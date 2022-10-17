Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasBeacon, NY
Oscar Winner Meryl Streep Giving Back With The Silver Mountain Foundation For The ArtsFlorence Carmela PaolaSalisbury, CT
Famous discount store opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNewburgh, NY
Related
2 Ulster Faves to Offer Limited Edition Burger this Weekend Only
Call it a meeting of the minds. Or a meeting of the Moons, as the case may be. One of Kingston’s most popular burger joints will be teaming up with one of Woodstock’s favorite bagel places, and the results are going to be amazing. I was just reading about it and my mouth is watering. Want to hear more?
hudsonvalleyone.com
Arm of the Sea gets state grant
The DEC Hudson River estuaries program has awarded Arm of the Sea Theater in Saugerties $54,467. Arm of the Sea and the Saugerties Lighthouse Conservancy will offer environmental education and workshops about the Hudson River estuary using a newly built watershed model.
Brilliant Mile-Long Holiday Light Display Back to ‘Dazzle’ in Dutchess County
A must-visit holiday display is coming soon, here's when and where. The folks at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds do a fantastic job every year providing all of us with things to do throughout the year. Obviously, they host one of the Hudson Valley's best county fairs, but did you know that they also host one of the best holiday light displays in the Hudson Valley?
hudsonvalleyone.com
10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Oct 19 – Oct 25
All aboard. Kingston Model Train and Railroad Hobby Show at the Andy Murphy Midtown Neighborhood Center at 467 Broadway in Kingston on October 23, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The show features 11,000 square feet of operating layouts, dealer and vendor tables and large scale garden railroad train display. Also, there are toy train raffles, food and refreshments, free door and show prize giveaways, and Thomas the Tank engine trains. For more information go to.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Woodstock Tree Committee wants to restore plantings along Route 212
With funding from the town, Woodstock’s Tree Committee is working toward its long-term goal of restoring the Route 212 and 375 corridors to a stretch of town lined with shade-trees as it was decades ago. The Town Board recently moved funds from an account funded by donations and used...
58 Year Old Hudson Valley Meat Company Opening New Location
Woodstock Meats has announced that they are opening a new location in Dutchess County. Woodstock Meats is a butcher, grocery, and deli that has been serving the Woodstock, New York area for over 50 years. They partner locally, to provide fresh, high-quality products to the community and they make their own products in-house like their bone broth, butter, beef jerky and dry rubs.
‘CannaStock’ festival and fair held on Saturday
"CannaStock" will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Colony Beer Garden in Woodstock.
hudsonvalleyone.com
18th-century Autumnfest at Senate House (photos)
The annual 18th-century Autumnfest, hosted by the Senate House State Historic Site in Kingston, was held on Saturday, October 15. There were demonstrations of 18th-century fall activities, such as apple pressing, candle dipping, pie baking and blacksmithing. Pumpkin painting crafts for all ages, a juggler and 18th-century reenactors were enjoyed by all.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Coffee, wine, banking and your health
The Woodstock Plaza, formerly Bradley Meadows, has undergone a transformation, with all its retail spaces now filled with thriving businesses. Partners Bob Pearl and Bob Whitcomb have carefully chosen the types of retailers and professionals that work well together. Long-time tenants Sunflower Natural Foods and Bank of Greene County are now neighbors with Medo Woodstock and Unfiltered Wine & Spirits, profiled in Part 1 of this mini-series. In this installment, we will look at Caffe and Woodstock Healing Arts.
Two villages in Upstate NY named on list of most beautiful small towns in America
Big cities are often touted as the ultimate centers of life and culture, but small town charm can be irresistible as you walk down a historic main street, taking in the scenery and local flavors. Architectural Digest (AD) has put together a list of picturesque places with petite populations and two Upstate New York towns made the list.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Fall for Phoenicia
The annual Fallnicia Fun Day and Scarecrow Contest is to be held on Saturday, October 22, from 11a.m. to 4p.m. Part of Church Street will close to accommodate the event, with Phoenicia Playhouse serving as the hub. At least a dozen different activities are planned for Saturday including the scarecrow contest. A scavenger hunt will challenge the sleuths in town, and that just scratches the surface of what will be happening.
History Nerds Thrilled, Rare Orange County NY Documents Now Available
Have you ever wanted to research something and been limited only be your ability to do the research? This might shock you, in this very digital age, but not all documents can be found on the internet. Yep, pretty shocking indeed. What about being able to search deeper? To find...
Amazing Port Jervis Home Featured in Country Living Magazine for Sale
I just got my new Country Living Magazine in the mail a couple of days ago. One of the articles was about old farmhouses and they featured some around the country that were beautiful and available. One of those houses really caught my eye because it had two front porches, and was just beautiful. So I looked to see where in the country this beautiful house that I could never afford is located. To my surprise, it was right here in the Hudson Valley in Orange County. Port Jervis, to be exact.
Hudson Valley’s Top Flea Market Announces 2023 Dates and Shows
While the 2022 flea market season is officially winding down, the area's top spot for flea market finds has announced its plans for the 2023 shopping season. Stormville Flea Market just wrapped their second to last show for 2022, with one remaining day, not even a full weekend, set for Saturday, November 5th - Christmas in November.
Mac-Less in Wappingers – Popular Mac N’ Cheese Spot Closes Dutchess County Location
Mac n' cheese lovers in the Dutchess County area may be feeling a little, well, not so gouda these days, perhaps a little bleu, as a popular restaurant known for their extensive mac n' cheese offerings has announced that they have officially closed the doors to their Wappingers Falls location.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Progress on County’s Urban Trail Network Continues
Progress on County’s Urban Trail Network Continues. First section of “Northside Line” trail hoped to be open. Poughkeepsie… If delivery schedules hold true and the weather cooperates, rail trail lovers could soon have a new trail connection to explore as construction continues along Dutchess County’s urban trail project, which has been officially dubbed the “Northside Line.” Early this month, Department of Public Works Engineering Division staff led several Dutchess County Legislators on a tour of the first section of trail, which, once complete, will be a 22-foot-wide dual-lane pathway for pedestrians and cyclists stretching .55 miles from West Cedar Street in the Town of Poughkeepsie to Parker Avenue (State Route 9G) in the City of Poughkeepsie. If lighting equipment arrives in a timely fashion and can be installed without weather interruptions, this first section of the trail is hoped to be available for use by the end of the year.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Newberry Artisan Market opens in building beloved by Saugerties residents
The J.J. Newberry store on Main Street in Saugerties looked almost abandoned a bit more than a week ago. Now it is a vibrant art gallery, with 30 local Hudson Valley artisan vendors including fine jewelry, antiques, collectibles, handmade clothing, art, pottery and more. The Market held its grand opening on Saturday, October 15 and opened a retrospective painting exhibit the following day.
Celebrate an Exciting, Fun-Filled Community Day in Dutchess County
We tell you all the time that living in the Hudson Valley is just different than other parts of the world. Now I'm not saying that other parts of the country don't do community-themed events, but I do think the Hudson Valley does them bigger and better than anywhere else.
The Newest Member of Our Poughkeepsie Home: Meet Scooter!
The month of October did not start well in my house. After 12 years of unconditional love and loyalty, my beloved cat Noodles passed away. It was peaceful for Noodles, but one of the hardest things I’ve ever been through. It left such a void in our lives. We don’t have kids, and Noodles was our son. Even though he was considered a senior cat, he was still a baby to us. Our baby.
Famous ‘Design Gurus’ Put Stunning Rhinebeck Home on Market
Founders of the world-renowned design studio Apparatus are selling their Hudson Valley home that's a modernist oasis. Gabriel Hendifar and Jeremy Anderson are the founders of Apparatus, a New York City-based design studio that "explores the relationship of lighting, furniture, objects and spaces." With locations in New York, L.A. and London, the duo has been called the "Pied Pipers of Design" and has famously held lavish parties attended by the most celebrated architects and designers.
Comments / 0