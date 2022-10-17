Read full article on original website
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – Air quality remains unhealthy in most of Whatcom County. The Northwest Clean Air Agency says air quality is currently “Hazardous” near Ferndale, on the Lummi Reservation and in Birch Bay because of wildfire smoke. Lummi Island residents are also warned of hazardous air...
Air quality in Bellingham has reached an “unhealthy” level due to ongoing wildfires in the northwest region. The Air Quality Index (AQI), which measures hazardous particulates in the air, reached 153 on Tuesday afternoon in Bellingham. Any AQI over 150 is designated to be unhealthy for everyone, especially people with lung, heart and respiratory diseases, people younger than 18 and over the age of 65 and outdoor workers. Elsewhere in Whatcom County, the numbers are even more unsafe — in Maple Falls, the AQI has reached a “very unhealthy” level of 203.
BURLINGTON, Wash. — Over 130 dogs that were rescued by the Humane Society of Skagit Valley (HSSV) in September are now ready for adoption. The dogs were rescued from a property where they were living in "terrible conditions" on Sept. 2, forcing HSSV to close its doors in order to care for the animals. A total of 126 were initially rescued, and HSSV said some of the dogs were pregnant, thereby increasing the total number of animals in their care.
A few weeks ago, a woman was killed instantly after a falling tree struck her. The incident occurred while she was hiking near the Lake Ann Trail in the Mount Baker National Forest. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office say that the 59-year-old was woman from Burnaby, British Coloumbia. She was...
NORTH CASCADES, Wash. – A Navy Search and Rescue helicopter crew rescued a distressed hiker near Mount Baker on Saturday, October 15th. Naval Air Station Whidbey Island reports their crew responded at about 3 p.m. to a report of a 55-year-old woman suffering from a heat-related issue. Crews from...
FERNDALE, Wash. – The weather is starting to cool down, and that means it’s time for Operation Warm. Bellingham/Whatcom County Firefighters Local 106 is raising money to buy winter coats for the students at Custer Elementary School. They have placed boots at five Whatcom County watering holes to...
Last month, Ferndale saw the opening of its first Asian grocery store, Ferndale Asian Grocer. The same month, Bellingham welcomed two new Asian-inspired cafes - Mochinut and Happy Lemon. Mochinut is an American-based chain of donut shops, specializing in mochi donuts, a treat that combines American doughnuts and mochi, a...
With Bellingham's beloved music scene back in full swing, musicians and fans are looking for more ways to get involved. “I think it's more vibrant than ever,” said Patrick Roulete, department chair of the Western Washington University music department. Roulete explained how spirits in the music department have been...
Perched over the coastline in Bellingham, Washington, this Pacific Northwest Style modern home is situated on a heavily wooded cliff site with breathtaking views of the San Juan Islands. The 1,400 square foot house was designed by The Miller Hull Partnership, and was awarded an American Institute of Architects Housing...
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. – A Burlington business owner was killed when his motorcycle left the roadway while he was riding in Island County Friday night. The State Patrol reports 60-year-old Edward Taylor was northbound on State Route 525 at about 11 p.m. when he crashed into a ditch. He...
SAN JUAN ISLAND, Wash. – Foxes on San Juan Island are being threatened by photo-tourists some are calling “foxerazzi.”. Some tour groups are offering all-inclusive travel packages to the island for several thousand dollars. KIRO News reports groups of photographers have been gathering outside fox dens during kitting...
FERNDALE, Wash. — Ferndale Police issued a statement on Tuesday, October 18th, that they had been involved in visible incident that required a substantial law enforcement presence and shutting down nearby roads. According to the Ferndale Police statement, at approximately 1:30pm, Ferndale Police were advised that a man wanted...
