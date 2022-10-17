Early voting has begun for the 2022 Kansas election. Here’s when mail-in ballots are due

Tuesday, Oct. 18, is the last day for Kansans to register to vote or change their party affiliation ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, which will include such statewide races as governor, secretary of state and attorney general, as well as two constitutional amendments.

Also on the ballot will be a seat for the U.S. Senate, all four seats for the U.S. House, one spot on the Shawnee County Commission and a special sales tax issue in Shawnee County.

When is the deadline to register to vote in Kansas?

Voters have until Tuesday to register to vote. Those who have already requested an advanced mail ballot will receive it shortly thereafter; counties will begin mailing those ballots to voters Wednesday.

Residents with a Kansas driver's license or ID card can register to vote or change their registration information online at the Kansas secretary of state's website. They can check their registration status in the agency's Voter View portal.

Voters can find registration forms at a variety of locations across Shawnee County, including select Capitol Federal Savings & Loan, Fidelity State Bank, Landmark National Bank locations, as well as El Centro De Servicios on NE Lake St., public libraries in Topeka, Rossville and Silver Lake, area high schools and Washburn University's student union.

Registration can also occur at the Shawnee County Elections Office at 3420 S.W. Van Buren St. and the Shawnee County Clerk's Office at the county courthouse downtown.

Voters who have moved or wish to change their party affiliation must re-register to vote by the deadline.

What is the deadline to request an advance mail ballot in Kansas?

Individuals can request an advanced mail ballot until Nov. 1 from their county elections office.

Voters must have their advanced mail ballot postmarked on or by Election Day and the ballot must be received at the county elections' office by 5 p.m. on the Friday after Election Day.

Residents can also vote early in-person at the Shawnee County Elections Office, beginning Oct. 24 until 12 p.m. on Nov. 7. All in-person voters must comply with the state's voter identification law.

Anyone with questions concerning their voter registration status may call the Shawnee County Election Office at (785) 251-5900. Voters with special needs who require assistance should also call the election office.

Additional information is available on the Shawnee County Election website at http://www.snco.us/election.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Early voting has begun for the 2022 Kansas election. Here’s when mail-in ballots are due