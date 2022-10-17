What a weekend for the underdog! Week 6 in the NFL saw a wide array of upsets, including the Jets taking down the Packers at Lambeau Field, the Falcons beating the 49ers by double digits, and the Steelers outlasting the Bucs at home. Not only that, but the Eagles remained undefeated with a win over the Cowboys, and the Giants continued their hot start to the season, moving to 5-1 after beating the Ravens at MetLife Stadium. So, does that mean Denver is destined to upset the Chargers in L.A. on Monday night? That remains to be seen, but the NFL always seems to have your head on a swivel.

