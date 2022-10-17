ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Nvidia Stock Is Rising Today

By Chris Neiger
 2 days ago

What happened

Shares of the semiconductor company Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were jumping this morning on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, the tech stock is likely moving higher today as investors regained some optimism in the market today, perhaps after two banks beat earnings expectations.

As a result, the S&P 500 was up 2.7%, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was up 3.3%, and Nvidia's shares had gained 4.3% as of 10:48 a.m. ET.

So what

Investors kicked off the week by pushing stocks higher across nearly all sectors as they processed the latest results from Bank of America and Bank of New York Mellon , which both reported quarterly financial results that were better than expected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25KCXq_0icFkn3F00

Image source: Getty Images.

While it may seem odd that two banks' quarterly financial results could sway investor sentiment in other sectors, investors are looking for any positive economic news they can find right now.

Nvidia's investors are hoping that if banks are doing well, then it's possible that the economy may not be slowing down as much as they had feared. That viewpoint may not exactly be correct, but stocks have been beaten down across all sectors -- and especially the tech sector -- over the past year, so investors are taking the good news and running with it.

Now what

Last week, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released its latest consumer pricing data that showed inflation continues to rise at a rapid pace, despite the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes.

With inflation still at a nearly four-decade high, it's very likely the Fed will continue with significant rate hikes at its next meetings (which are coming up in November and December).

So while some Nvidia shareholders may be getting caught up in today's market optimism, they should also plan for some more volatility as investors react to the Fed's upcoming response to rising inflation.

Nvidia's shareholders will get more perspective on how the company is doing when it reports its latest quarterly financial report, which is estimated to be released on Nov. 16.

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

