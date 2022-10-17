MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The City of Mandan is looking for a few good volunteers to help fill open position on various boards. Applications are being accepted for spots on nine boards or committees. Among the open positions are working with the Airport Authority, the Community Beautification Committee, and the Visitors Committee. Members of the business community and residents are invited to apply by Monday, October 31 and, for the first time, can apply online here.

