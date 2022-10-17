ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Customer dies after being shot in Akron store

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 48-year-old man died Tuesday, after being shot inside an Akron convenience store last month. According to Akron police, the shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in the store located in the 800 block of Lovers Lane on Sept. 1. The store cashier told Akron police...
AKRON, OH
Akron police arrest 2 teens for armed carjacking, chase

PORTAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male were arrested Tuesday evening in Portage County, after allegedly committing a carjacking Barberton and then leading Akron police on a chase. Around 6:30 p.m., Barberton police sent out alerts about an armed carjacking which had happened in their city....
AKRON, OH
Akron man speaks out after violent carjacking in Barberton

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old Akron man said an armed carjacker put a gun to his head, before hitting his neck and face and stealing his car. Tyler Elliott shared his story with 19 News after a simple trip on Tuesday to visit his sister in Barberton turned into a nightmare.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland cell phone store employee suspect in murder, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 42-year-old North Royalton man was murdered outside a cell phone store on Cleveland’s West Side Monday afternoon. Cleveland police said Mohamad Qasem entered King Wireless in the 3000 block of W. 25th Street around 3:40 p.m. According to officers, Qasem left the store with...
CLEVELAND, OH
Trio of suspects go through multiple cars in Cleveland, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a trio of suspects is wanted for going through multiple cars on the city’s West Side, and detectives need help identifying them. The suspects went through the cars in a parking lot in the area of West 20th Street and Lorain Avenue...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland cell phone store employee fatally shot

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 42-year-old North Royalton man was murdered outside a cell phone store on W. 25th Street in Cleveland Monday afternoon. Cleveland police said Mohamad Qasem worked at King Wireless in the 3000 block of W. 25th Street. According to officers, Qasem was inside the business around...
CLEVELAND, OH
Elyria police identify victims of murder-suicide

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were found dead in an Elyria home on Saturday night, according to Elyria police, with initial investigations revealing the incident as a murder-suicide. Police responded to the 200 block of Kenny Brook Lane at around 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 15 after receiving a...
ELYRIA, OH
Incident that left 1 dead, 1 injured under investigation by Elyria police

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police are investigating two shootings that left a man dead and a woman wounded on Sunday, according the Elyria Police Department. Officers said they responded to the 100 block of Denison Avenue around 3:32 p.m. on Sunday to a report of a man laying in the road.
ELYRIA, OH

