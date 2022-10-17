Read full article on original website
Related
Former Giants cornerback killed at 32
Antonio Dennard has been shot and killed at age 32. The New York Daily News reported that he died in a shooting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFMZ, a local news station, reported that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The shooting...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts as Commanders sign veteran quarterback
The Washington Commanders are suddenly in need of some help at the quarterback position after starter Carson Wentz suffered a finger injury that will keep him on the sideline for several weeks. While veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke is expected to serve as the team’s starter with Wentz sidelined, the team still needs some depth, and they’re addressing that concern by bringing in former Georgia Bulldogs star quarterback Jake Fromm.
Pro Bowl wide receiver DeSean Jackson set to visit with struggling Baltimore Ravens
Even at 35 years old, three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeSean Jackson recently made it clear that he has no
Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 Team Should Sign Odell Beckham Jr
Odell Beckham Jr. has not yet decided where he'll play football this season. That being said, ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III would like to see the All-Pro wideout suit up for the Green Bay Packers. Griffin pointed out that Green Bay's receiving corps is in desperate need of a boost...
Ron Rivera names new starting QB for Washington
The Washington Commanders will likely be without Carson Wentz for several weeks, and head coach Ron Rivera has officially named a replacement for the quarterback. Rivera told reporters on Tuesday that Taylor Heinicke will start Washington’s Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers. Rookie Sam Howell will serve as the backup.
Texans Trade? Trio of Houston Linebackers Could Be Available at Deadline
As the league gets closer to the trade deadline, could the Houston Texans move on from several veterans as they continue their youth movement?
Robert Griffin III Has Major Free Agent Suggestion For The Packers
After suffering a right ankle sprain in Green Bay's 27-10 loss to the Jets last week, Randall Cobb is likely to miss several games. To fill in for the injured Cobb, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III thinks the Packers should target Odell Beckham Jr. to fill the void in their receiving core. ...
Marcus Mariota Enters Stat Category With Bears' Walter Payton
Mariota enters stat category with Walter Payton originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A week ago, Saints quarterback Taysom Hill joined a rare stat category with Bears Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton. Now, Marcus Mariota joined Payton in a separate historical stat category on Sunday. Mariota and Payton...
NBC Connecticut
Tom Brady Details Difficult Work-Life Balance That Comes With NFL Season
Brady details difficult work-life balance that comes with NFL season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady is the ultimate competitor. The former Patriots quarterback has displayed a strict commitment to football and his body, which has helped him play to his current age of 45. But with all...
Packers: When is the trade deadline, where should Green Bay upgrade?
Everything you need to know about the Green Bay Packers ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. If the Green Bay Packers plan to add a player or two via a trade, they only have a couple of weeks left to do so. After losing two in a row, perhaps there...
CBS Sports
Robert Quinn trade rumors: Bears shopping Pro Bowl pass rusher ahead of trade deadline
After electing not to part with him this offseason, the Bears are shopping Pro Bowl pass rusher Robert Quinn ahead of the NFL's trade deadline, according to Sportsline NFL Insider Jason La Canfora. The Bears have until Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. to execute a trade. Quinn, 32, is in...
Former Eagles WR DeSean Jackson agrees to deal with the Ravens
According to Adam Schefter, DeSean Jackson is back in the NFL after the 15-year veteran agreed to a deal with the Baltimore Ravens. The move comes after Jackson told the I Am Athlete Podcast that he wasn’t retiring and looking to join the Eagles or another playoff-bound roster. As...
NBC Connecticut
2022-23 NBA Season Predictions for Finals, MVP and Rookie of the Year
2022-23 NBA season predictions for Finals matchups, awards originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022-23 NBA regular season is in full swing and the race for the championship is on. Fresh off their 4-2 series win in the 2022 NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors will look to defend...
NBC Connecticut
Kevin Durant Is the Latest Athlete to Buy a Major League Pickleball Team
The NBA All-Star joins Drew Brees, LeBron James and Tom Brady as pickleball team owners. Athletes and entrepreneurs have been jumping into the sport, which soared in popularity during the pandemic. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is the latest celebrity athlete taking his love of pickleball big league. The NBA...
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes said his 1-year-old daughter is already flashing soccer skills
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ daughter, 1-year-old Sterling, is already showing soccer ability thanks in part of the KC Current.
Comments / 0