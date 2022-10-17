PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives of the City of Pierre say the new owners of the old City Hall are planning to transform the space into a commercial lot. A press release from the City of Pierre says with unanimous commission action, the City transferred the old City Hall property and the corner of Chapelle St. and Dakota Ave. to the Pierre Economic Development Corp. (PEDCO). The old City Hall lot and surrounding area will convert into a commercial space that will house a hotel, apartment complex, and retail building.

PIERRE, SD ・ 23 HOURS AGO