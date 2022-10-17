Sharks in the water, cannabis education, the downside of rescheduling, and industry real talk: NY Cannabis Insider Live on 11/4

Read full article on original website
Related
newyorkupstate.com
NY Cannabis Insider Live: Two weeks until highly anticipated professional industry conference
NY Cannabis Insider Live events bring together entrepreneurs and industry experts to discuss topics essential to the New York State cannabis industry. Presented by Cannaspire, the Tarrytown conference will be held Friday, November 4, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Westchester Marriott. Event details and ticket information can be found here.
newyorkupstate.com
Thousands of units, hundreds of patients: Curaleaf recalls are piling up in New York
Before they sell out: Get tickets to NY Cannabis Insider’s conference on Nov. 4 in Tarrytown, featuring a slew of expert panelists, free business consultations and professional headshots, networking, lunch and a happy hour. NY Cannabis Insider has learned that multistate marijuana operator Curaleaf has recalled products in the...
newyorkupstate.com
CDC urges masks in 10 Upstate NY counties with high Covid levels
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in 10 New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels, all located in Upstate New York. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Oswego County for the fifth straight week.
newyorkupstate.com
Upstate trading card fraudster duped buyers and sellers of $33k, prosecutors say
Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester-area man is charged with defrauding trading card buyers and sellers of more than $33,000, federal prosecutors said Thursday. From October 2021 to February 2022, Kyle Bertrand, 34, faked payments and shipped empty boxes to people he met online, convincing them he was interested in buying or selling valuable football, basketball and baseball cards worth thousands of dollars, according to a news release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York.
newyorkupstate.com
Bold autumn colors splash along Otisco Lake in the Finger Lakes (video)
Vibrant colors are on full display around the Finger Lakes right now, and barring any significantly blustery days, we can expect it to continue a little longer. All the yellow pigment trees were especially extraordinary this year like hickory and cottonwood, and black walnut, according to Don Leopold, a distinguished teaching professor at SUNY ESF and author of several books, including “Trees of New York.”
newyorkupstate.com
CNY’s Beak & Skiff announces first concert of 2023 season
It’s not even winter yet, but it’s already time to start making 2023 concert plans in Central New York. The Avett Brothers will perform at Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards in LaFayette, N.Y., on May 20. Doors open at 5 p.m. and music begins at 7. Tickets will...
newyorkupstate.com
‘Impractical Jokers,’ Jessimae Peluso, more comedy shows coming to Central NY
Looking for comedy shows? Warm up with a laugh this winter in Central New York. “Impractical Jokers” have been added to the lineup at del Lago Resort & Casino in Waterloo, N.Y. The truTV series’ stars, comedians Sal Vulcano, Brian “Q” Quinn and James “Murr” Murray, will perform two shows in del Lago’s Vine Showroom on Feb. 18, 2023, at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Comments / 0