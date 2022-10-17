(photos courtesy of Pa. Crime Stoppers) (Ambridge, Pa.) The Beaver County Detective Bureau in cooperation with the Ambridge Police Department, The Beaver County Times and our local Crime Solvers are running an informational and rewards campaign of $5000 and the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is matching the $5000 reward in regards to the disappearance of Kenneth Williams. A total of $10,000 for the week of October 20-27th, 2022 only! On May 14th, 2011 the Ambridge Police Department were advised of a missing person identified as Kenneth Williams. Williams is described as a 29-year-old, black/male, 6-Foot-Tall, 190 Pounds, last seen in the Borough of Monaca on May 13th, 2011. William’s vehicle, a 2005 Ford 500, black in color, bearing Pennsylvania Registration HMT8956, May 15th, 2011, was located in an isolated area of Monongalia County, West Virginia with no sign of Williams. Anyone with information is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107 All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person. All information is accurate as of Release Date and is subject to change or updated.

BEAVER COUNTY, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO