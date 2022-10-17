ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor orders flags be lowered in honor of fallen Battle Creek soldier

By Greyson Steele, Battle Creek Enquirer
 2 days ago

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff throughout the state Monday to honor the life and service of U.S. Army Private First Class Soldier Lowell D. Smith, a Battle Creek native.

Smith served in World War II and was reported missing following the Battle of Reipertswiller in France on Jan. 21, 1945. He was 24 years old.

Historians with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency successfully identified Smith's remains in June using mitochondrial DNA analysis, officials said. He was returned to Michigan Friday.

Monday's flag lowering coincides with Smith’s funeral at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta.

“On behalf of the entire state of Michigan, I express my gratitude for Army Pfc. Lowell Smith for his service and the ultimate sacrifice for our nation,” Whitmer said in a statement. “Pfc. Smith’s heroism and selflessness are examples for us all, and we are grateful to finally have him home for an honorable burial. My thoughts are with his loved ones as he is laid to rest.”

Smith was assigned to Company F, 2nd Battalion, 157th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Division during Word War II in January 1945, according to a release from the U.S. Army.

On Jan. 21, 1945, Smith was part of a Browning Automatic Rifle squad during the Battle of Reipertswiller when his company attacked German forces in support of surrounded colleagues. Smith was reported missing following the battle, Army officials said.

The American Graves Registration Command searched the area in 1946 and declared Smith non-recoverable July 19, 1951.

Historians with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, conducting ongoing research into soldiers missing from combat around Reipertswiller, successfully identified Smith's remains in June using circumstantial evidence as well as dental, anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Tuesday.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com. Follow him on Twitter: G_SteeleBC

