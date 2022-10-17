ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Minami Takahashi Takes Brief Break from Voice Acting

Minami Takahashi—who most recently voiced roles such as Lilith in The Demon Girl Next Door and Ayami Sasaki in Komi Can’t Communicate—will be taking a break from voice acting. According to the announcement from talent agency Haikyō, she will be on hiatus “for a while” because the treatment for her throat condition hasn’t been going as well as expected.
Tsuyokute New Saga Anime Adaptation Revealed and Teased

A TV anime adaptation is officially on the way for the Tsuyokute New Saga light novels by Masayuki Abe and Ryuta Fuse. The series has been announced for a summer 2023 premiere along with a teaser visual, trailer and the first details on the cast and staff. Check out the...
Nyarko-san Anime Marks 10th Anniversary with New Visual

Amazingly, the Nyarko-san anime is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year! Nyarko-san: Another Crawling Chaos first premiered back in April 2012, and the series is marking the milestone with a new visual and more. The visual coincides with a showcase of the cover for the upcoming Blu-ray BOX, which is...
BLUE GIANT Anime Film Gets Jazzed with Teaser Trailer

Shinichi Ishizuka’s jazz manga BLUE GIANT is coming to the big screen as an anime film, and a teaser trailer is here to give us a taste of the fresh tunes that are on the way. The film’s music is being handled by Grammy Award-winning pianist Hiromi Uehara, and Tomoaki Baba performs saxophone for protagonist Dai Miyamoto. Shun Ishikawa is on drums for Dai’s high school classmate Shunji Tamada, and you can check out a brief sample in the video below.
Illustrator Shares Easy Way to Draw Chainsaw Man’s Pochita

Thanks to the new anime by MAPPA, lots of folks are getting into the already popular Chainsaw Man by Tatsuki Fujimoto. As a result, more people are drawing characters from the show, including the cute chainsaw canine Pochita. Now one Japanese illustrator has tweeted some simple instructions for drawing Pochita....
Meet Attack on Titan Creator Hajime Isayama at Anime NYC

Attack on Titan is a popular franchise around the world, but mangaka Hajime Isayama has never been to the United States for an event. That’s about to change. Anime NYC, which will occur November 18-20 at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City, will be hosting Isayama for his first-ever American trip.
Tatami Time Machine Blues Anime Hits Disney+ on November 9

Disney+ premiered the Tatami Time Machine Blues anime in Japan on September 14, but we’re still waiting for it in the United States. That wait is almost over, thankfully, because the streaming service has revealed plans to add the TV anime for U.S. subscribers on November 9. The series—which...
Mamoru Oshii’s Hikari no Ou Anime Gets New Preview

Rieko Hinata and illustrator Akihiro Yamada’s Hikari no Ou novel series is coming to the screen in an adaptation featuring series composition by Mamoru Oshii (Ghost in the Shell) and direction by regular collaborator Junji Nishimura (Dog Days’). With the anime coming in January 2023, we now have a new teaser trailer to enjoy in the meantime.
The Yakuza’s Guide to Babysitting English Dub Launches

Another fresh dub has launched on Crunchyroll, and this time it’s for the charming The Yakuza’s Guide to Babysitting anime. The first episode of the dub is live now, so we have more insight into all the folks making it happen behind the scenes. Here’s the cast as...
Kamisama Kiss Author Prepares to Launch New Vampire Rom-Com

Kamisama Kiss author Julietta Suzuki has something new on the way, with a fresh manga serialization set to launch in the pages of Hakusensha’s Hana to Yume magazine. This year’s 22nd issue of the magazine announced plans to debut the new series—a vampire romantic comedy titled Oshi ni Amagami (A Nibble for My Fav)—in the next issue, which hits stands in Japan on November 5.

