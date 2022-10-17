Read full article on original website
Susan Testa
2d ago
The officers were within their authority as they arrived for an out of control mob. Those detained were obstructing and verbally abusive; no time for questioning ages until the chaos had settled. The man and others arrested physically tried to attack the man who wasn't arrested and that's what Woonsocket Officers arrived to witness. Supervision of minors at a public event would've prevented this. The cameras placed throughout the park are quite focused and upon review will lead to justification. It's questionable why BLM is sponsoring one side of the incident.
Reply(1)
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're Invited to the "Zoo Boo Spectacular!"Camilo DíazAttleboro, MA
This Rhode Island Hotel is One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Trick or Treat From the Comfort of Your Car Seat!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
Related
ABC6.com
Fall River police arrest man after seizing rifle, drugs
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River police said Wednesday man was arrested after police seized a rifle and drugs from his home. Police said they executed a search warrant Monday on Ash Street. There, officers found 42-year-old Michael Marsden outside of the home. He was arrested without incident.
Turnto10.com
Fall River man faces narcotics and firearms charges after police search home
(WJAR) — A Fall River man is facing narcotics and firearms charges following a police search of his home Monday afternoon. The Fall River Police Department says it executed a search warrant at Michael Marsden’s home on Ash Street and found drugs and a weapon. The 42-year-old Marsden...
Police: Suspect broke into Cranston ATM, struck cruiser while fleeing
Cranston police are searching for a suspect who allegedly broke into an ATM late Tuesday night.
Belchertown man sentenced to prison for rape, strangulation, assault charges
A Belchertown man was found guilty in connection with several assault charges including rape and strangulation.
Turnto10.com
Police: Suspect wearing ski mask breaks into ATM in Cranston
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Police are searching for a person who broke into an ATM in Cranston Tuesday night. The Cranston Police Department said someone wearing a ski mask approached a drive-up ATM at a Citizens Bank branch on Atwood Avenue at about 10:19 p.m. Police said the would-be...
ABC6.com
3 arrested after stolen car chase with Woonsocket police ends in crash
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men and a juvenile have been arrested after leading police on a chase that crossed state lines late Tuesday night. Woonsocket police said just after 8 p.m., the city’s flock camera system confirmed that a black Nissan Rogue was stolen. Soon after, an...
ABC6.com
Warwick man uses Apple AirTags to retrieve stolen catalytic converters
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — After multiple catalytic converter thefts from Walser Mobile Refrigeration LLC., owner Daniel Walser tracked down the suspect at a nearby gas station last month. On Sept. 21, Walser found William Hazard after police said he stole two catalytic converters from the business. Walser was able...
ABC6.com
Law enforcement expert breaks down Woonsocket Autumnfest chaos
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — After multiple arrests last week at Woonsocket’s Autumnfest, parents and Black Lives Matter Rhode Island PAC continue to speak out against what they say was excessive, and unnecessary use of force by police. The group also cites “George Floyd tactics” used by police, referencing...
Man who robbed 2 elderly women sentenced to state prison
The 44-year-old New Bedford man convicted of robbing two elderly women in 2019 will spend up to three years in state prison, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn.
bpdnews.com
Two Suspects in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm During Traffic Stop in Boston
At about 9:24 PM on Monday October 17, 2022, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End) arrested two suspects on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of Washington Street and Mystic Street in Boston. The officers had stopped a motor vehicle for two traffic infractions when their attention was drawn to the rear seat passenger, later identified as Wimar Reyes-Martinez, 20, of Brighton, who was moving constantly and appeared to be extremely nervous. When questioned, the suspect provided a false name to the officers but was ultimately identified at which time it was discovered that he was wanted on two outstanding warrants (Warrant #1: Issued by Dedham District Court on charges of Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Using Without Authority, Failure to Stop for Police and Receiving Stolen Property. Warrant #2: Issued by Brighton District Court on charges of Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon, Assault and Battery and Destruction of Property Over $1200). The suspect was then removed from the vehicle and placed in custody without incident.
Leominster police officer stabbed during wellness check, suspect facing attempted murder charges
A Leominster police officer is recovering from serious stab wounds and a Leominster woman is facing attempted murder charges after a wellness check turned violent Monday morning, according to the police department. At approximately 10:49 a.m. officer Mathew Chagnon and at least one other officer responded to a home on...
‘I was in shock, I was crying’: Video shows Transit officer punch teen after fight at MBTA station
BOSTON — A chaotic scene outside the Ashmont MBTA station in Boston was captured on cell phone video, which shows a transit police officer punching a girl. “They hit my daughter, they mased my daughter, they kicked her down, there were people here to witness, they transported her to the police station, she’s never been arrested,” said Ashley Smith.
GoLocalProv
Man Arrested in Armed B&E in Cranston Had Been Charged in Block Island Ferry Incident
Cranston police have announced the arrest of two individuals accused of being involved in an armed breaking-and-entering in the city. One of the suspects had been arrested for disorderly conduct in the Block Island Ferry incident this past summer. According to Cranston Police, the suspects had attempted to evade Cranston...
Man arrested after throwing someone through a North End window, police say
Boston police arrested a 23-year-old from Burlington on Saturday after he allegedly threw someone through a glass window near Bova’s Bakery in Boston’s North End. Carl Larson is charged with aggravated assault and battery, assault and battery, and malicious destruction of property. Boston police say they approached an intersection near the bakery over the weekend where they heard multiple people yelling.
whdh.com
Suspect in custody after armed robbery investigation in Mattapan park
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Somerville man, 21-year-old Phalonyous Sebastian, has been placed into custody after turning himself in in connection with an ongoing armed robbery investigation. According to Boston Police, Sebastian did so in connection with an ongoing investigation into an armed robbery that occurred at around 9:30 p.m. on...
Framingham Police Arrest Marlborough Man, 33, on Drug Distribution Charge
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Marlborough man on drug distribution and other charges on Saturday afternoon, October 15. Police arrested at 3:22 p.m. at the intersection of Arlington Street and Waushakum Street, Jean C. Dearmas Burgos, 33, of 1 Winter Street of Marlborough. He was charged with drug...
ABC6.com
Police question man in connection to shots fired in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said a man was questioned in connection to shots fired over the weekend. Police responded at about 10 p.m. Sunday to Calverley Street. Nobody was hit, police added. No further information was immediately released.
WPRI
Cold Case: Who killed Wendy Madden?
It’s been more than three decades since a Pawtucket woman left her home for the last time. Wendy Madden’s body would later be discovered behind a local bar, and her killer would never be found. 12 News reporter Kim Kalunian spoke with her siblings, who believe someone knows...
2 suspects in Cranston break-in appear in court; search continues for 3rd
Two suspects involved in a house break in Cranston faced a judge Monday morning.
Comments / 5