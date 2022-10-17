Read full article on original website
You can now download The Sims 4 + DLC for free, and you’ll keep them forever!
The Sims is one of EA’s best-known sagas. This title has always been considered “the game for those who don’t like video games”, since its approach, as a life simulator, is capable of engaging anyone for hours in front of the computer. The last installment of this game saw the light of day in 2014, already 8 years ago. Since then it has received a multitude of updates and nearly 60 DLCs full of content so that people do not lack hours of play. And, although it has always been a paid game, from today we will be able to download it for free.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gym leaders: Every character confirmed so far
Here are all of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gym leaders Game Freak has revealed so far
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Reward You For Beating the Campaign
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will reward those who beat the game's action-packed campaign. Call of Duty campaigns are often one of the most overshadowed parts of the game as many focus solely on the multiplayer or zombies/co-op modes. It's understandable, most people want to play with their friends, but the campaigns are pretty solid. They're like big budget action movies with twisty stories and iconic characters. That's especially true for the Modern Warfare games and it looks like the latest entry will be no exception thanks to another big globetrotting adventure.
PlayStation Horror Game Sale Arrives Just In Time For Halloween
With Halloween around the corner, a number of online platforms are kicking off sales focused on games that are designed to make you sleep with the lights on. Over on the PlayStation Store, the Halloween sale is in full swing and includes a number of great games marked down to scary awesome prices.
The Sims 5 could finally be on its way, but players want fixes for The Sims 4 before it’s forgotten
The Sims community is getting ready for the slightest announcement regarding the newest installment in the franchise, The Sims 5. The Sims has been around on PCs and consoles since the early 2000s, with fans of all demographics giving the title a go, and accidentally killing your sims in a variety of entertaining ways.
Former Skyrim developer shows off open-world horror game
The Axis Unseen is a heavy metal horror game with a unique soundtrack that reacts to the way that you hunt the folkloric monsters in the world with you. Clifford Meyer, who some will recognise from the post-metal bands ISIS and Red Sparowes, contributes to the original music arrangements that use both heavy metal and "primitive" instruments to dynamically reflect the events of the game. We've covered The Axis Unseen once before but this trailer, hot off the presses of developer Just Purkey Games, shows off even more of its entrancing world.
Next generation of The Sims is about to drop
The Sims 5 is still pretty hush-hush, but it’s codenamed “Project Rene” and is coming eventually. At the Behind The Sims Summit on Oct. 18, Lyndsay Pearson, vice president of franchise creative for The Sims, announced the company already has a dedicated team working on Project Rene.
Xbox Game Pass Reveals New October Games
Xbox has officially announced a new set of video games set to join the Xbox Game Pass subscription service through the end of October. As is typical, the list includes one that is actually available today -- A Plague Tale: Requiem -- in addition to a number set to arrive this week. The list of new Xbox Game Pass video games includes access on PC, console, and via the cloud.
Nintendo Download: Escape an Unstoppable Force! The Fearsome Raiders Descend
REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005430/en/ DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS is now available for pre-order and will be launching on Oct. 14. (Photo: Business Wire)
Alan Wake Remastered - Official Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer
Check out the Nintendo Switch launch trailer for cinematic action-thriller, Alan Wake Remastered. This remastered version of the game features the main story as well as its two expansions, The Signal and The Writer. Join author Alan Wake as he desperately searches for his missing wife, Alice. Following her mysterious...
Overwatch 2 Funko Pops Have Arrived: Here We Go Again
There have been nearly 100 Funko Pop releases for Blizzard's Overwatch since the game released in 2016. Given the game's popularity and huge character list, it's no surprise that Funko went all out. With the recent release of Overwatch 2, you can expect a lot more where that came from. It all starts today with the first Overwatch 2 Funko Pops – Reaper, Echo, and Cassidy.
I can't stop pretending I'm Batman in this beautiful Cyberpunk 2077 Fortnite map
This gorgeous Cyberpunk 2077 Fortnite map might be my new favorite walking sim
Modern Warfare 2 Spec-Ops Details Finally Revealed | GameSpot News
Modern Warfare 2's Spec Ops mode is a 2-player co-op experience and at launch, Activision says it will initially feature three missions, meaning more missions could potentially arrive at a later date. These will be large-scale missions that take place in Al Mazrah, the new map location for Warzone 2.0.
Fallout: New Vegas developers finally discuss sequel
Earlier this week, on 10 October, we celebrated 25 years of the Fallout franchise. That’s right, for a quarter of a century, players have been hooked on the retro-futuristic post-apocalyptic RPGs, and have seen their playlists littered with bangers from throughout the 1900s as a result. Of all the...
Apex Legends’ new hero adds a trans Legend to the roster
The next Legend joining the cast of Apex Legends is Catalyst, a defensive terraformer and conjurer with “remarkable, almost magical, control over ferrofluid,” developer Respawn Entertainment announced Monday. She’ll join the game in November alongside the next major update to the game, called Apex Legends: Eclipse. Catalyst...
Fallout: New Vegas hailed as all-time great RPG on its 12th birthday
This week, Fallout: New Vegas celebrates its 12th anniversary and fans are looking back with rose-tinted glasses on one of the best RPGs out there. I say "rose-tinted glasses" here not as a snipe or even a swipe at New Vegas, it's only to point out the fact that the game suffered from an unappealing amount of bugs and glitches upon its launch. Maybe the real kick in the head was the corrupted saves, freezes, and NPC errors we had in the first week of its release.
The Callisto Protocol takes shot at Gotham Knights, confirms 60fps on console
In case you were blissfully unaware, some gamers were very disappointed recently when it was revealed that Gotham Knights, the upcoming open-world action RPG starring Batgirl, Robin, Red Hood and Nightwing, is locked to 30fps on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Despite many new-gen games offering the option to...
Silent Hill: Townfall announced, new game from No Code and Annapurna Interactive
Revealed throughout Konami’s Silent Hill Transmission in the present day, the primary we’ve seen of the collection since Silent Hills cancellation except for a spread of rumours and leaks, the Silent Hill collection goes to be in receipt of one other new recreation, known as Silent Hill: Townfall.
Legendary Mario Kart game can sell for over $4,000
A few days ago, the trailer for the Super Mario Bros. movie made Mario fans' hearts skip a beat. The trailer has received worldwide appreciation from fans. The voice of Mario was given by American actor Chris Pratt. Mario, already a hit. As you probably know, the Italian plumber Mario...
