Vermillion, SD

kiwaradio.com

Three Of Five Finalists For BIG Challenge Are From KIWA Listening Area

Northwest Iowa — A number of northwest Iowa entrepreneurs have moved to the next level in an entrepreneur contest. According to Jesse Hinrichs with “Iowa’s West Coast Initiative,” earlier this month entrepreneurs submitted their idea to start or expand a business in The “BIG Challenge” grant competition and recruited family, friends, and customers to vote for their entry. Over 7,500 total votes were cast.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

MOC/Floyd Valley Construction Going Well

Orange City, Iowa — A new elementary school is taking shape at Orange City on Highway 10. Voters passed a $37 million bond issue in early 2020 for the facility, with a clause for a small expansion at the district’s high school, also located in Orange City. We...
ORANGE CITY, IA
High School Football PRO

Yankton, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Pierre T.F. Riggs High School football team will have a game with Yankton High School on October 18, 2022, 14:15:00.
YANKTON, SD
kiwaradio.com

Sports Scores For Wednesday October 19th

Regional Volleyball moved into the second round for Class 1A, 2A and 3A Wednesday night. Sheldon played host to Spirit Lake in a 3A Region 1 semifinal. State Cross Country qualifying began with Class 3A. Class 1A Region 1 Quarterfinals. Upper Bracket. Gehlen 3 – Woodbine 0. Remsen St....
SHELDON, IA
KELOLAND TV

6 kids walked 850 miles across South Dakota in 1933

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On June 21, 1933, six kids and one adult left Sioux Falls for an 850-mile trek through South Dakota and into southern North Dakota. Despite days when their shoes rubbed their skin into blisters or the wind would pelt them with heat, a dad, Earl Neller, and his three children along with three children from a neighborhood family in St. Louis, successfully finished the trip.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Vermillion Plain Talk

Joseph "Don" Donohoe

Joseph “Don” Donohoe, 85 of Sioux Falls previously of Vermillion, SD passed away peacefully at Avera Prince of Peace Retirement Community on October 15, 2022. A Funeral Mass will be held on October 21, 2022, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Vermillion beginning at 11:00AM. A Visitation will be held at 9:30AM Prior to the Mass.
VERMILLION, SD
kiwaradio.com

Another Northwest Iowa School District To Allow Armed School Staff

Cherokee, Iowa — A second northwest Iowa school district has opted to allow school staff to carry firearms in school. Our news partner, KTIV-TV, reports that the Cherokee Community School Board voted Monday night to change its policy language to allow additional staff to be armed. The yes vote...
CHEROKEE, IA
KELOLAND TV

The race to winterize sprinkler systems

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As temperatures begin to tumble, the race is on to winterize everything from boats to campers to sprinkler systems. With overnight temperatures suddenly slipping into the teens, it’s easy to see who’s still watering their lawn. “So we’re attempting to warm things...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Council To Hold Hearing On 34th Avenue Stoplight Project

Sheldon, Iowa — When the Sheldon City Council meets in Regular session Wednesday (October 19th) they’re scheduled to hold a public hearing. The topic of the hearing is the planned traffic light and intersection improvements at the intersection of Highway 18 and 34th Avenue, which is the Taco John’s corner. After that public hearing, the council is expected to award the contract for that construction project.
SHELDON, IA
wnax.com

Yankton, South Dakota Farming Couple Creates Agri-Tourism Destination

Agri-tourism is becoming more popular with families opening their farms for visitors. The autumn months seem to be the most popular time for agriculture tourism as farms showcase apple orchids, hayrack rides, corn mazes, and pumpkin patches. Outside of Yankton, South Dakota is a farm called “Mazing Acres” and it is operated by Scott and Molly Nedved. Molly Nedved tells us more about their agri-tourism business. Nedved explains why she and her husband started an agricultural tourism destination program as part of their farm. Mazing Acres consists of a large “pick your own pumpkin patch” along with several other activities, including two different corn mazes. Mazing Acres is open Saturdays and Sundays between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Mazing Acres is located at 30851 433rd Avenue, or approximately ten miles west of Yankton on Highway 50 and then a half a mile north.
YANKTON, SD

