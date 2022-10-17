ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

WBOY 12 News

Mohigans top Patriots for sectional title behind 2nd half blitz

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The Morgantown girls soccer team scored four second half goals to defeat Wheeling Park for the Class AAA Region I, Section I championship on Wednesday. All four Mohigan goals came between the 32- and 17-minute marks of the second half starting with a Gracie Brown marker assisted by Lillian Staples. Less than […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Madras Pioneer

Bulldogs nearly top No. 2 Lowell

Penalties and mistakes at key moments keep Culver football squad from capturing a big win on the road Culver's football squad nearly pulled off a huge upset on the road Friday against the No. 2-ranked Lowell. But after falling behind early, the Bulldogs' late comeback fell short and they lost the game, played at Mohawk High School, 30-26. "We had a slow start and a bunch of penalties (including a holding call that negated a touchdown)," said coach Brian Silbernagel. "About halfway through the third quarter, we started playing better." The Dawgs got to within four and got the ball...
CULVER, OR
Neshoba Democrat

Warriors best Northeast Lauderdale to improve to 4-3

The Choctaw Central Warriors picked up an important Region 4-4A victory last Friday night as they knocked off Northeast Lauderdale 33-12 in prep football action. Channing Jimmie put the Warriors on the scoreboard in the first quarter on a two-yard run. The extra point try was no good and the Warriors led 6-0.
PHILADELPHIA, MS

