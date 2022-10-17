"There could be no better place to be undrafted, or a late-round pick, prove your worth, and there will be no politics or whatever relative to you getting on the field." The Bruins defeated the Panthers 5-3 on Tuesday, with Jake DeBrusk adding two goals and a quality assist (see below) in Boston’s third straight win of the new season. Tonight, the Bruins will be in Ottawa to play the Senators at 7 p.m.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO