Kickapoo's Samias Pickett voted as News-Leader's Week 8 player of the week

Kickapoo's all-state cornerback has been voted as the News-Leader's Week 8 high school football player of the week.

Samias Pickett made a major impact on both sides of the ball in Kickapoo's 22-2 win over Glendale on Friday night.

Pickett had five solo tackles and continued to lead a secondary that hasn't allowed a touchdown through the air all season. The Chiefs' starting defense hasn't allowed a point since the third week of the regular season.

On the other side of the ball, Pickett was the team's leading rusher with 124 yards on the ground along with a touchdown.

Pickett is the second Chief to be voted as a player of the week this season while joining wide receiver Shaun Campbell who earned the honor in Week 6.

Kickapoo is 6-2 this year and it finishes the regular season out at Bolivar this upcoming week.

Hudson Moore, Carthage

Moore caught six passes for 131 yards and a touchdown. He also blocked Joplin's game-winning field goal attempt which turned into a Carthage scoop-and-score to win 34-28.

Roger Mendez, Central

Mendez had 12 tackles with three for a loss, one sack and one quarterback hurry in a 40-14 win over Buffalo.

Kam Durnin, Camdenton

Durnin had 61 rushing yards and a touchdown in addition to seven catches for 117 yards and a score in a 45-28 win over Lebanon.

Addison Abshire, Reeds Spring

Abshire hauled in a 43-yard touchdown pass and also came down with an interception defensively in a 28-14 win over Logan-Rogersville. Abshire has only allowed three receptions against him all season.

Drew Beachler, Nevada

Beacher had three catches for 128 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-7 win over Monett.

Breckin Galardo, Webb City

Galardo rushed for 191 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-21 win over Neosho.

Hollen Glenn, Mountain Grove

Glenn caught nine passes for 91 yards and a touchdown in a 28-8 win over Houston.

Connor Sandridge, Republic

Sandridge rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown in a 36-35 win over Nixa.

Jourdyn Edelstein, Strafford

Edelstein threw for 205 yards and four touchdowns in a 43-27 win over Lighthouse.

Player of the Week winners

Week 1 - Wyatt Andrews, Glendale

Week 2 - Wyatt Woods, Republic

Week 3 - Cade Beshore, Nevada

Week 4 - Cole Feuerbacher, Glendale

Week 5 - Gunner Ellison, Republic

Week 6 - Shaun Campbell, Kickapoo

Week 7 - Braxton Gross, Forsyth

