ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 5

poplar 42
2d ago

GOOD OLE TAXACHUSETTS! Soon will have a monitor on our noses to breathe

Reply(2)
6
Related
wgbh.org

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Massachusetts ballot questions

When voters head to the polls on Nov. 8, they will be electing the state’s next governor, secretary of state, attorney general and a range of other offices. They will also get to weigh in on four statewide ballot questions, relating to tax increases for high earners, dental insurance regulation, rules for liquor licenses and driver’s licenses for immigrants living in the country illegally. Here’s what you need to know to cast your ballot.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Live 95.9

Hey Massachusetts! This is Why Keeping Daylight Savings is a Terrible Idea

Earlier this year, the Senate approved this first step on the road to making the time shift permanent. Am I the only one in Massachusetts who thinks this is a terrible idea?. The proposal, known as the Sunshine Protection Act, was approved in March of this year and seeks to make daylight saving time permanent. The proposal now needs to pass in the House and be signed by President Biden before it could officially become law.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Tufts Daily

Gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey releases plan to tackle housing crisis in Massachusetts

Houses in Somerville near the Tufts campus are pictured on Oct. 7.(Bowie Bello / The Tufts Daily) On Sept. 21, Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for governor in Massachusetts, released her policy plan to tackle the housing crisis in the state. The plan focuses heavily on increasing housing production, preserving current housing options and supporting homeless individuals and families through strengthening the state’s rent assistance program.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thescopeboston.org

What Would it Mean to Have the Nation’s First Openly Lesbian Governor?

The Massachusetts Gubernatorial Election is approaching. Maura Healey, the Massachusetts Attorney General, won the Democratic primary for Massachusetts governor. If she wins the gubernatorial election, Healey will be the nation’s first openly lesbian governor as well as the state’s first elected woman governor. Ellyn Ruthstrom, executive director of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Tax relief for Massachusetts residents is on its way. The questions are when, and how much?

BOSTON — Tax relief for all Massachusetts residents who filed 2021 returns is on the horizon, at least according to promises made Monday by the state leadership. After meeting in a closed-door session with Gov. Charlie Baker to discuss the stalled economic development bill, the governor’s close-out budget and other matters, House Speaker...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wamc.org

Candidates for Vermont governor clash on policy and experience during latest debate

The major party candidates for Vermont governor subtly, and sometimes blatantly, criticized each other during a debate this afternoon. Republican incumbent Phil Scott and Democrat Brenda Siegel have participated in several debates, the latest at midday Tuesday on Vermont Public. During the first question on climate change Siegel criticized Scott’s...
VERMONT STATE
Live 95.9

Is Berkshire County One of the Worst Commutes in Massachusetts?

Massachusetts folks can relate to the commute grind each and every morning. You wake up, get ready, and have every intention of getting to work (or wherever you need to be) in time but low and behold, traffic, construction and/or accidents, etc. throw your commute into a tailspin. That is one benefit I have of waking up at 3 a.m. Nobody is on the road when I drive to work. When I leave work to go home for the day, the traffic isn't bad since I'm traveling home during the midday hours.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WCVB

Casino taxes adding to flush Massachusetts state coffers

EVERETT, Mass. — Legal gambling produced more than $94 million in revenue for the state's casinos and slots parlor last month with more than $26.5 million of that due to the state, the Gaming Commission announced Monday. Plainridge Park Casino, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor together generated $94.35...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Here's the latest on tax relief in Massachusetts

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. One local teachers strike is over; the other dispute seems poised to escalate. Here's the latest on where things stand in Malden and Haverhill, plus a tax relief update, Bluebikes expansion and the tipoff of a new Celtics season.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Mayor: Dozens of immigrant families unexpectedly arrive at Methuen hotel

METHUEN, Mass. — Fifty-five migrant families, including 75 children, are being housed at a Days Inn after unexpectedly arriving in the city of Methuen, Massachusetts, according to the mayor. "They are primarily from Haiti, Columbia and Venezuela and arrived at Boston Medical Center Friday and the decision was made...
METHUEN, MA
Live 95.9

Is It Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in Massachusetts?

A lot of topics this week seem to be related to laws and regulations. Because honestly, these are very good questions. I personally have never had to pull over on the side of the road to take a snooze only because I'm usually drinking large amounts of coffee when I'm driving. Plus, if you're traveling, lodging around here can be pretty expensive.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy