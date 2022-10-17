Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
speedsport.com
MidAmerica Outdoors Partners With SPEED SPORT
JAY, Okla. — MidAmerica Outdoors, which owns and operates Ultra4 USA and the MAO Racing SXS Championship Series, partnered with the National Rock Racing Association, will conclude their 2022 seasons during Legends of the Fall with events at both the South Grand Lake recreation area (Disney/Langley, Okla.), and at the MAO Park in Jay, Okla., October 27-30. No stranger to Ultra4 racing, SPEED SPORT brought its popular LIVE From production to King of the Hammers and Crandon (Wis.) Int’l Raceway earlier this year — and will take that production to another level with Legends of the Fall.
Breeze Airways adds three flights to XNA
The Northwest Arkansas National Airport announced Wednesday that Breeze Airways is adding three new flights to its fleet.
Joplin Spook Light: The full story behind a mysterious orb
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. (KSNF/KODE) — Since it was first mentioned in a publication more than a century ago, many names have been given to the mysterious, dancing or flickering light that, to this day, people continually claim to have witnessed. The light is known as The Joplin Spook Light, Tri-State Spook Light, and the Hornet […]
koamnewsnow.com
Fox Nation follows Hulu in detailing Oklahoma Girl Scout murders
In 1977, three girls — Lori Farmer, Denise Milner and Michele Guse — were killed while attending a Girl Scout camp near Locust Grove, Oklahoma. Gene Leroy Hart, who was arrested after an intense manhunt and charged with the crimes, was ultimately acquitted after a sensational trial. The...
ksmu.org
Virginia diver who died at Roaring River Cave in Cassville remembered as 'incredibly genuine and caring'
A 27-year-old experienced diver who was a member of the KISS Rebreathers Team exploring Roaring River Cave in Cassville died as he was helping to place equipment well below the surface of the spring on Friday. The body of Eric Hahn, of Blacksburg, Virginia was recovered by his team members...
Two arrested with a fully-automatic weapon in southeast Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two Missouri people were arrested on Tuesday afternoon following a traffic stop in southeast Kansas. A news release says around 3:30 p.m., an investigator with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office who was working a theft case initiated a traffic stop on a Dodge Ram east of Baxter Springs. The driver […]
kggfradio.com
Missouri Coupe Arrested Near Baxter Springs
A Missouri couple is arrested in Cherokee County. Around 3:30pm yesterday, an investigator with the sheriff's department pulled over a Dodge Ram for not having a license plate displayed. The driver refused to stop until coming up on a road closed due to construction. Inside the truck, law enforcement discovered a fully automatic firearm.
Crews contain chemical fire at galvanizing plant near Verdigris
Verdigris Fire responded to Valmont Coatings-Oklahoma Galvanizing Plant around 6:30 p.m. for a structure fire that transitioned into a hazmat situation.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Cheba Hut marijuana-themed sandwich shop finds Fayetteville location
It’s been a few years since marijuana-themed sandwich shop Cheba Hut told us of their plans to open a Fayetteville location. Now, it appears they’ve found their spot. According to a Facebook page that popped up recently, the restaurant will be located at 1947 N. College Avenue, in the space formerly home to Arvest Bank.
news9.com
Electric Vehicle Company Shipping To Oklahoma
The electric vehicle startup, Canoo, is coming to Oklahoma and has sold several thousand more cars ahead of production. Two car rental companies have agreed to buy 15,000 cars from the company. Canoo originally planned to start shipping cars from the facility in Pryor next year, but there have been...
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas is going to experience historic cold temperatures this week
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas is going to experience historic cold temperatures this week. Highs will be in the 50s Monday and the 40s on Tuesday. We haven't had highs in the 40s since March. The lows are what make the week truly historic. Monday night into Tuesday morning,...
Tulsa attorney to file a lawsuit against City of Locust Grove after police shot dogs
LOCUST GROVE, Okla. — A Tulsa Attorney has notified the city of Locust Grove he intends to file a federal lawsuit after police shot two stray dogs and left them for dead back on Aug. 11. One of the dogs, now named Lucky, survived the shooting and went back...
64-year-old man dead after crash east of Owasso
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A 64-year-old man is dead after a crash in Rogers County, about 1 mile east of Owasso, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened early Sunday morning, around 1:20 a.m., on 24272 South Keetonville Road. According to OHP, Larry Helton,...
Noel Family receives the gift of clean water
KOAM's Segun Bamidele has the latest on a Noel Family receiving the gift of clean water.
$43 million in marijuana seized in Oklahoma drug bust
FAIRLAND, Okla. – An illegal marijuana bust in Fairland has up to a $43 million street value, said David Dean, Ottawa County Sheriff on Thursday. Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents, county and local law enforcement officers seized 4,019 live and dried plants during the 10-and-half-hour raid at the rural Fairland residence on Wednesday. Dean said […]
Prairie Grove officer retires after return to force following shooting injury
A Prairie Grove police officer that was shot three times in the line of duty and returned to work a year later has retired from the force.
Pea Ridge Schools Resource Officer adds therapy dog
Pea Ridge Schools will take on a new method to relive stress and calm students and faculty during the day.
Fayetteville police looking for cash theft suspects
Fayetteville police are looking for two suspects believed to be involved in a $5,000 cash theft on August 15.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin elementary school placed on soft lockdown
JOPLIN, Mo. — Wednesday morning Jasper County officials contacted the Joplin Police Department in reference to a vague potential threat involving an unknown school within the city of Joplin. Police notified Joplin Schools about the potential threat and they placed Cecil Floyd Elementary School into what they call “soft...
Arkansas police searching for missing woman
Fayetteville Police is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 35-year-old woman.
Comments / 0