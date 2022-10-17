Read full article on original website
Proposal 1: Require financial reports, change term limits for lawmakers
MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Voters will head to the polls November 8 to cast their vote for governor and lawmakers, but they will also decide on three state-wide proposals to amend the state's constitution. You've likely seen ads arguing for and against each of the proposals. It can be confusing to...
Plan to lower penalties in deer reporting requirements vetoed by Gov. Whitmer
LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Whitmer has vetoed a bill that would have removed criminal penalties related to deer reporting requirements for hunters. Under Michigan law, deer hunters have 72 hours to report that they killed a deer to the Department of Natural Resources. : New deer hunting regulations with...
Proposal 2: Amend the state constitution to add provisions on elections
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Voters will head to the polls November 8 to cast their vote for governor. But they will also decide on three state-wide proposals to amend the state's constitution. "Anyone in the State of Michigan, if they collect enough signatures, can get a proposal on the ballot here...
Prop 1: What Michigan's term limits, financial disclosure amendment would and wouldn't do
LANSING, Mich. — We're breaking down some of the biggest choices Michigan voters will make on their Nov. 8 midterm ballots. This year, Michigan voters will be able to weigh in directly on how they think elections should be run, courtesy of Proposal 1, a legislature-approved plan to change term limits and financial transparency.
Former speaker Lee Chatfield under investigation for criminal enterprise, report says
LANSING, Mich. — Former Michigan house speaker Lee Chatfield is being investigated for involvement in a criminal enterprise, in addition to an investigation into his sister-in-law’s claims that he sexually abused her for over a decade, according to a report from the Detroit News. He is being investigated...
Hyper-local school board races are becoming more politicized, experts say
LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Some of the most down-ballot, localized positions up for election on Nov. 8 have been getting more attention than ever this campaign season. School board races snagged headlines as some candidates vow to bring partisan policies to boards that typically get less attention. Campaigns to ban...
New Michigan poll finds Democrats leading, Republicans have opening with Independents
LANSING, Mich. — A new poll from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters and the White Law Firm found Democrats are leading the polls three weeks out from Election Day, but Republicans have an opening with some independents. Polling, as of Oct. 17, has consistently shown Democrats in the lead...
Funding tutoring programs to get Michigan students 'Back on Track'
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan leaders want to focus on getting students back on track in the classroom. Michigan has received $50 million to support programs like the MI Kids Back on Track plan. Gov. Whitmer and Lt. Governor Gilchrist are calling on lawmakers to fund the remaining $230...
ELECTION 2022: Get to know Jerry Hilliard
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- In an effort to educate voters ahead of the midterm election, UpNorthLive News is interviewing candidates. Brendan Kinney spoke with Jerry Hilliard. He's running for Michigan’s Second Congressional District as a Democrat.
Michigan doctors anticipate worst flu season in years
EAST LANSING, Mich. — There likely is no way around it, but flu season is here. Physicians across the state of Michigan implored patients to get their flu vaccine as soon as possible this year, as the threat of the worst flu season in years looms large. Fever and...
'Suspicious package' on US Department of Energy campus prompts road closure in Maryland
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — Authorities said they are investigating a suspicious package on Wednesday at the entrance of the U.S. Department of Energy Campus on Germantown Road in Maryland. A FedEx truck is being searched. The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service Bomb Squad is at the scene...
ELECTION 2022: Get to know Marie Fielder
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- In an effort to educate voters ahead of the midterm election, UpNorthLive News is interviewing candidates. Brendan Kinney spoke with Marie Fielder. She's running for State Representative in District 106 as a Democrat.
AG: Beware of scammers of student loan debt forgiveness
LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michiganders are once again being warned to not fall prey to scammers. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is reminding people to be on the lookout for scammers now that the U.S. Department of Education has opened up its application for student loan debt relief. Details: Loan...
Massachusetts students being 'hijacked' from parents over gender identity, attorney argues
LUDLOW, Mass. (TND) — The attorney of parents suing officials in a Massachusetts school district argued to a federal judge Monday that her clients' right to raise their children as they see fit was being "hijacked," according to a report. In April, four parents filed a lawsuit in federal...
ELECTION 2022: Get to know Barb Conley
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- In an effort to educate voters ahead of the midterm election, UpNorthLive News is interviewing candidates. Brendan Kinney spoke with Barb Conley. She's running for State Senate in the 37th District as a Democrat.
Winter weather advisory for multiple northern Michigan counties
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Otsego, Montmorency, Kalkaska, Crawford, Cheboygan, Antrim, Mackinac, Presque Isle, and Chippewa counties. Look for slippery roads and limited visibility. More showers, rain and snow and more wind on Wednesday. However, the wind won't be as strong, and we won't see as much...
Gas prices drop 15 cents in a week
MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Gas prices in Michigan are down 15 cents from a week ago, but still 90 cents more than October 17, 2021. According to AAA, Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $4.21 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 40 cents more than this time...
SC school shooting threat deemed TikTok hoax by police
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A report has been released with new details about the 911 call made to South Carolina police in connection to an active school shooter hoax on Oct. 5. Police said a male called 911 on that morning and claimed there was an unknown male...
Last round of rain Thursday before 'picture perfect' weekend
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) - We are going on over a week where someone in our viewing area has had at least some rain each day. That will end Friday as warmer air works in along with a couple days of dry weather just in time for the weekend. THURSDAY (OCT...
