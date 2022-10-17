Read full article on original website
The Astros’ bullpen will be the Yankees’ toughest challenge yet
When you think about the Astros, there are certain stars that come to mind — Justin Verlander, Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, the guys that jump off the page. Each of them are a tough assignment for the ALCS, but the great underdiscussed force in this series is the strength of Houston’s bullpen. We’re all rightfully concerned about what Verlander or Framber Valdez will do in their starts, but the series may hinge on what happens when those guys are taken out of the game.
ALCS Game 2: New York Yankees @ Houston Astros
The Yankees’ struggles on offense have continued to hurt them this postseason, and their task doesn’t get easier in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series, where they’ll face Houston’s Framber Valdez. Still, today the Yankees start Luis Severino, a pitcher capable of dominating his own right.
Torre’s Yankees versus Boone’s Yankees
C - J.Posada. DH - D. Strawberry, (‘96, ‘98) R. Sierra, (‘96, ‘98) C. Fielder, (‘96, ‘98) R. Rivera, (‘96, ‘98) C. Davis (‘99), D. Justice (2000), J. Conseco (2000). Pitchers. 1996 - A. Pettitte, D. Cone, G. Lloyd, D. Gooden,...
The Final Word on Giancarlo Stanton
There are so many things I want to say about that incredible win last night in game 5 of the ALDS. Everything came together perfectly for the Yankees. They got the start they needed from Nasty Nestor, who truly achieved ace status, just one game after Cole showed the world why he is an ace as well. (Don't @ me Cole haters. We will not entertain any assertion that Cole is not an ace on this thread after his performance in Game 4.) The bullpen locked it down. Those slap hitting shit goblins finally ran out of luck on offense as their lack of power proved to be fatal. We even got to enjoy the fans (and some players) giving Naylor the business with that whole rock the baby thing, which was AWESOME.
Boone and Schmidt
Game 3 Yankees versus Cleveland bottom of 9th inning. Yankees leading 5 to 3. Boone brings in Clarke Schmidt to pitch. Yankees loose game 3 by a score of 6 to 5. Game 1 Yankees versus Houston bottom of 5th inning. Score tied. Boone brings in Clarke Schmidt to pitch. Schmidt barely escapes further damage with inning ending double play. Boone sends Schmidt back to pitch the bottom of 6th inning. Houston hits 2 home runs off Schmidt. Houston leads 3 to 1.
Negativity in the Face of Adversity - BASEBALL IS SUPPOSED TO BE FUN G-DAMMIT
We all come to watch the game and follow the Yankees for different reasons. Or maybe not different reasons, but maybe we take differing levels of enjoyment and engagement with the ups and downs of the season. That has led to a division between the so-called Sunshine and Rainbows Coalition and the Doom Patrol. Some of us are here for the highs. Some for the lows. Some for the swings both ways. Some want to watch the world burn. Hell, I don't know what other people want. Sartre said that Hell is Other People, and he wasn't entirely wrong.
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/21/22
Two runs per game is just not going to get it done against the Astros, especially when those runs were a gift from Framber Valdez’s defense. Luis Severino only made one real mistake yesterday, and it led to three runs off the bat of Alex Bregman. Ballgame. Kaputski. 2-0 deficit. Sigh.
Yankees 2, Astros 3: Ice-cold offense again sinks New York
Have you ever heard that you can’t win if you don’t score? The pitching was strong today for the Yankees, keeping the Astros off the board except for a three-run Alex Bregman home run that turned out to be all they needed. The Yankees again could barely cash in runs, only scoring today thanks to two big fielding errors. The 2-0 hole they’re in isn’t insurmountable, but it will be if they can’t get their bats going immediately.
What was missed during Frankie Montas’ relief appearance
When the Yankees acquired Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics at the trade deadline, they envisioned slotting him into their playoff rotation alongside Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, and Luis Severino to give them a quartet of top-of-the-rotation starters. As we all know, that version of Montas, the one who posted a 3.18 ERA (3.35 FIP) in his first 19 starts and who came in sixth in the Cy Young vote last year never really materialized in the Bronx; not only did he make just eight starts before hitting the injured list with a shoulder problem, he wasn’t particularly good in them, allowing four or more runs in five of those outings.
Yankees announce ALCS Game 1 lineup
It took longer than expected, but the result that we were all anticipating arrived: the Yankees and the Astros are clashing for a third time in the ALCS. Both teams were pushed in their series, but while Houston eventually walked away with a sweep the Yankees endured a five-game challenge from Cleveland that got heavily impacted by the weather. Because of that, they’ll be trotting into Minute Maid Park with less than a night of downtime, having flown over directly after winning their series in New York.
MLB Playoff Roundup: Padres wake up with huge fifth to tie NLCS
If the Yankees are seeking immediate inspiration following a League Championship Series-opening defeat that featured underwhelming offense, then they can simply dial up the highlights from the other LCS game yesterday. The Padres mustered just one hit in their Game 1 shutout loss to the Phillies; they only wish they could’ve had the solo homers of Harrison Bader and Anthony Rizzo because they fell by a score of 2-0. San Diego needed an answer, or else they’d be staring at the beginnings of a sweep with a flight to Philladelphia looming.
ALCS Game 2 Player of the Game: Jonathan Loáisiga
The Houston Astros’ pitching staff has been absolutely incredible this season, and over the first two days, the Yankees have exclusively faced its best arms. With runs at a premium, the Yankees pitchers have needed to be absolutely perfect to even keep the team within striking distance in both Games 1 and 2. Yesterday, the Yankees pitching staff was almost perfect, save for an Alex Bregman drive off Luis Severino that sailed into the Crawford Boxes.
The Yankees’ offense has gone in the tank at the worst possible time
The Yankees will have a hard time getting past the Houston Astros if they can’t put some runs on the scoreboard. It’s as simple as that. The offense has been a problem throughout the playoffs. Even while beating the Cleveland Guardians in the Division Series, they did so while hitting just .182/.273/.370. They haven’t topped six hits in a single game since the regular season, they struck out 17 times off Justin Verlander in ALCS Game 1, and they didn’t fare much better with Framber Valdez in Game 2 last night.
Oswald Peraza should be the Yankees’ ALCS starting shortstop
For Game 1 of the American League Championship Series in Houston, Yankees manager Aaron Boone decided to go back to the basics and start Isiah Kiner-Falefa at shortstop. As a reminder, he had benched him midway through the Division Series against Cleveland because he thought IKF was “pressing,” and Oswaldo Cabrera started Games 4 and 5 in his place, moving in from the outfield.
ALDS Game 5 Reactions: All business after all the drama
In the grand scheme of things, the annals of baseball history will probably not remember this Division Series matchup between the Yankees and Guardians very much. It certainly had its moments, and I will still wince when I see highlights of Game 3 sometime down the road (just as I do with that 2017 Francisco Lindor slam). But it came down to one of the best pitchers of this era shoving in two starts against an underwhelming offense for two wins. Straightforward enough, right?
Yankees Mailbag: Luetge vs. Montas, IKF’s metrics, and left field
Good morning everyone, it’s time for another edition of the mailbag. Remember to send in your questions for our weekly call by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com. mryan asks: What’s up with Lucas Luetge? I don’t understand. It’s one thing to not use him during the ALDS...
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/20/22
CBS Sports | Dayn Perry: The potential for injured players to return already meant that the Yankees’ ALCS roster would differ from that of the ALDS, but Aaron Hicks’ knee injury confirmed that. This round, the Yankees added Oswald Peraza, Frankie Montas, and Greg Weissert while dropping Hicks, Lucas Luetge, and Marwin González. Peraza’s addition is welcome after the defensive struggles of Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and Montas could serve in an opener or long relief role coming off of his shoulder injury.
ALCS Game 2 Reactions: A tale of two fly balls
After losing a winnable Game 1, the Yankees entered Game 2 placing a tremendous amount of pressure on the shoulders of Luis Severino. Their lineup has looked moribund at times, and the right-hander knew he’d have to be near-perfect to feel comfortable about his chances of winning this game and clinching a split in Houston. The Yankees very nearly did secure that split, but were denied thanks to the parallel fates of a pair of fly balls.
Yankees 2, Astros 4: Never let Justin Verlander off the hook
There is something to be said for the most annoying type of loss to an ace being one where he almost looks vulnerable. You get lulled into a false sense of optimism that perhaps this is the time that he falters. Then comes the wrecking ball and all of a sudden, you’re losing again and the early hope is a distant memory.
How does Yankees/Astros compare to history’s great ALCS rivalries?
When a baseball historian sits down to write about the late 2010s and early 2020s, there are many angles that they could use to approach the era. The expansion and normalization of advanced statistics and Statcast data, the rise of — and backlash against — the three true outcomes approach, and the growing tensions between the players’ union and ownership that resulted in the 2021-22 lockout would all tell gripping narratives that would bring these last few years to life on the page. The possible angles are endless.
