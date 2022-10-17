ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay, OK

speedsport.com

MidAmerica Outdoors Partners With SPEED SPORT

JAY, Okla. — MidAmerica Outdoors, which owns and operates Ultra4 USA and the MAO Racing SXS Championship Series, partnered with the National Rock Racing Association, will conclude their 2022 seasons during Legends of the Fall with events at both the South Grand Lake recreation area (Disney/Langley, Okla.), and at the MAO Park in Jay, Okla., October 27-30. No stranger to Ultra4 racing, SPEED SPORT brought its popular LIVE From production to King of the Hammers and Crandon (Wis.) Int’l Raceway earlier this year — and will take that production to another level with Legends of the Fall.
JAY, OK
KSN News

Joplin Spook Light: The full story behind a mysterious orb

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. (KSNF/KODE) — Since it was first mentioned in a publication more than a century ago, many names have been given to the mysterious, dancing or flickering light that, to this day, people continually claim to have witnessed. The light is known as The Joplin Spook Light, Tri-State Spook Light, and the Hornet […]
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Fox Nation follows Hulu in detailing Oklahoma Girl Scout murders

In 1977, three girls — Lori Farmer, Denise Milner and Michele Guse — were killed while attending a Girl Scout camp near Locust Grove, Oklahoma. Gene Leroy Hart, who was arrested after an intense manhunt and charged with the crimes, was ultimately acquitted after a sensational trial. The...
LOCUST GROVE, OK
kggfradio.com

Missouri Coupe Arrested Near Baxter Springs

A Missouri couple is arrested in Cherokee County. Around 3:30pm yesterday, an investigator with the sheriff's department pulled over a Dodge Ram for not having a license plate displayed. The driver refused to stop until coming up on a road closed due to construction. Inside the truck, law enforcement discovered a fully automatic firearm.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
fayettevilleflyer.com

Cheba Hut marijuana-themed sandwich shop finds Fayetteville location

It’s been a few years since marijuana-themed sandwich shop Cheba Hut told us of their plans to open a Fayetteville location. Now, it appears they’ve found their spot. According to a Facebook page that popped up recently, the restaurant will be located at 1947 N. College Avenue, in the space formerly home to Arvest Bank.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
news9.com

Electric Vehicle Company Shipping To Oklahoma

The electric vehicle startup, Canoo, is coming to Oklahoma and has sold several thousand more cars ahead of production. Two car rental companies have agreed to buy 15,000 cars from the company. Canoo originally planned to start shipping cars from the facility in Pryor next year, but there have been...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

64-year-old man dead after crash east of Owasso

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A 64-year-old man is dead after a crash in Rogers County, about 1 mile east of Owasso, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened early Sunday morning, around 1:20 a.m., on 24272 South Keetonville Road. According to OHP, Larry Helton,...
OWASSO, OK
KETK / FOX51 News

$43 million in marijuana seized in Oklahoma drug bust

FAIRLAND, Okla. – An illegal marijuana bust in Fairland has up to a $43 million street value, said David Dean, Ottawa County Sheriff on Thursday. Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents, county and local law enforcement officers seized 4,019 live and dried plants during the 10-and-half-hour raid at the rural Fairland residence on Wednesday. Dean said […]
FAIRLAND, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin elementary school placed on soft lockdown

JOPLIN, Mo. — Wednesday morning Jasper County officials contacted the Joplin Police Department in reference to a vague potential threat involving an unknown school within the city of Joplin. Police notified Joplin Schools about the potential threat and they placed Cecil Floyd Elementary School into what they call “soft...
JOPLIN, MO

