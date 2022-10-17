JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot Tuesday night on Cleveland Street, which is less than a mile from UF Health Jacksonville, but he died at the hospital, police said. Officers were called to Cleveland Street around 9 p.m. because of reports that a person had been shot. They found a man in his early 30s with a gunshot wound, and paramedics took him to the hospital, where he died.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO