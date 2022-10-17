Read full article on original website
New Balance distribution center to bring jobs, more people to Wilson County
Population growth is not slowing down anytime soon in Wilson County.
newstalk941.com
Jackson County High Wants To Expand Community Service Efforts
Jackson County High School hoping to expand its Blue Devils Give Back program. The community service program started with about 70 student-athletes helping to set up Gainesboro’s American Made Music Fest. Principal Jason Hardy told board members Tuesday night they bused the students over and put them to work assisting the organizers.
newstalk941.com
Putnam Seniors Wrap Up ACT Retake Day
Putnam County Seniors took part in about four hours of ACT testing during Senior Retake Day Tuesday. Upperman High School Assistant Principal and Testing Coordinator Bree Wheeler said students have been prepping by taking practice tests and using an online testing tool. Wheeler said now that the testing is over,...
newstalk941.com
Local Matters With Bob Bell: Tennessee Tech College Of Business
Tom Payne & Cheryl Montgomery talk about the college’s upcoming events and more. On today’s Local Matters…Bob Bell talks to the Dean of the College of Business at TTU, Tom Payne and Director of Development and Engagement Cheryl Montgomery. Bob reintroduces Tom and Cheryl as they discuss their backgrounds, all the events that’re taking place during the fall that the College of Business plays a role in, and more on the partnership between the College of Business and College of Agriculture and what people can expect when they finish their major.
newstalk941.com
Work Starting On Fairfield Glade Memorial At Robinhood Park
A location now set for the new Fairfield Glade Veterans and First Responders Memorial. Project Manager Phil Smith said the veterans memorial non-profit signed a lease with the Fairfield Glade Community Club. The flag plaza will be located on the water edge at Robinhood Park. “We’ve actually started construction,” Smith...
newstalk941.com
Roofing Project At GES Bigger Scope Than Anticipated
Jackson County Schools taking preliminary steps in roofing projects. Director of Schools Kristy Brown said they’ve given the notice to proceed with a partial replacement at Dodson Branch School. However, she said Gainesboro Elementary’s notice has not been issued. “When we got into looking at what needed to...
wgnsradio.com
NOW HIRING: Qualified Nurses Could Receive a $20,000 Sign-on Bonus Wednesday at the VA Campus in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Wednesday career fair for those in the nursing industry is expected to be a big success at the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center in Murfreesboro…. Nicole Crum with the VA told WGNS NEWS the walk-in hiring fair will be between 9 AM and 2 PM Wednesday (Oct. 19, 2022)…
newstalk941.com
Putnam County’s Cassidy Holt Places In National Pageant
Putnam County’s Cassidy Holt placed second runner up in the National Miss Teen United States Pageant in Memphis. Holt said she represented Tennessee through her platform of Alzheimer’s Disease awareness. “I’ve had multiple family members pass away from Alzheimer’s Disease, and I feel like it is something that...
newstalk941.com
Cookeville’s Cityscape Reviewing Several Candidates For New Executive Director
Cookeville’s Cityscape has between 20 to 30 applicants interested in its vacant executive director position. The downtown revitalization group accepted applications over a three-week period to replace the previous director Holly Freeman. CityScape Board Chair Tiffany Davidson said the interview process starts next week. “We have a search committee...
newstalk941.com
Cumberland River Hospital Hoping To Reopen As Critical Access Hospital
Cumberland River Hospital hoping to reopen in Celina as a Critical Access Hospital, but what does that designation mean?. Terry Hill is the Senior Advisor and Founder of the National Rural Health Resource Center. He said Critical Access Hospitals are specific in the maximum capacity of 25 beds and the way they are funded.
newstalk941.com
City Mayors Elected To Serve On UCHRA Executive Committee
Six city mayors selected to serve on the UCHRA Executive Committee. Cookeville Mayor Laurin Wheaton and Gainesboro Mayor Lloyd Williams will represent the north sub-region. Smithville Mayor Josh Miller and Gordonsville Mayor John Potts were elected for the middle sub-region. The south region will be represented by McMinnville Mayor Ryle Chastain and Sparta Mayor Jerry Lowery.
ucbjournal.com
New Balance to establish distribution operations in Lebanon
Major sports footwear and apparel manufacturer to create more than 150 new jobs. Lebanon – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and New Balance Athletics officials today announced the leading athletic footwear and apparel manufacturer will invest $68.5 million to establish a new distribution center in Lebanon, Tennessee.
newstalk941.com
October Is National Disability Employment Awareness Month
October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month. Pacesetters Inc. County Services Director Bill Toye said there are efforts ongoing in the Upper Cumberland to both get folks with challenges hired and educate employers about hiring them. “Every person, no matter what their challenge, has the ability to be employed,” Toye...
Spring water goes unused as some parts of Tennessee experience water supply strain
The owner of the Bennett Hill Springs said the state should use his spring water to ease the water supply strain caused by dry conditions and rapid growth in parts of Tennessee.
newstalk941.com
Putnam Co OKs More Money For Martin Creek Road Water
Putnam County Commissioners will invest another $360,000 to move the Martin Creek Road water project forward. The joint venture between Putnam County, Jackson County, and the Double Springs Utility District will extend public water into the area using American Rescue Plan funding. County Commissioners agreed to a monthly $3,000 payment Monday night over the next ten years.
newstalk941.com
Putnam’s August Sales Tax Numbers Slow Down Compared To Previous Months
Sales tax numbers rose in August across Putnam County, but the increase slowed from the previous two months. August sales tax figures released Wednesday showed an overall increase of 7.3 percent compared to the same month in 2021. Collections amounted to $4.6 million. That’s down from a 15.1 percent increase in sales tax revenue for June.
newstalk941.com
Cookeville FD Responds To Buck Mountain Road Fire
Cookeville Fire Department had a swift response to a household fire on Buck Mountain Road Wednesday afternoon. Battalion Chief Cliff Venters said he did not have an exact address at the time of reporting, but that it was in the Old Qualls Road area. When responders arrived, he said there was visible smoke.
WSMV
Friends, colleagues remember Gallatin pilot, doctor killed in plane crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Friends and colleagues of 62-year-old Dr. Christopher Wiltcher are mourning his loss after a plane crash on Tuesday morning. Wiltcher’s family confirmed to WSMV4 Wednesday that he was the victim in Tuesday’s crash. Wiltcher was a traveling physician and recently worked at Cookeville Regional...
newstalk941.com
Two Life Flighted After Monday Highway 111 Accident
An accident that slowed traffic on Highway 111 in Putnam County Monday resulted in two life flights to Vanderbilt. 78-year-old Nancy Delany of Cookeville was traveling north in the south bound lane when she struck the Nissan Altima of 33-year-old Christopher Meness of Cookeville head on. Delany was life flighted...
newstalk941.com
White Co. Commission Approves Out-Of-County Trash Resolution
White County Commission approved a resolution Monday night that would allow its landfill to accept out-of-county trash. That, after the commission tabled the decision last month and sent it back to the solid waste committee. County Executive Denny Wayne Robinson said the resolution was first developed in 1992 when the solid waste program was first created.
