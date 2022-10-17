Penalties and mistakes at key moments keep Culver football squad from capturing a big win on the road Culver's football squad nearly pulled off a huge upset on the road Friday against the No. 2-ranked Lowell. But after falling behind early, the Bulldogs' late comeback fell short and they lost the game, played at Mohawk High School, 30-26. "We had a slow start and a bunch of penalties (including a holding call that negated a touchdown)," said coach Brian Silbernagel. "About halfway through the third quarter, we started playing better." The Dawgs got to within four and got the ball...

CULVER, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO