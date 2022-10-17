Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Celebrated Architect Mary Rockwell Hook Experienced Success Regardless of Gender DiscriminationCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
As temperatures fall, risk of carbon monoxide poisoning risesEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Architect Mary Elizabeth Jane Colter left her mark in history with the Grand Canyon and Kansas City's Union StationCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts as Commanders sign veteran quarterback
The Washington Commanders are suddenly in need of some help at the quarterback position after starter Carson Wentz suffered a finger injury that will keep him on the sideline for several weeks. While veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke is expected to serve as the team’s starter with Wentz sidelined, the team still needs some depth, and they’re addressing that concern by bringing in former Georgia Bulldogs star quarterback Jake Fromm.
Pro Bowl wide receiver DeSean Jackson set to visit with struggling Baltimore Ravens
Even at 35 years old, three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeSean Jackson recently made it clear that he has no
As Giants shock NFL world, here are 6 biggest reasons Brian Daboll’s team is 5-1
New York Giants vs. Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium, Oct. 16, 2022 — Nobody expected theGiants to start 5-1. Yet here they are, after Sunday’s victory over the Ravens — which marked the third time this season the Giants overcame a double-digit points deficit to win, and the second straight week it happened.
NBC Sports
2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants
Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
New Baltimore Raven DeSean Jackson Compares Lamar Jackson To NFL Legend
DeSean Jackson isn't the first person to compare Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to Michael Vick. But he might be the most qualified to do so. DeSean Jackson, who signed with the Ravens on Tuesday, played alongside Vick when he resurrected his NFL career in Philadelphia. Speaking with ...
First look: Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers odds and lines
The Kansas City Chiefs (4-2) head to Levi’s Stadium Sunday to face the San Francisco 49ers (3-3) with kickoff scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Chiefs vs. 49ers odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Chiefs are coming...
WCNC
Panthers trade Robbie Anderson after sideline argument
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Less than 24 hours after Robbie Anderson was sent to the locker room for arguing with his position coach, the Carolina Panthers sent Anderson packing in a trade to Arizona. Anderson was traded Monday to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for future draft picks. Terms of...
Yardbarker
Watch: Muffed punt dooms Denver Broncos in MNF loss to Los Angeles Chargers
Neither offense seemingly wanted to win on Monday Night Football. Both the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers had two shots on offense in overtime and neither Russell Wilson nor Justin Herbert could do anything with their chances. It was a game that looked destined for a tie, especially with...
WCNC
AP source: Panthers would trade McCaffrey for right price
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to a person familiar with the situation, the Carolina Panthers are considering trading 2019 All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey if they get something significant in return. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team does not discuss trade conversations.
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes said his 1-year-old daughter is already flashing soccer skills
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ daughter, 1-year-old Sterling, is already showing soccer ability thanks in part of the KC Current.
Yardbarker
New York in an excellent state of mind as Jets, Giants crack top 10 in ESPN's power rankings
Philadelphia isn't the only city on a sports roll. For the first time in recent memory, the Jets and Giants have both cracked into the top 10 of ESPN's NFL Power Rankings. After a 27-10 rout of the Green Bay Packers, the Jets climbed from 16th in the poll last week to ninth. They are 4-2 and trail only the 5-1 Bills for the lead in the AFC East. The Giants are ranked fifth, up from 11th the previous week.
Comments / 0