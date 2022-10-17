Tom Payne & Cheryl Montgomery talk about the college’s upcoming events and more. On today’s Local Matters…Bob Bell talks to the Dean of the College of Business at TTU, Tom Payne and Director of Development and Engagement Cheryl Montgomery. Bob reintroduces Tom and Cheryl as they discuss their backgrounds, all the events that’re taking place during the fall that the College of Business plays a role in, and more on the partnership between the College of Business and College of Agriculture and what people can expect when they finish their major.

