poplar 42
2d ago
GOOD OLE TAXACHUSETTS! Soon will have a monitor on our noses to breathe
6
Massachusetts Ballot Question 5, Medicare for all added to 20 House districts
In addition to four statewide ballot questions, residents of some legislative districts may also see nonbinding ballot questions, including one on whether to establish a single-payer healthcare system in Massachusetts.
nbcboston.com
Healey Holding on to Lead Over Diehl in Mass. Governor's Race: Suffolk/NBC Poll
As you might expect in left-leaning Massachusetts, the Democratic candidates for statewide office are looking good heading into the November elections. But there are other emerging trends that incumbents should keep an eye on. Massachusetts governor's race. Less than a week after the first debate in the Governor’s race on...
wgbh.org
Everything you need to know about the 2022 Massachusetts ballot questions
When voters head to the polls on Nov. 8, they will be electing the state’s next governor, secretary of state, attorney general and a range of other offices. They will also get to weigh in on four statewide ballot questions, relating to tax increases for high earners, dental insurance regulation, rules for liquor licenses and driver’s licenses for immigrants living in the country illegally. Here’s what you need to know to cast your ballot.
No bones about it: What you should know about Massachusetts' state dinosaur
BOSTON — It’s official. With the ceremonial signing of a bill by Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday at the Museum of Science, Massachusetts has a designated dinosaur to join the list of representative state icons: from the now rare mayflower (state flower) to the turkey (state game bird) and the ladybug (state insect). ...
Hey Massachusetts! This is Why Keeping Daylight Savings is a Terrible Idea
Earlier this year, the Senate approved this first step on the road to making the time shift permanent. Am I the only one in Massachusetts who thinks this is a terrible idea?. The proposal, known as the Sunshine Protection Act, was approved in March of this year and seeks to make daylight saving time permanent. The proposal now needs to pass in the House and be signed by President Biden before it could officially become law.
What's on my Massachusetts ballot? Here's what you need to know plus early voting info
Leaves are turning color, apple cider doughnuts are everywhere, and there’s a debate over when to turn on the heat: Does one fire up the boiler on the first chilly morning or tough it out like good New Englanders and wait for November?. It’s that time of year: Voting...
Gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey releases plan to tackle housing crisis in Massachusetts
Houses in Somerville near the Tufts campus are pictured on Oct. 7.(Bowie Bello / The Tufts Daily) On Sept. 21, Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for governor in Massachusetts, released her policy plan to tackle the housing crisis in the state. The plan focuses heavily on increasing housing production, preserving current housing options and supporting homeless individuals and families through strengthening the state’s rent assistance program.
thescopeboston.org
What Would it Mean to Have the Nation’s First Openly Lesbian Governor?
The Massachusetts Gubernatorial Election is approaching. Maura Healey, the Massachusetts Attorney General, won the Democratic primary for Massachusetts governor. If she wins the gubernatorial election, Healey will be the nation’s first openly lesbian governor as well as the state’s first elected woman governor. Ellyn Ruthstrom, executive director of...
Tax relief for Massachusetts residents is on its way. The questions are when, and how much?
BOSTON — Tax relief for all Massachusetts residents who filed 2021 returns is on the horizon, at least according to promises made Monday by the state leadership. After meeting in a closed-door session with Gov. Charlie Baker to discuss the stalled economic development bill, the governor’s close-out budget and other matters, House Speaker...
wamc.org
Candidates for Vermont governor clash on policy and experience during latest debate
The major party candidates for Vermont governor subtly, and sometimes blatantly, criticized each other during a debate this afternoon. Republican incumbent Phil Scott and Democrat Brenda Siegel have participated in several debates, the latest at midday Tuesday on Vermont Public. During the first question on climate change Siegel criticized Scott’s...
fallriverreporter.com
Handful of Massachusetts lawmakers join bid to redistribute tax relief
BOSTON – The day after progressive Democrats introduced a bill to limit the size of tax refunds set this fall to flow back in the largest amounts to the highest earners, bill sponsors say five legislators have so far signed on but there’s “no indication” that top House or Senate Democrats are on board.
DEBATE: Massachusetts Ballot Question 1, additional 4% tax on income over $1 million
Representatives from the "yes" and "no" sides on Ballot Question 1 meet for a debate live at 22News in Chicopee.
Is Berkshire County One of the Worst Commutes in Massachusetts?
Massachusetts folks can relate to the commute grind each and every morning. You wake up, get ready, and have every intention of getting to work (or wherever you need to be) in time but low and behold, traffic, construction and/or accidents, etc. throw your commute into a tailspin. That is one benefit I have of waking up at 3 a.m. Nobody is on the road when I drive to work. When I leave work to go home for the day, the traffic isn't bad since I'm traveling home during the midday hours.
WCVB
Casino taxes adding to flush Massachusetts state coffers
EVERETT, Mass. — Legal gambling produced more than $94 million in revenue for the state's casinos and slots parlor last month with more than $26.5 million of that due to the state, the Gaming Commission announced Monday. Plainridge Park Casino, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor together generated $94.35...
WBUR
Here's the latest on tax relief in Massachusetts
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. One local teachers strike is over; the other dispute seems poised to escalate. Here's the latest on where things stand in Malden and Haverhill, plus a tax relief update, Bluebikes expansion and the tipoff of a new Celtics season.
WCVB
Mayor: Dozens of immigrant families unexpectedly arrive at Methuen hotel
METHUEN, Mass. — Fifty-five migrant families, including 75 children, are being housed at a Days Inn after unexpectedly arriving in the city of Methuen, Massachusetts, according to the mayor. "They are primarily from Haiti, Columbia and Venezuela and arrived at Boston Medical Center Friday and the decision was made...
The Oldest Cemetery in the United States is Located in MA (video)
It's the time of year when things are getting spooky. There's no doubt that we are going to continue to see ghost tours, haunted hayrides, Halloween parties, and cemetery tours not only throughout Berkshire County but throughout Massachusetts in general. Ghost Hunting Groups Will More Than Likely be Touring and/or...
Attorney general’s office trying to get back $15 million spent on pandemic masks that never arrived
Massachusetts ultimately received the hand sanitizer it ordered, as well as an $18,000 “donation” from the company. After receiving more than $15 million to supply Massachusetts with masks at the start of the pandemic, a company allegedly bought the masks with state funds and never delivered them, according to the attorney general’s office.
wamc.org
Vermont Natural Resources Council reviews impact of Clean Water Act on its 50th anniversary
Fifty years ago this week the Clean Water Act was enacted. The Vermont Natural Resources Council held a webinar on Wednesday to review the impact of what was then a landmark law. The federal legislation made it illegal to flush raw sewage and industrial pollutants into waterways and gave the...
Is It Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in Massachusetts?
A lot of topics this week seem to be related to laws and regulations. Because honestly, these are very good questions. I personally have never had to pull over on the side of the road to take a snooze only because I'm usually drinking large amounts of coffee when I'm driving. Plus, if you're traveling, lodging around here can be pretty expensive.
