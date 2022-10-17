ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts as Commanders sign veteran quarterback

The Washington Commanders are suddenly in need of some help at the quarterback position after starter Carson Wentz suffered a finger injury that will keep him on the sideline for several weeks. While veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke is expected to serve as the team’s starter with Wentz sidelined, the team still needs some depth, and they’re addressing that concern by bringing in former Georgia Bulldogs star quarterback Jake Fromm.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants

Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
WCNC

Panthers trade Robbie Anderson after sideline argument

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Less than 24 hours after Robbie Anderson was sent to the locker room for arguing with his position coach, the Carolina Panthers sent Anderson packing in a trade to Arizona. Anderson was traded Monday to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for future draft picks. Terms of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

AP source: Panthers would trade McCaffrey for right price

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to a person familiar with the situation, the Carolina Panthers are considering trading 2019 All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey if they get something significant in return. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team does not discuss trade conversations.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

New York in an excellent state of mind as Jets, Giants crack top 10 in ESPN's power rankings

Philadelphia isn't the only city on a sports roll. For the first time in recent memory, the Jets and Giants have both cracked into the top 10 of ESPN's NFL Power Rankings. After a 27-10 rout of the Green Bay Packers, the Jets climbed from 16th in the poll last week to ninth. They are 4-2 and trail only the 5-1 Bills for the lead in the AFC East. The Giants are ranked fifth, up from 11th the previous week.
NEW YORK STATE

