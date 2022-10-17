ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago sees first snow of season at O'Hare airport

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago officially got its first snowfall of the season on Monday morning.

The National Weather Service reported snow at O'Hare International Airport around 9:20 a.m.  Snow also fell a few hours earlier outside their office in Romeoville.

According to the National Weather Service, it's the earliest first snow of the season in Chicago since 2014, when the first snowflakes fell on Oct. 4. The earliest snowfall on record in Chicago was in 1942, when the first snow fell on Sept. 25.

The earliest Chicago has had any measurable snow was in 2006, when .3 inches fell on Oct. 12.

Brief snow showers mixed with rain are possible Monday afternoon, before wrapping up by the evening, CBS 2 First Alert meteorologist Laura Bannon reported.

Perhaps some of you recall the Halloween snow of 2019 when just over three inches fell officially at O'Hare.

But that's nothing compared with the epic storm in Minnesota way back in 1991. Snow fell for several days, totaling 28 inches by the time it was finally over.

