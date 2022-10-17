ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, WA

KGMI

Unhealthy to hazardous air conditions in Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – Air quality remains unhealthy in most of Whatcom County. The Northwest Clean Air Agency says air quality is currently “Hazardous” near Ferndale, on the Lummi Reservation and in Birch Bay because of wildfire smoke. Lummi Island residents are also warned of hazardous air...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Western Front

BRIEF: Northwest fires rage on, Bellingham air quality worsens

Air quality in Bellingham has reached an “unhealthy” level due to ongoing wildfires in the northwest region. The Air Quality Index (AQI), which measures hazardous particulates in the air, reached 153 on Tuesday afternoon in Bellingham. Any AQI over 150 is designated to be unhealthy for everyone, especially people with lung, heart and respiratory diseases, people younger than 18 and over the age of 65 and outdoor workers. Elsewhere in Whatcom County, the numbers are even more unsafe — in Maple Falls, the AQI has reached a “very unhealthy” level of 203.
BELLINGHAM, WA
KING 5

Over 100 dogs rescued in Skagit County now ready for adoption

BURLINGTON, Wash. — Over 130 dogs that were rescued by the Humane Society of Skagit Valley (HSSV) in September are now ready for adoption. The dogs were rescued from a property where they were living in "terrible conditions" on Sept. 2, forcing HSSV to close its doors in order to care for the animals. A total of 126 were initially rescued, and HSSV said some of the dogs were pregnant, thereby increasing the total number of animals in their care.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
KGMI

Navy crew rescues hiker near Mount Baker

NORTH CASCADES, Wash. – A Navy Search and Rescue helicopter crew rescued a distressed hiker near Mount Baker on Saturday, October 15th. Naval Air Station Whidbey Island reports their crew responded at about 3 p.m. to a report of a 55-year-old woman suffering from a heat-related issue. Crews from...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KGMI

Local firefighters raising money to give kids winter coats

FERNDALE, Wash. – The weather is starting to cool down, and that means it’s time for Operation Warm. Bellingham/Whatcom County Firefighters Local 106 is raising money to buy winter coats for the students at Custer Elementary School. They have placed boots at five Whatcom County watering holes to...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Western Front

Temperature check: Bellingham’s growing hip-hop scene

With Bellingham's beloved music scene back in full swing, musicians and fans are looking for more ways to get involved. “I think it's more vibrant than ever,” said Patrick Roulete, department chair of the Western Washington University music department. Roulete explained how spirits in the music department have been...
BELLINGHAM, WA
idesignarch.com

Award Winning Residence In Bellingham

Perched over the coastline in Bellingham, Washington, this Pacific Northwest Style modern home is situated on a heavily wooded cliff site with breathtaking views of the San Juan Islands. The 1,400 square foot house was designed by The Miller Hull Partnership, and was awarded an American Institute of Architects Housing...
BELLINGHAM, WA
kpug1170.com

Burlington business owner dies in motorcycle crash

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. – A Burlington business owner was killed when his motorcycle left the roadway while he was riding in Island County Friday night. The State Patrol reports 60-year-old Edward Taylor was northbound on State Route 525 at about 11 p.m. when he crashed into a ditch. He...
BURLINGTON, WA
KGMI

San Juan Island foxes threatened by “foxerazzi” tourism

SAN JUAN ISLAND, Wash. – Foxes on San Juan Island are being threatened by photo-tourists some are calling “foxerazzi.”. Some tour groups are offering all-inclusive travel packages to the island for several thousand dollars. KIRO News reports groups of photographers have been gathering outside fox dens during kitting...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Ferndale Police arrest escapee after standoff Tuesday

FERNDALE, Wash. — Ferndale Police issued a statement on Tuesday, October 18th, that they had been involved in visible incident that required a substantial law enforcement presence and shutting down nearby roads. According to the Ferndale Police statement, at approximately 1:30pm, Ferndale Police were advised that a man wanted...
FERNDALE, WA

