Charlotte, NC

iheart.com

Charles Barkley Agrees To Massive New Deal With TNT: Report

Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has reportedly agreed to a massive new 10-year contract with TNT, which is expected to be "well north of nine figures," the New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported on Monday (October 17). "The exact amount Barkley will make is not yet known if he...
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

Check out Warriors' jaw-dropping 2022 championship rings

The Warriors' 2022 NBA championship rings are here and they are incredible. Golden State held its ring ceremony prior to their 2022-23 season-opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center and the fourth ring for Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala might just be the best one yet.
Yardbarker

Knicks Tickets, Experience Among NBA's Most Expensive

Attending a New York Knicks game might well require one of the big contracts the team bestowed to RJ Barrett, Jalen Brunson, Mitchell Robinson, and others this offseason. According to a study from Bookies.com, a group of four will shell out an average of $669.52 at Knicks games at Madison Square Garden, by far the NBA's second-most expensive bill, behind only an experience at the defending champion Golden State Warriors' Chase Center abode in San Francisco.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS DFW

Dallas Mavericks season preview

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Mavericks are looking to build off their 2021-22 campaign where they made it to the Western Conference Finals. The logical next step, of course, would be an appearance in the NBA Finals.The team begins the regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 19 with a matchup against the team they beat in the 2022 Western Conference Semifinals, the Phoenix Suns. Ahead of that game, here are a few of the big topics surrounding the team. Luka for MVP? Luka Doncic didn't take too long of a break following the Maverick's loss in the Western Conference Finals. He kept busy...
DALLAS, TX
