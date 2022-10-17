Read full article on original website
Armory Square Starbucks in Syracuse to close; company cites safety issues
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Starbucks located on Syracuse’s Armory Square is slated for closure, a company spokesperson said Wednesday. The West Jefferson Street store is closing due to mental health crises, chronic homelessness, substance abuse and Covid-19-related issues in the area, Starbucks spokesperson Sam Jefferies said. Jefferies could...
Plans in the works to open Five Below at former JCPenney location in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – The former JCPenney location in Rome may soon be home to a new Five Below after sitting vacant for more than two years. Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo says DCL Management, which operates Freedom Plaza, has submitted to the city plans to approve a sign that says “Five Below Coming Soon.”
East Syracuse home cookie business Salt City Sugar shows attention to detail
EAST SYRACUSE — Back when Sarah Germain was involved in the news business, it tended to be unpredictable what slate of stories would come her way day to day. But […]
The last Kirby’s Grill in Central New York is about to close for good
Last month, Richard Zdyb announced the closing of his Kirby’s Grill & Taproom in Fayetteville. That meant that Kirby’s, a mini chain that once had four locations across Central New York, was now down to one. This week, Zdyb called it quits at that last Kirby’s Grill, in...
City of Syracuse to change traffic signal at Geddes and Onondaga Streets
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The City of Syracuse Department of Public Works (DPW) plans on adjusting the traffic signal at the intersection of South Geddes and West Onondaga Streets on Tuesday, November 1. The DPW will be changing the aforementioned light from a standard signal light to a yellow and red,...
Syracuse pizzeria owner wins first place in World Calzone Championship
Atlantic City, N.J. — John “Vig” Vigliotti is a winner in the world of calzones. Vigliotti, owner of Peppino’s Restaurant and Catering in Syracuse, took home the top prize last weekend in what was billed as the “World Calzone Championship.” That was one of several contests held at the Pizza & Pasta Northeast Competition in Atlantic City, N.J., sponsored by Pizza Today magazine.
Your Stories: DeWitt restaurant closes abruptly
DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Distillery Restaurant located near the intersection of Erie Boulevard and Thompson Road, closed suddenly. The sign on the building has been removed and a note on the front door tells customers the restaurant has shuttered. It reads in part:. We have proudly served the...
Lights on the Lake to return for its 33rd season
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Beginning November 14, your drive past Onondaga Lake will get a bit brighter. For its 33rd season, Lights on the Lake will be returning to Liverpool. The drive-thru excursion at Onondaga Lake Park will take place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly, and occur...
New York State Fall Foliage Report: October 19
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — The fall colors continue to come on across Upstate New York with main places in the Finger Lakes east toward Syracuse reporting peak or near peak conditions heading into the third weekend of October. However, higher elevations closer to the Southern Tier and especially the...
Two CNY restaurants, both on Erie Boulevard East, are closing
Two casual restaurants on Erie Boulevard East, one in Syracuse and one in DeWitt, are closing. Mello Velo, a restaurant / bar attached to a bicycle shop at the corner of Erie Boulevard and Walnut Street in Syracuse, announced via Facebook that it will end food and drink service on Sunday, Oct. 29. The bike shop, whose address is at 790 Canal St., will remain open.
SUNY Poly Annual Career Fair featuring over 80 employers
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – SUNY Polytechnic Institute (SUNY Poly) announced this year’s annual Career Fair will feature over 80 employers from around Central New York and the Mohawk Valley. The event is open to the public and being held on Thursday, October 20 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00...
Mohawk Valley DOT hiring 48 full-time positions
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica and the surrounding area is no stranger to Central New York’s harsh winter weather. And with temperatures dropping and snow on the way, the State Department of Transportation (DOT) needs plow drivers. In the Mohawk Valley there are usually about 350 employees who help...
Micron’s jobs: Tech giant would need engineers -- and an army of HVAC, assembly and machine workers
Syracuse, N.Y. – The giant computer chip fabrication plant that Micron Technology Inc. plans to build in Clay could create thousands of jobs, many which would require high-level scientific and engineering training. But those aren’t the only requirements for many of the 9,000 jobs the semiconductor maker says it’s...
Seasonal overnight parking restrictions in Downtown Syracuse starts November 1
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Starting November 1, seasonal odd and even parking restrictions will go into effect for Downtown Syracuse. In order to allow plows to clear the roads, overnight on-street parking will alternate to one side from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. According to the mayors office, the...
Carrie Lazarus presents: Extraordinary People and Places of Central New York
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Join Carrie Lazarus in her latest episode of Extraordinary. Included in this half-hour show, is a visit with Olympic Gold Medalist in Equestrian Beezie Madden. Madden and her husband have started a retirement farm in Cazenovia for champion horse show jumpers. See how these Extraordinary horses are spending their golden years.
‘Luigi’ Savastino, owner of one of Syracuse’s oldest restaurants, dies at 91
Syracuse, N.Y. — Louis “Luigi” Savastino, owner of the classic Italian-American restaurant in the Valley that bears his name, has died at age 91. Savastino, a decorated Korean War veteran, opened Luigi’s Restaurant in 1954, first on South Avenue, and then moved it two years later to its existing location at 1524 Valley Drive. It is among the oldest restaurants in Syracuse still operated by the same family.
Free car care clinic in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – AAA will be hosting a free car care clinic for both members and non-members, on Thursday, Oct. 20. With winter on the way it’s important to make sure your car is going to be safe and reliable. AAA will have trained technicians on site to provide an inspection including tire pressure, fluids and a battery test. No appointment is necessary.
26 new businesses in Central New York include an event decorator and karate instruction
New business listings dipped this week when only 26 new businesses filed in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Oct. 10 through Oct. 14. The new businesses include an event decorator and karate instruction.
Historic & Elegant Church Up For Sale In Utica New York After 40 Years
An iconic location for worship is up for sale in Central New York, creating a wonderful opportunity for new growth. After so many years of serving Central New Yorkers, the Westminster Presbyterian Church of Utica is officially up for sale. What's only listed at 68,000 square feet is actually more than doubled when you include the church and the basement of the building.
Gas prices on the rise across New York
Gas prices are back on the rise with the average in New York up 4 cents this week. Prices in the Utica-Rome area are 3 cents higher than they were a week ago, with AAA reporting an average of $3.75 per gallon on Monday. There’s also been an uptick in...
