Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North CarolinaTravel MavenConcord, NC
Oldest Dairy Queen In North Carolina is Now For SaleTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Wendy's Employee Unjustly Fired After 20 Years Gets to Be a Cop at Mount Holly Police Dept. Before Big Retirement PartyZack LoveMount Holly, NC
PJ Walker's passing day versus the Rams looks even worse in hindsightEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Charlotte motel closes, leaving people without a homeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Related
Shaquille O'Neal, Allen Iverson, Dwyane Wade, And Kevin Garnett Agree That Stephen Curry Is One Of The Best NBA Players Ever
Some of the greatest players all think that Stephen Curry is Top 10 all-time in NBA history.
Draymond Green Seen Talking To Two Attractive Women During The Warriors vs. Lakers Game: "Dray Probably Asking Them If They Bron Fans Too."
Draymond Green was spotted talking to two attractive ladies courtside, and fans had some funny reactions.
Patrick Beverley Sets The Record Straight On What Really Went Down With The Russell Westbrook Huddle Scandal: "We Told Russ On The Plane, Anything You Do, Bro, They Gonna Attack You."
Patrick Beverley defends Russell Westbrook over team huddle video.
Warriors GM Bob Myers Speaks On Draymond Green’s Future
The Golden State Warriors got to work this past weekend hammering out some new contracts for their players before the 2022-23 NBA season. Jordan Poole was the first player to agree to a new deal, as he earned a four-year, $140 million rookie extension. Just a few hours after that,...
iheart.com
Charles Barkley Agrees To Massive New Deal With TNT: Report
Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has reportedly agreed to a massive new 10-year contract with TNT, which is expected to be "well north of nine figures," the New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported on Monday (October 17). "The exact amount Barkley will make is not yet known if he...
Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Lost To The Pelicans
Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets lost to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday evening.
NBA Fan Claims Stephen Curry Ruined The Careers Of LeBron James, James Harden, And Damian Lillard
A fans explained how Stephen Curry ruined the careers of LeBron James, James Harden, and Damian Lillard.
Stephen A. Smith: Celtics Didn't Fire Ime Udoka to Prevent Him From Going to the Nets
Stephen A. Smith on the Ime Udoka situation.
NBC Sports
Check out Warriors' jaw-dropping 2022 championship rings
The Warriors' 2022 NBA championship rings are here and they are incredible. Golden State held its ring ceremony prior to their 2022-23 season-opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center and the fourth ring for Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala might just be the best one yet.
Jazz Insider Reveals Lakers Had The Opportunity To Move Russell Westbrook And 2 First Round Picks For Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay, And 1 Pick
The Los Angeles Lakers declined the opportunity to trade Russell Westbrook and 2 first-round picks for Bojan Bodganovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay and a 2023 first-rounder.
Tracy McGrady's Cold Reaction To LeBron James Breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Record: "It's Just Longevity, Man"
TMac had a matter-of-fact reaction when talking about LeBron James breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's points record.
Chicago Bears land Christian McCaffrey in one of these 3 trades
The Chicago Bears aren’t in desperate need of a running back right now but they are in desperate need of more help on offense in any way that they can get it. If they could grab a superstar at that position at any point, they really shouldn’t hesitate.
4x NBA All-Star Officially Waived
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons officially waived four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
Yardbarker
Knicks Tickets, Experience Among NBA's Most Expensive
Attending a New York Knicks game might well require one of the big contracts the team bestowed to RJ Barrett, Jalen Brunson, Mitchell Robinson, and others this offseason. According to a study from Bookies.com, a group of four will shell out an average of $669.52 at Knicks games at Madison Square Garden, by far the NBA's second-most expensive bill, behind only an experience at the defending champion Golden State Warriors' Chase Center abode in San Francisco.
Hawks’ X-factor in 2022-23 NBA season, and it’s not Trae Young
The Atlanta Hawks are entering the 2022-23 NBA season full of expectations. After surprising the world in 2021 with an Eastern Conference Finals appearance, the team failed to replicate its feat in 2022. Last season, Atlanta barely made the playoffs, winning twice in the play-in tournament after a 43-39 record....
Chicago Bulls pick their starting power forward for a season opener against Miami Heat
After much deliberation, the Chicago Bulls will go with young forward Patrick Williams as the team’s starting power forward, getting the nod over Javonte Green.
Yardbarker
Klay Thompson on Warriors possibly breaking up: 'You never know what happens'
The Golden State Warriors made easy work of the Los Angeles Lakers in their season opener on Tuesday night. Repeating in the NBA is never easy, and the Warriors have a lot of work ahead of them this year. Beyond that, contract woes and internal strife are a threat to...
2022-23 NBA Prediction: Where Will the Detroit Pistons Finish?
Worst Case Scenario for Detroit Pistons: 25-57, Lottery Team, 13th Seed in Eastern ConferenceBest Case Scenario for Detroit Pistons: 39-43, Play-In Team, 10th Seed in Eastern ConferenceMost Realistic Scenario for Detroit Pistons: 30-52, 12th Seed in Eastern Conference. The regular season is finally underway this week for the NBA and...
Charlotte Hornets at San Antonio Spurs Game Preview
The Charlotte Hornets look to get the year started off right as they head to San Antonio to take on the Spurs in the opening game of the 2022-2023 season.
Dallas Mavericks season preview
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Mavericks are looking to build off their 2021-22 campaign where they made it to the Western Conference Finals. The logical next step, of course, would be an appearance in the NBA Finals.The team begins the regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 19 with a matchup against the team they beat in the 2022 Western Conference Semifinals, the Phoenix Suns. Ahead of that game, here are a few of the big topics surrounding the team. Luka for MVP? Luka Doncic didn't take too long of a break following the Maverick's loss in the Western Conference Finals. He kept busy...
FanSided
292K+
Followers
554K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0