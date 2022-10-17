Shinichi Ishizuka’s jazz manga BLUE GIANT is coming to the big screen as an anime film, and a teaser trailer is here to give us a taste of the fresh tunes that are on the way. The film’s music is being handled by Grammy Award-winning pianist Hiromi Uehara, and Tomoaki Baba performs saxophone for protagonist Dai Miyamoto. Shun Ishikawa is on drums for Dai’s high school classmate Shunji Tamada, and you can check out a brief sample in the video below.

1 DAY AGO