for unnecessary car wrecks, amirite!
WASHINGTON STATE
City Observatory

ODOT’s safety lie is back, bigger than ever

Oregon DOT is using phony claims about safety to sell a $1.45 billion freeway widening project. People are regularly being killed on ODOT roadways and the agency claims that it lacks the resources to fix these problems. Meanwhile, it proposes to spend billions of dollars widening freeways where virtually no...
focushillsboro.com

Caution Is Advised! The Fall And Winter Seasons In Oregon See An Increase In The Number Of Human-wildlife Collisions.

On roads and highways, drivers are reminded to keep an eye out for close interactions with wildlife. Over 6,000 automobile crashes involving deer and elk are reported by the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) on average each year. Since many collisions go unreported if there is only little property damage or no injuries to people, the true number of collisions is probably greater.
OREGON STATE

