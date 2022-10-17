ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Ex-Mets reliever plans to change delivery with Red Sox

Jake Reed is going to be changing it up for the Boston Red Sox. The righty reliever was claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles last week. Reed is known for having an odd delivery, and he plans to work on it in the offseason. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

2022 MLB Playoffs: Yankees no match for Astros' power, pitching in ALCS Game 1

HOUSTON — On Wednesday, the Astros exposed two flaws in this Yankees team: the holes in their lineup and the unreliability of their bullpen. Credit starter Jameson Taillon for limiting the Astros to one run and keeping them in the park. He pitched better than many expected across 4⅓ innings and 67 pitches. Then the merry men from the Yankees bullpen showed up and, to the enjoyment of Houston’s lineup, threw batting practice.
HOUSTON, TX
NESN

What Ex-Red Sox Christian Vázquez Said About Possible Return

While the Boston Red Sox didn’t punch their ticket to October playoff contention this season, former catcher Christian Vázquez, now a member of the Houston Astros, will play in his second consecutive American League Championship Series. Vázquez, who previously spent the entirety of his big league career with...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Houston Astros host the New York Yankees in ALCS Game 1

New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (18-4, 1.75 ERA, .83 WHIP, 185 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Yankees Remove Ex-Red Sox From Postseason Roster, Find Value Elsewhere

The New York Yankees will take on the Houston Astros in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series, and they'll be doing so after removing a former member of the Boston Red Sox from the roster. The Yankees removed utility man Marwin González from their postseason roster after appearing on the...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Stanton, Judge bash Yanks to 5-1 win, into ALCS vs Astros

NEW YORK – Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge staggered Cleveland with early homers, and the New York Yankees rocked past the Guardians 5-1 Tuesday in the decisive Game 5 of their AL Division Series, setting up another rematch with Houston for the pennant. With two on and two outs...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Astros lead Yankees 1-0 ahead of ALCS Game 2

New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Severino (7-3, 3.18 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 112 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
HOUSTON, TX
Boston

Sean Payton described why the Patriots are ‘perfect’ for Bailey Zappe

"There could be no better place to be undrafted, or a late-round pick, prove your worth, and there will be no politics or whatever relative to you getting on the field." The Bruins defeated the Panthers 5-3 on Tuesday, with Jake DeBrusk adding two goals and a quality assist (see below) in Boston’s third straight win of the new season. Tonight, the Bruins will be in Ottawa to play the Senators at 7 p.m.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Who is Andy Lugo? Get to know the Red Sox’ Latin Program Position Player of the Year

Last month, Andy Lugo was named the Red Sox’ Latin Program Position Player of the Year after a successful debut season in the Dominican Summer League. Appearing in 56 games for the club’s DSL Blue affiliate, Lugo batted an impressive .318/.368/.414 to go along with 11 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 30 RBIs, 52 runs scored, 21 stolen bases, 11 walks, and 35 strikeouts. The right-handed hitting 18-year-old led his team in hits (70), total bases (91), runs scored, and stolen bases.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
66K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy