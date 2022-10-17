ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Voter initiatives are expensive, ineffective avenues to pass laws

By Merilee Dannemann
Carlsbad Current-Argus
Carlsbad Current-Argus
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pd0EA_0icFikKe00

In New Mexico we do not have “initiatives” on the statewide ballot.

Thank heaven.

By “initiatives” I mean the ability to make laws by popular vote, initiated by petitions from voters. New Mexico does not have such a provision in its Constitution.

We vote on constitutional amendments, which must be approved by the Legislature before they can be submitted to the voters. This occasional need to have voter approval for constitutional changes is one reason why our state Constitution is long and cumbersome. That’s inconvenient but okay.

We also have a provision allowing the people, by referendum, “to disapprove, suspend and annul any law enacted by the Legislature, except …” followed by a list of exceptions. The exceptions are quite broad, including “public peace, health and safety” and anything regarding the budget or debt, making this provision very difficult to implement. I am told it has never been used successfully. Again, thank heaven.

In New Mexico you can’t simply decide you want to get a law passed by direct vote of the people, run around collecting petition signatures and get it on the ballot.

Of all the reasons why I am grateful we don’t have such a provision, here is the top one. Elections these days are, unfortunately, too much influenced by big, unseen, monied interests from who knows where, but definitely not from here.

If you think a ballot initiative is a grassroots expression of the will of the citizens, you are behind the times. Even if it starts that way, commercial forces will pile on, advocating for the cause or organized to oppose it. Vast sums will be spent on advertising and other persuasion. You might feel pressured to donate, and your money will go to out-of-state consulting firms.

Citizens might have control of the subject matter the first time around. But out-of-state advocates will start coming in to push agendas that are not even relevant to New Mexico, such as banning the teaching of subjects that are not taught here.

My prediction is that if New Mexico were ever to allow initiatives, within three election cycles there would be an initiative to privatize our water. I’ll repeat that. Water.

That could possibly be followed by other referenda to exploit our natural resources to benefit outside commercial interests. I fear New Mexico may be seen by outsiders as vulnerable. New Mexico is already the only state that has voluntarily taken other states’ nuclear waste.

The question of referenda arose because of Mark Ronchetti’s breathtakingly irresponsible suggestion that a statewide decision on abortion should be submitted to the voters.

In his TV commercial he did not say technically how this would be done. His website mentions two alternative methods but is still not clear.

Aside from the abortion issue, if we were to open that Pandora’s box as a way of deciding critical matters of public policy, we would never be able to close it again. So I wonder how Ronchetti explains his abortion proposal in the context of that concern.

In California, there are multiple voter initiatives in every election. My California friends tell me they cannot inform themselves adequately about all of them so they don’t know how to vote. If they do understand, they feel pressured to donate to the some of these causes.

Ballotpedia reports that in California in 2022, the average cost to get an initiative on the ballot was $16.18 per voter signature, a 124.1% increase from 2020. That is just to get enough petition signatures. Then the advertising starts.

Kansas held a referendum on abortion in August. The two opposing campaigns reportedly raised and spent more than $11 million.

Is that how you want to spend your money?

Contact Merilee Dannemann through www.triplespacedagain.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Delaware LIVE News

Supreme Court strikes down vote-by-mail, same-day registration

In a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court of Delaware has ruled the state’s mail-in voting and same-day voter registration statutes unconstitutional. Neither will be allowed in the Nov. 8 general election. The ruling, which came just one day after oral arguments, is a major defeat for Gov. John Carney and Delaware Democrats. In an abbreviated order, the court said the ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Fox News

Democrat running for Arizona gov is latest to support no limits on abortion

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs is the latest high-profile Democrat to suggest that women should be free to have an abortion at any time during their pregnancy. Hobbs appeared on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday to discuss her race against GOP nominee Kari Lake, who supports abortions up to 15 weeks of pregnancy. When asked what she thinks about that restriction and whether she favors any specific limit on abortion, Hobbs indicated she supports no limit.
ARIZONA STATE
agupdate.com

Court finds third Iowa farm trespass law unconstitutional

DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal judge has struck down the third attempt by the Iowa Legislature to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, finding once again that the law passed last year violates free speech rights in the U.S. Constitution. The decision Sept. 26 rejected...
IOWA STATE
KTLO

Federal judge declares 6 sections of Arkansas election law unconstitutional

U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker (left) and Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston (Photos courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) A federal judge in Little Rock has declared as unconstitutional six sections of Arkansas election law pertaining to “new political parties.”. In an opinion and order filed Friday, U.S. District...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Wichita Beacon

Who are the Kansas judges on the November ballot?

Elections for high-profile judicial positions like state Supreme Court justices get a lot of attention, and for good reason. The court issues consequential decisions on fundamental questions of democracy, like redistricting and abortion rights, so there’s a lot at stake. But nearly everyone who interacts with the courts only...
KANSAS STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Recall of party-switching state senator halted by Denver judge

A Denver District Court judge on Monday temporarily halted a recall of state Sen. Kevin Priola, a boon for Democrats as they seek to retain the Colorado state Senate. Judge Marie Moses issued a temporary injunction blocking any further action by the Colorado Secretary of State's Office on the recall of Priola, a newly-minted Democrat from Henderson, until after the General Assembly convenes in January.
COLORADO STATE
HuffPost

Long Island Republican Stands By Comments Comparing Abortion To Slavery

Amid a public backlash to the Supreme Court’s June decision overturning Roe v. Wade, some Republican congressional candidates have tried to walk back, downplay or conceal their hardline stances against abortion rights. But George Santos, the Republican nominee in a Long Island House seat that President Joe Biden won,...
BET

Pew Study: BLM Tops List Of Groups Black People Find Most Helpful

African Americans feel that Black Lives Matter has done more to help them in recent years than any other organizations or institutions, including the NAACP and the Black church, according to a Pew Research Center survey. BLM topped the list at 39 percent. The NAACP garnered 17 percent, and 13...
The Associated Press

ACLU takes ballot-counting lawsuit to Nevada Supreme Court

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union filed an emergency petition to the state Supreme Court on Monday challenging Nye County and its interim clerk’s plan to count election votes by both hand and machine, a method crafted by elected officials and candidates acting on false claims of election fraud. The complaint is nearly identical to the ACLU lawsuit that was recently dismissed in Nye County District Court due to technicalities. The district judge there did not receive a record of the publicly available county commission meeting referenced in the petition from the ACLU....
NYE COUNTY, NV
Oregon City News

Lori Chavez-DeRemer's opposition to school name resurfaces in congressional bid

School board member says the former Happy Valley mayor brushed aside concerns he raised about a city employee's alleged comments about Judge Adrienne NelsonHappy Valley's newest high school now bears the name the first Black woman to sit on the state's Supreme Court, but the honor came over the objections of a former mayor now running for Congress. Lori Chavez-DeRemer's opposition to the naming of Adrienne C. Nelson High School in 2018 has been well established, since as the mayor at the time, she had repeatedly advocated for the name "Happy Valley High School." But the controversy is back...
HAPPY VALLEY, OR
Carlsbad Current-Argus

Carlsbad Current-Argus

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT

Your local source for breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment in Carlsbad and the surrounding area.

 http://currentargus.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy