thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts as Commanders sign veteran quarterback

The Washington Commanders are suddenly in need of some help at the quarterback position after starter Carson Wentz suffered a finger injury that will keep him on the sideline for several weeks. While veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke is expected to serve as the team’s starter with Wentz sidelined, the team still needs some depth, and they’re addressing that concern by bringing in former Georgia Bulldogs star quarterback Jake Fromm.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants

Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
numberfire.com

Broncos: Melvin Gordon will start Week 7 versus Jets

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon will start on Sunday against the New York Jets in Week 7, per head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Take this for what you will after Gordon played just nine snaps on Monday night and didn't see the ball in the second half. Latavius Murray and Mike Boone are expected to remain involved in the backfield, even if Gordon is the nominal starter. This is a situation that is best to be avoided, if possible.
DENVER, CO
Sporting News

Best NFL Bets Week 7: Chiefs bury 49ers, Colts upset Titans, Saquon Barkley keeps Giants rolling, DeAndre Hopkins powers up Cardinals

Week 7 of the NFL season is upon us, so it's once again time to pick our favorite bets of the upcoming slate. This has been one of the more unpredictable seasons in recent memory, and scoring has been way down. However, our tried-and-true methodology keeps us winning, and that's all that matters! Our weekly best bets column plucks the best moneyline, spread, over/under, and prop bets from each upcoming weekend of football and serves them up to you on a tastefully designed platter.
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS Sports

NFL Week 7 early odds: Cowboys TD favorites over Lions as Dak Prescott's return looms, Giants dogs vs. Jags

What a weekend for the underdog! Week 6 in the NFL saw a wide array of upsets, including the Jets taking down the Packers at Lambeau Field, the Falcons beating the 49ers by double digits, and the Steelers outlasting the Bucs at home. Not only that, but the Eagles remained undefeated with a win over the Cowboys, and the Giants continued their hot start to the season, moving to 5-1 after beating the Ravens at MetLife Stadium. So, does that mean Denver is destined to upset the Chargers in L.A. on Monday night? That remains to be seen, but the NFL always seems to have your head on a swivel.
ARIZONA STATE

