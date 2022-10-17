2022 Tennessee College Football Scores – Week 7
Another week of college football is in the books. Here you can see the scores of all of the local Tennessee college football games.
Saturday, October 15, 2022
Thomas Moore University (4-3)- 24
Cumberland (3-4)- 16
#6 Tennessee (6-0)- 52
#3 Alabama (6-1)- 49
Western Kentucky (4-3)- 35
MTSU (3-4)- 17
Georgia (6-0)- 55
Vanderbilt (3-4)- 0
Mercer (6-1)- 55
ETSU (3-4)- 33
Austin Peay (5-2)- 52
Murray State (0-7)- 17
TSU (2-4)- 30
Tennessee Tech (1-5)- 14
ECU (4-3)- 47
Memphis (4-3)- 45
