Mobile, AL

Mother charged in 2021 death of six-year-old son in Mobile

By Chad Petri
 2 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A 45-year-old woman is behind bars charged with chemical endangerment of a child that led to his death. Kristina Rankins was booked into the Mobile Metro Jail just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

In December of last year, a 6-year-old boy was found dead at Oak Knoll Apartments . That investigation started when police found a woman unconscious with life-threatening injuries at a furniture store in west Mobile 12 miles away.

At the time, police believed the woman was involved in the death of her son who was found in her home.

Information provided by Mobile Police so far does not indicate how the child died or what Rankins allegedly did that may have led to his death.

