How to watch Broncos vs Chargers on MNF

The Denver Broncos will take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.

The game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

What channel is the game on?

The game will be on ESPN. You can also listen on KOA at 850 AM or 94.1 FM.

When is kickoff?

The game is scheduled to start at 6:15 p.m.

Where do both teams stand in AFC West?

The Broncos enter the game with a 2-3 record after a 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football. The Chargers enter the game 3-2 after beating the Browns 30-28 on Oct. 9.

AFC West standings :

Kansas City Chiefs: 4-2

Los Angeles Chargers: 3-2

Denver Broncos: 2-3

Las Vegas Raiders: 1-4

