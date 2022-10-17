Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Customer dies after being shot in Akron store
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 48-year-old man died Tuesday, after being shot inside an Akron convenience store last month. According to Akron police, the shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in the store located in the 800 block of Lovers Lane on Sept. 1. The store cashier told Akron police...
cleveland19.com
Reward possible in deadly shooting case; victim found in car on Cleveland’s East side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late Tuesday night on the city of Cleveland’s East side. Police were dispatched for shots fired shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of East 91st Street and Wade Park Avenue. A 34-year-old male victim...
cleveland19.com
Akron police arrest 2 teens for armed carjacking, chase
PORTAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male were arrested Tuesday evening in Portage County, after allegedly committing a carjacking Barberton and then leading Akron police on a chase. Around 6:30 p.m., Barberton police sent out alerts about an armed carjacking which had happened in their city....
$5K reward offered in Garfield Heights murder
Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information on a July 23 slaying in Garfield Heights. That night, after an evening out, Armand Coleman and several acquaintances returned to a home along Sladden Avenue in the city.
cleveland19.com
Akron man speaks out after violent carjacking in Barberton
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old Akron man said an armed carjacker put a gun to his head, before hitting his neck and face and stealing his car. Tyler Elliott shared his story with 19 News after a simple trip on Tuesday to visit his sister in Barberton turned into a nightmare.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland cell phone store employee suspect in murder, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 42-year-old North Royalton man was murdered outside a cell phone store on Cleveland’s West Side Monday afternoon. Cleveland police said Mohamad Qasem entered King Wireless in the 3000 block of W. 25th Street around 3:40 p.m. According to officers, Qasem left the store with...
Innocent bystander shot at Akron gas station dies six weeks after gunfire
Relatives of Torres Bruster prayed for a miracle for more than six weeks, but early Wednesday morning the 48-year-old man died days after he was taken off life support.
cleveland19.com
Trio of suspects go through multiple cars in Cleveland, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a trio of suspects is wanted for going through multiple cars on the city’s West Side, and detectives need help identifying them. The suspects went through the cars in a parking lot in the area of West 20th Street and Lorain Avenue...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland cell phone store employee fatally shot
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 42-year-old North Royalton man was murdered outside a cell phone store on W. 25th Street in Cleveland Monday afternoon. Cleveland police said Mohamad Qasem worked at King Wireless in the 3000 block of W. 25th Street. According to officers, Qasem was inside the business around...
42-year-old Cleveland man shot and killed outside Cleveland business
CLEVELAND — A 42-year-old man was shot and killed on the 3000 block of West 25th Street in Cleveland Monday afternoon. Officers and medical professionals responded to a call of a man shot in a vehicle on the street. EMS attempted to provide aid to the victim while he was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center.
Deadly shooting outside CLE wireless store
Cleveland Police are investigating after a man was allegedly shot to death while leaving a wireless store.
Autopsy released for Ethan Liming, killed in I Promise School fight
A 21-year-old Akron man on Wednesday pleaded no contest to misdemeanor assault charges for participating in the June brawl outside the I Promise School in which 17-year-old Ethan Liming was killed.
Autopsy concludes Ethan Liming’s cause of death, ruled homicide
AKRON, Ohio — Ethan Liming, the Akron teen found unconscious near I Promise School’s basketball courts, died of blunt force trauma to his head, the office of the Summit County Medical Examiner announced Wednesday. Liming died June 2 following a fight that stemmed from Liming and his friends...
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Principals let armed, masked teens into school to protect from ‘unsafe’ cops outside
Two school assistant principals let a group of armed and masked teens into a Cleveland, Ohio high school to protect the gunmen from the police outside, even though a security officer yelled at them not to open the door, Fox 8 reported. One witness told police he let the teens...
New Flock camera system lead Akron police to vehicle stolen at gunpoint
A vehicle that was stolen at gunpoint in Barberton was recovered by Akron Police using the new Flock Surveillance camera system, according to Akron Police.
Cleveland police officers disciplined for brawl outside union hall
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Four Cleveland police officers received suspensions without pay for brawling outside a police union hall in November 2020, according to recently released city disciplinary letters. The incident, which began with banter between the officers during a party, escalated into a fight pitting three officers against one, the...
cleveland19.com
Elyria police identify victims of murder-suicide
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were found dead in an Elyria home on Saturday night, according to Elyria police, with initial investigations revealing the incident as a murder-suicide. Police responded to the 200 block of Kenny Brook Lane at around 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 15 after receiving a...
Elyria police release identity of teen male found dead in street
ELYRIA, Ohio — The investigation continues after a 19-year-old man was found dead Sunday and a 19-year-old woman arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound in what police believe are related incidents. Donovan Meinke, 19, was found just after 3:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Denison Street...
cleveland19.com
Incident that left 1 dead, 1 injured under investigation by Elyria police
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police are investigating two shootings that left a man dead and a woman wounded on Sunday, according the Elyria Police Department. Officers said they responded to the 100 block of Denison Avenue around 3:32 p.m. on Sunday to a report of a man laying in the road.
'Somebody's going to get killed in that place': Summit County family demands answers after juvenile corrections officer was brutally attacked
MASSILLON, Ohio — A Summit County family is searching for answers after a corrections officer was assaulted on the job at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon. "Something needs to be done, and if it's not done soon somebody's going to get killed in that place," said...
