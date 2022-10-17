ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Former Giants cornerback killed at 32

Antonio Dennard has been shot and killed at age 32. The New York Daily News reported that he died in a shooting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFMZ, a local news station, reported that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The shooting...
NFL world reacts as Commanders sign veteran quarterback

The Washington Commanders are suddenly in need of some help at the quarterback position after starter Carson Wentz suffered a finger injury that will keep him on the sideline for several weeks. While veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke is expected to serve as the team’s starter with Wentz sidelined, the team still needs some depth, and they’re addressing that concern by bringing in former Georgia Bulldogs star quarterback Jake Fromm.
Ron Rivera names new starting QB for Washington

The Washington Commanders will likely be without Carson Wentz for several weeks, and head coach Ron Rivera has officially named a replacement for the quarterback. Rivera told reporters on Tuesday that Taylor Heinicke will start Washington’s Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers. Rookie Sam Howell will serve as the backup.
Marcus Mariota Enters Stat Category With Bears' Walter Payton

Mariota enters stat category with Walter Payton originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A week ago, Saints quarterback Taysom Hill joined a rare stat category with Bears Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton. Now, Marcus Mariota joined Payton in a separate historical stat category on Sunday. Mariota and Payton...
Tom Brady Details Difficult Work-Life Balance That Comes With NFL Season

Brady details difficult work-life balance that comes with NFL season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady is the ultimate competitor. The former Patriots quarterback has displayed a strict commitment to football and his body, which has helped him play to his current age of 45. But with all...
2022-23 NBA Season Predictions for Finals, MVP and Rookie of the Year

2022-23 NBA season predictions for Finals matchups, awards originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022-23 NBA regular season is in full swing and the race for the championship is on. Fresh off their 4-2 series win in the 2022 NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors will look to defend...
Kevin Durant Is the Latest Athlete to Buy a Major League Pickleball Team

The NBA All-Star joins Drew Brees, LeBron James and Tom Brady as pickleball team owners. Athletes and entrepreneurs have been jumping into the sport, which soared in popularity during the pandemic. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is the latest celebrity athlete taking his love of pickleball big league. The NBA...

