Tennessee State

2022 Tennessee College Football Scores – Week 7

By Austin Timberlake
 2 days ago

Another week of college football is in the books. Here you can see the scores of all of the local Tennessee college football games.

Saturday, October 15, 2022

Thomas Moore University (4-3)- 24
Cumberland (3-4)- 16

#6 Tennessee (6-0)- 52
#3 Alabama (6-1)- 49

Western Kentucky (4-3)- 35
MTSU (3-4)- 17

Georgia (6-0)- 55
Vanderbilt (3-4)- 0

Mercer (6-1)- 55
ETSU (3-4)- 33

Austin Peay (5-2)- 52
Murray State (0-7)- 17

TSU (2-4)- 30
Tennessee Tech (1-5)- 14

ECU (4-3)- 47
Memphis (4-3)- 45

