Southside Coach Luke Travelpiece on “Coaches Corner” Wednesday Night
(Beaver Falls, Pa.) Tune into Beaver County Radio on Wednesday night at 7:05 PM for “The Coaches Corner.” Join Mike Azadian and John Perrotto as they get you set for week seven of high school football in Beaver County. Mike and John will welcome in Southside Head Football...
COLD CASE – MISSING PERSON 29-YEAR-OLD KENNETH WILLIAMS – BOROUGH OF MONACA -BEAVER COUNTY- $10,000 REWARD FOR ONE WEEK ONLY!!
(photos courtesy of Pa. Crime Stoppers) (Ambridge, Pa.) The Beaver County Detective Bureau in cooperation with the Ambridge Police Department, The Beaver County Times and our local Crime Solvers are running an informational and rewards campaign of $5000 and the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is matching the $5000 reward in regards to the disappearance of Kenneth Williams. A total of $10,000 for the week of October 20-27th, 2022 only! On May 14th, 2011 the Ambridge Police Department were advised of a missing person identified as Kenneth Williams. Williams is described as a 29-year-old, black/male, 6-Foot-Tall, 190 Pounds, last seen in the Borough of Monaca on May 13th, 2011. William’s vehicle, a 2005 Ford 500, black in color, bearing Pennsylvania Registration HMT8956, May 15th, 2011, was located in an isolated area of Monongalia County, West Virginia with no sign of Williams. Anyone with information is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107 All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person. All information is accurate as of Release Date and is subject to change or updated.
Memorial Service Held For Former Pa Governor Dick Thornburgh
(File Photo of Governor Dick Thornburgh and former Beaver County Radio Staff member Chris Shovlin in 1986) (Shadyside, Pa.) There was a memorial service held for former Pennsylvania Gov. Dick Thornburgh in Shadyside yesterday. The former Gov. died in 2020 during one of the peak periods of COVID-19 and Family and friends gathered yesterday to remember him at a service that was held at Shadyside Presbyterian Church.
Driver Hits Abandoned Vehicle Parked on Shoulder of I-376 in Hopewell Twp
(Hopewell Township, Beaver County, Pa.) Pennsylvania State Police in Beaver are reporting that they were called to the scene of a two-vehicle accident along Interstate 376 Eastbound in the area of Gringo-Clinton Road at about 5:00 PM last Thursday, October 13, 2022. Upon arriving and investigating it was learned that...
Aliquippa Mayor Swears In New Police Officers
(Photos provided by Mayor Walker) (Aliquippa, Pa.) Aliquippa Mayor Dwan B. Walker swore in two new police officers along with two part time officers who were promoted to full time last week. One of the officers, Austin Lane, is the son of Captain Donald Lane. Also sworn in were David...
Darlington Woman Charged After Striking a Man With a Toy Sweeper
(Little Beaver Township, Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were dispatched to an address on Clark Road in Little Beaver Township at 8:33 AM on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Troopers said upon arriving and investigating that it was learned that 37-year-old Laura Berstler...
Northbound I-79 Lane Overnight Closure Tuesday Night in Aleppo
(Pittsburgh, PA ) PennDOT District 11 is announcing that an overnight closure of the northbound I-79 local lane at the traffic crossover in Aleppo Township, Allegheny County, will occur Tuesday night, October 18 weather permitting. An overnight closure of the northbound I-79 LOCAL lane at the traffic split just north...
Fetterman Appears at Rally in Harmony, Pa.
(Harmony, Butler County , Pa.) Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman held a campaign rally at Steamfitters Technology in Harmony yesterday. Fetterman spoke for about 20 minutes to around 200 people who attended the rally. He talked about fighting for marriage equality, expanding health care for everyone, cutting taxes for working people, and protecting women’s health rights.
State Police are Looking For Information on Damaged Public Toilet On I-376 in Chippewa
(Chippewa Township, Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Gibsonia are looking for the publics help with any information concerning a public bathroom being damaged. Troopers reported via release that sometime between 1:00 AM last Tuesday, October 11, 2022, and 8:00 PM Thursday, October 12, 2022, an unknown actor entered the public bathroom at the I-376 East Interchange in Chippewa Twp. and damaged a toilet.
Ellwood City Man Cited by Pa State Police After One Vehicle Accident in Wayne Twp.
(Wayne Township, Lawrence County. Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle have charged a 22-year-old Ellwood City Man with not driving properly on roadways laned for traffic after a one vehicle accident occurred in Wayne Twp., Lawrence County. Troopers said via release that Dylan Haynes was traveling north on Oswald...
Two Vehicle Accident on Old-Brodhead Road Causes Injuries
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Beaver County Emergency Services reported that police and firefighters were called to the scene of a two vehicle accident on Old Brodhead Road in Center Twp., Beaver County Sunday night, October 16, 2022 just after 7:30 PM. Dispatchers reported that there were and injuries. No...
McKees Rocks Woman Shoots at Boyfriend 13 Times During Domestic Incident
(McKees Rocks, Pa.) 36-year-old Tiffany Johnson is currently in the Allegheny County Jail after she shot at her boyfriend who was behind a closed door 13 times around 2:20 AM during a domestic dispute on Gardner Street McKees Rocks. Allegheny County police say that when they arrived on the scene...
Gun Found in Two Passengers Luggage Last Weekend at Pittsburgh International Airport
(Photos provided with release) (Pittsburgh Pa.) Two men were arrested by the TSA late last week after officers found them with loaded handguns in their carry-on bags at a checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport. The TSA said via release that a Pittsburgh man had a loaded .380 caliber handgun on...
Man Loses Control of Car and Wrecks into Guardrail, Light Pole and Police Cruiser a the Gibsonia Barracks
(Gibsonia, Pa.) Pennsylvania State Police in Gibsonia are reporting that they were called to the scene of a one vehicle accident in the parking lot of the Pa State Police Barracks along the Pa Turnpike in Gibsonia. Troopers say via release that they were dispatched at 12:37 PM Sunday morning...
