Sharks in the water, cannabis education, the downside of rescheduling, and industry real talk: NY Cannabis Insider Live on 11/4

Vibrant colors are on full display around the Finger Lakes right now, and barring any significantly blustery days, we can expect it to continue a little longer. All the yellow pigment trees were especially extraordinary this year like hickory and cottonwood, and black walnut, according to Don Leopold, a distinguished teaching professor at SUNY ESF and author of several books, including “Trees of New York.”

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO