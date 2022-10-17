ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Verge

Leaked documents show just how fast employees are leaving Amazon

Last year, only a third of Amazon’s new hires stayed with the company for more than 90 days before quitting, being fired, or getting laid off, according to leaked documents obtained by Engadget. The report is the latest indication that Amazon is having serious issues retaining employees, and it reveals the company’s estimate that its attrition rate costs it almost $8 billion a year across its global consumer field operations team.
Digital Trends

Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is 49% off right now

Working from home regularly and looking for great laptop deals to enhance your productivity? You need the Dell Vostro 3510. Even better, right now, you can buy the Dell Vostro 3510 for 49% off when you get it direct from Dell. Normally priced at $927, it’s down to $469 for a limited time only. Read on while we look at why it’s worth every cent.
Digital Trends

HP’s classic student laptop is super cheap today

Shoppers looking for student laptop deals may not need to look further than HP’s offer for the HP Pavilion 15t, which is currently available with a $370 discount that brings its price down to a more affordable $630 from its sticker price of $1,000. It’s known as a reliable device that provides amazing value for money, so laptop deals involving the HP Pavilion 15t are almost always quick to go. Grab this chance to buy the machine for much cheaper than usual while you still can.
TechRadar

AMD RDNA 3 flagship GPU could have Nvidia RTX 4090 on the ropes

If latest rumors are right, AMD is set for great performance levels, and “amazing” efficiency. AMD’s RDNA 3 graphics cards are debuting in November – or at least being revealed – and apparently graphics card makers are already testing the top-end chips, with some very positive findings by all accounts.
CNET

Intel Promises Doubled Speeds, Peace of Mind With Next-Gen Thunderbolt

Intel on Wednesday began showing off a faster upcoming version of Thunderbolt, its technology for data transfer and charging. Like the USB 4 version 2 standard on which it's based, the new Thunderbolt version will reach a maximum speed of 80 gigabits per second under ordinary circumstances but can bump up to 120Gbps to handle high-resolution displays.
Ars Technica

Nvidia’s last-minute 12GB RTX 4080 rebrand will be a pain for GPU makers

Late last Friday, Nvidia decided that it was "unlaunching" the lower-end 12GB version of its upcoming GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card so that it could be renamed and released at a later date. This was good news for the people who care about this kind of thing—the $899 12GB RTX 4080 and $1,199 16GB RTX 4080 were substantially different cards with much different performance levels. Giving them both the same name could have created unnecessary disappointment and confusion for buyers of the cheaper card.
Reuters

Oracle Cloud adding tens of thousands of Nvidia chips for AI 

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct 18 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp (ORCL.N) and Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) on Tuesday announced they are expanding their partnership and adding tens of thousands of Nvidia’s chips to boost artificial intelligence- related computational work in Oracle’s cloud.
Digital Trends

This new PC watercooler covers both your CPU and SSD

TeamGroup has just launched a new PC water cooler. That might not be that interesting, you’re probably telling yourself. But with the new Sired Duo360, there’s an interesting wrinkle: This device cools both your CPU and your M.2 SSD at the same time. It’s the first water cooler...
TechSpot

VESA updates all DisplayPort 2.0 products to the new DisplayPort 2.1 standard

In a nutshell: The new spec includes improvements to make DisplayPort tunneling through a USB4 link more efficient and, thus, allows higher concurrent data transfer speeds. DisplayPort 2.1 cables also have more stringent requirements, allowing them to be longer without compromising on the supported bandwidth. VESA announced that it released...

