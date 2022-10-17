Read full article on original website
Google Gaming Chromebooks Flex GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Tech
Priced from $399, this new breed of Chromebook offers; 120 Hz+ screen refresh rates, RGB keyboards, fast networking, and apps for GeForce NOW, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Amazon Luna.
Analysts Predict SSD Prices May Halve by Mid-2023
3D NAND and SSD prices will keep dropping due to slowing demand and surplus inventory.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 Dumps AMD, Goes All in on Intel Evo
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is getting new 12th Gen Intel processors, but will no longer have AMD Ryzen options.
Arc A770 Beats RTX 4090 In Early 8K AV1 Decoding Benchmarks
Regarding 8K AV1 decoding, Intel's Arc A770 may be better than Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4090.
The Verge
Leaked documents show just how fast employees are leaving Amazon
Last year, only a third of Amazon’s new hires stayed with the company for more than 90 days before quitting, being fired, or getting laid off, according to leaked documents obtained by Engadget. The report is the latest indication that Amazon is having serious issues retaining employees, and it reveals the company’s estimate that its attrition rate costs it almost $8 billion a year across its global consumer field operations team.
Digital Trends
Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is 49% off right now
Working from home regularly and looking for great laptop deals to enhance your productivity? You need the Dell Vostro 3510. Even better, right now, you can buy the Dell Vostro 3510 for 49% off when you get it direct from Dell. Normally priced at $927, it’s down to $469 for a limited time only. Read on while we look at why it’s worth every cent.
Warehouse giants like Amazon and others are desperate for more robots, but human workers worry they make the job more dangerous
The automated warehouse is here — and with it come questions about how well, and how safely, machines and humans can work side by side.
HHW Gaming: Razer Unveils New 5G Handheld Gaming Device, The Razer Edge
Move over Steamdeck and Nintendo Switch. The Razer Edge is here. The post HHW Gaming: Razer Unveils New 5G Handheld Gaming Device, The Razer Edge appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MSI Raises Liquid-Cooled RTX 4090 Pricing By $185 in Less Than a Week (Updated)
The GeForce RTX 4090 Suprim Liquid X 24G price has been corrected on MSI's online store.
Digital Trends
HP’s classic student laptop is super cheap today
Shoppers looking for student laptop deals may not need to look further than HP’s offer for the HP Pavilion 15t, which is currently available with a $370 discount that brings its price down to a more affordable $630 from its sticker price of $1,000. It’s known as a reliable device that provides amazing value for money, so laptop deals involving the HP Pavilion 15t are almost always quick to go. Grab this chance to buy the machine for much cheaper than usual while you still can.
TechRadar
Nvidia made the right call to ‘unlaunch’ the 12GB RTX 4080 – bring on the 4070
A few weeks ago, shortly after the official reveal of the Nvidia RTX 4090 and its two little siblings, the 16GB and 12GB flavors of the RTX 4080, I wrote an article here on TechRadar pointing out that the 12GB RTX 4080 held a dirty little secret. You can read...
Best Monitor Deals: 4K, Gaming, More
There are lots of awesome monitor deals dropping every day! Here are the best offers worth your hard-earned money.
TechRadar
AMD RDNA 3 flagship GPU could have Nvidia RTX 4090 on the ropes
If latest rumors are right, AMD is set for great performance levels, and “amazing” efficiency. AMD’s RDNA 3 graphics cards are debuting in November – or at least being revealed – and apparently graphics card makers are already testing the top-end chips, with some very positive findings by all accounts.
CNET
Intel Promises Doubled Speeds, Peace of Mind With Next-Gen Thunderbolt
Intel on Wednesday began showing off a faster upcoming version of Thunderbolt, its technology for data transfer and charging. Like the USB 4 version 2 standard on which it's based, the new Thunderbolt version will reach a maximum speed of 80 gigabits per second under ordinary circumstances but can bump up to 120Gbps to handle high-resolution displays.
Ars Technica
Nvidia’s last-minute 12GB RTX 4080 rebrand will be a pain for GPU makers
Late last Friday, Nvidia decided that it was "unlaunching" the lower-end 12GB version of its upcoming GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card so that it could be renamed and released at a later date. This was good news for the people who care about this kind of thing—the $899 12GB RTX 4080 and $1,199 16GB RTX 4080 were substantially different cards with much different performance levels. Giving them both the same name could have created unnecessary disappointment and confusion for buyers of the cheaper card.
Oracle Cloud adding tens of thousands of Nvidia chips for AI
OAKLAND, Calif., Oct 18 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp (ORCL.N) and Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) on Tuesday announced they are expanding their partnership and adding tens of thousands of Nvidia’s chips to boost artificial intelligence- related computational work in Oracle’s cloud.
Intel's Next-Gen Thunderbolt Can Hit 120 Gbps — Sometimes
Intel is further detailing its next-gen Thunderbolt spec, which will support 80 Gbps transfers and up to 120 Gbps for video.
Digital Trends
This new PC watercooler covers both your CPU and SSD
TeamGroup has just launched a new PC water cooler. That might not be that interesting, you’re probably telling yourself. But with the new Sired Duo360, there’s an interesting wrinkle: This device cools both your CPU and your M.2 SSD at the same time. It’s the first water cooler...
VESA updates all DisplayPort 2.0 products to the new DisplayPort 2.1 standard
In a nutshell: The new spec includes improvements to make DisplayPort tunneling through a USB4 link more efficient and, thus, allows higher concurrent data transfer speeds. DisplayPort 2.1 cables also have more stringent requirements, allowing them to be longer without compromising on the supported bandwidth. VESA announced that it released...
AMD reportedly cutting CPU production for its new Zen 4 chips
Suggestion is that low PC demand and "poor reception" for the Zen 4 CPUs is to blame.
