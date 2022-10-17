DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Mavericks are looking to build off their 2021-22 campaign where they made it to the Western Conference Finals. The logical next step, of course, would be an appearance in the NBA Finals.The team begins the regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 19 with a matchup against the team they beat in the 2022 Western Conference Semifinals, the Phoenix Suns. Ahead of that game, here are a few of the big topics surrounding the team. Luka for MVP? Luka Doncic didn't take too long of a break following the Maverick's loss in the Western Conference Finals. He kept busy...

