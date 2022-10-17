Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Wishek teens recognized for random acts of kindness
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We hear a lot of things about how disconnected today’s teenagers are. They’re glued to their phones, and they don’t know how to have a conversation. But this story will have you thinking twice about that stereotype. And this story is good news,...
Police: Bismarck shooting ruled accidental
UPDATE: OCT. 19, 10:27 A.M. BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A 23-year-old man from Bismarck is currently hospitalized for a gunshot wound to the abdomen after 19-year-old Mandan MAN accidentally shot him while allegedly playing with guns on Tuesday. According to the Bismarck Police Department, through the investigation, both men said that it was an accident […]
Debate over the future of the United Methodist Church heats up
For a number of years, the denomination has been discussing the role of the LGBTQ community in the life of the church.
KFYR-TV
University of Mary’s annual day of service helps the community
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More than a thousand students at the University of Mary had the day off Wednesday, but they used it to help others as part of the ninth annual Day of Service. The volunteers had the opportunity to wash windows, pick up trash, or some, like Sydney...
Authorities search for missing indigenous man
Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man.
kfgo.com
Several people rescued, five transported to hospital in Bismarck apartment fire
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Several people needed to be rescued and five were transported to the hospital when a fire broke out in a Bismarck apartment building early Wednesday morning. An emergency call of fire and smoke came in to Central Dakota Communications Center at 3:32am. The first arriving...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck Apartment Fire: middle of the night fire shocks residents awake
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Brentwood II building, at the 100 block of West Bismarck Expressway, was evacuated early Wednesday morning. One unit was on fire, but there was smoke and heat damage throughout the entire 12 units. Six fire trucks, the Crisis Care Chaplaincy and the Red Cross responded...
KFYR-TV
Remembering Teresa Andre: Bismarck nurse honored with scholarship in her name
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nurses are a critical part of the healthcare system. They are patient advocates and skilled care providers. Often, they’re a friendly face and a trusted friend as well. Friends and family say that’s a good description of Teresa Andre, a longtime nurse at Baptist Health...
KFYR-TV
Five people receive medical treatment after Bismarck apartment fire
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Five people were sent to the hospital Wednesday morning after an apartment fire in Bismarck. A spokesperson with the fire department said they were called to the 100 block of West Bismarck Expressway just after 3:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire. Several people...
valleynewslive.com
Virginia man arrested in North Dakota after abducting two kids
BURLEIGH COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man in connection to an abduction that caused an Amber Alert in Virginia. An Amber Alert was sent out by Virginia State Police for 1-year-old Adriana Truitt and 2-year-old Jaxon Truitt Monday afternoon, after they were were abducted by their father, 36-year-old Timothy Paul Truitt.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man faces charges after officers claim he played role in drug trafficking operation linked to OD death
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police arrested a Bismarck man after they claim he was part of a drug trafficking organization. Bismarck detectives say informants told them 35-year-old Mathew Bentz was getting pounds of cocaine from sources in Las Vegas, Nevada and Florida and cutting the drugs to make them more profitable. Detectives claim Bentz had previously been involved with the distribution of fentanyl/cocaine to a source who sold the drugs to someone who died as a result.
KFYR-TV
City of Mandan seeks volunteers
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The City of Mandan is looking for a few good volunteers to help fill open position on various boards. Applications are being accepted for spots on nine boards or committees. Among the open positions are working with the Airport Authority, the Community Beautification Committee, and the Visitors Committee. Members of the business community and residents are invited to apply by Monday, October 31 and, for the first time, can apply online here.
In Case You Missed It: 10/9 – 10/16
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The term ‘No News is Good News’ is one that tends to circulate frequently, and while we do disagree with the general sentiment behind the statement, when there’s plenty of bad news to go around. Here are the top seven stories that shook KX’s viewers this week. 1: Nearly a week […]
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man pleads not guilty to drug conspiracy charges
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man entered a not guilty plea to drug conspiracy charges after police claim he had drugs mailed to his apartment. Police say a source told them 31-year-old Thomas Schmidt had sold him methamphetamine and fentanyl. In September, officers say they intercepted a package containing thousands of fentanyl pills that had been shipped to Schmidt’s apartment building.
KFYR-TV
Mandan man enters not guilty plea to attempted robbery charge
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man has pleaded not guilty Tuesday to attempted robbery for a September incident. Police say a witness told them 29-year-old Jacob Thomas approached a Bismarck gas station counter and pointed a knife at the clerk while demanding money. Investigators say surveillance footage led them to take Thomas into custody.
North Dakota Military Museum coming to Heritage Center in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum will be getting a new addition. The State Historical Society and the North Dakota National Guard have signed an agreement to create a North Dakota military museum. While the National Guard is helping fund and collaborate with the museum, the building will include […]
KFYR-TV
Mandan police looking for runaway
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan police are asking for the public’s help in trying to locate a runaway. Police say Sky Alyea was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweatpants and possibly carrying a red Oakley backpack. She is 5 feet tall and 85 pounds with brown eyes,...
KFYR-TV
UPDATE: Man formally charged with murder in relation to Bismarck shooting
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) 10/13/2022 1:15 p.m. - A man is in custody on murder charges linked to the Oct. 4 shooting death of 39-year-old Christopher Sebastian. Police say they found Sebastian in an apartment complex parking lot on the 200 block of East Arbor Avenue. They say an investigation led them to believe 27-year-old Benjamin Williams killed Sebastian.
Bismarck Fire Department responds to early-morning apartment fire
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Fire Department was called to extinguish an apartment building catching fire on the 100 block of West Bismarck Expressway Avenue early on Wednesday morning. According to the Bismarck Fire Department, information about the fire was first received at 3:32 a.m. on October 19. The first fire crew to arrive […]
KFYR-TV
New Bismarck childcare facilities almost ready to open their doors
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are a lot of job openings in Bismarck, but getting people to take those jobs depends a lot on available daycare. Childcare centers around Bismarck have long waiting lists. This is one of the two new childcare facilities opening in Bismarck to address childcare shortages....
