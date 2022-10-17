JAY, Okla. — MidAmerica Outdoors, which owns and operates Ultra4 USA and the MAO Racing SXS Championship Series, partnered with the National Rock Racing Association, will conclude their 2022 seasons during Legends of the Fall with events at both the South Grand Lake recreation area (Disney/Langley, Okla.), and at the MAO Park in Jay, Okla., October 27-30. No stranger to Ultra4 racing, SPEED SPORT brought its popular LIVE From production to King of the Hammers and Crandon (Wis.) Int’l Raceway earlier this year — and will take that production to another level with Legends of the Fall.

JAY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO