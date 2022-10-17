Read full article on original website
SkySports
Claressa Shields says Savannah Marshall must come to US for a rematch, but she would return to UK for Natasha Jonas fight
If Savannah Marshall wants a rematch with Claressa Shields, she’ll have to travel to the USA to take on the undisputed middleweight champion once again. Shields defeated Marshall in an epic battle for the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO middleweight titles at a packed O2 Arena in London on Saturday in a show that broke viewing records.
Boxing Scene
Luis Ortiz Believes A Deathly Outcome Awaits Ruiz If He Faces Wilder: "He'll Kill Andy Ruiz"
Long before Deontay Wilder made his return to the ring this past weekend, Andy Ruiz Jr. expressed an overwhelming desire to face the pernicious knockout puncher. Having lost his WBO, WBC, and WBA heavyweight titles against Anthony Joshua in their immediate rematch at the tail end of 2019, Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) picked up his second consecutive victory earlier this year at the expense of Luis Ortiz.
Boxing Scene
Baumgardner on Mayer: 'She’s Going to Be Salty For a Very Long Time'
Alycia Baumgardner doesn't believe Mikaela Mayer will ever get over her loss. Last Saturday night in front of a sell-out crowd at the O2 Arena in London, Baumgardner defeated Mayer over 10 rounds via close split decision to add Mayer’s WBO and IBF junior lightweight titles to her existing WBC and IBO versions.
Boxing schedule 2022: Results, upcoming fights including Fury vs Chisora, Jake Paul & Floyd Mayweather NEXT fights
THE first six months of 2022 was a monster run in boxing, and you can expect more of the same in the second half of the year. Earlier this year we had Tyson Fury's knockout win over Dillian Whyte, as well as Dmitry Bivol's shocking decision victory against Canelo Alvarez.
worldboxingnews.net
Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua exposed over Dec 3 fight
Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have been exposed for their lack of movement over an October 3 fight. Despite deadlines and disagreements, they certainly had time to agree on a British showdown in the last fortnight. WBC Champion Fury initially made a substantial leap from wanting to exchange with Mahmoud...
BoxingNews24.com
The next king of the heavyweights
By Gav Duthie: We probably only have two years at the most to get fights between top heavyweights Oleksandr Usyk, Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury, and Anthony Joshua. We have had five so far, but most of them haven’t faced each other. Given the age of them all, we won’t see them for long. It will hopefully be an exciting couple of years, but after that, who takes over? Who will be the champions when these four retire?
ESPN
Women's boxing pound-for-pound rankings: A new No. 1 and the debut of Alycia Baumgardner in the top 10
Claressa Shields is back on top in the ESPN women's pound-for-pound rankings after a dominant victory over Savannah Marshall. With the victory, Shields (13-0, 2 KOs), became the undisputed middleweight champion for the second time. She is the first fighter, male or female, to be undisputed in the same division twice. She's also a former undisputed junior middleweight champion.
Floyd Mayweather being lined up for Manny Pacquiao rematch in Las Vegas with boxing legend’s pro record on the line
FLOYD MAYWEATHER is being lined up to rematch Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas next year with his record on the line. The American in 2015 beat Pacquiao over 12 rounds following a half decade wait for the pair of superstar rivals to agree terms. But eight years on and the...
Boxing Scene
Peter Fury: The 7-3 Score For Shields Ridiculous; Marshall Fight Could’ve Went Either Way
Peter Fury feels good about what Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall accomplished for women’s boxing Saturday night in London. Tyson Fury’s uncle, who trains Marshall, didn’t have a problem, either, with the United States’ Shields winning their 10-round, 160-pound championship match unanimously over England’s Marshall on the scorecards. What Fury cannot accept, however, is that two judges scored seven of the 10 rounds for Shields, who left the ring at a sold-out O2 Arena with the IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO middleweight titles.
Boxing Scene
Shields Wins Big But Baumgardner Might be Biggest Winner: Weekend Afterthoughts
Women’s boxing delivered two events in 2022 that had all the ingredients one could ask for. In Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano, and then this past weekend, fight fans could look forward to fights that had proper but not overlong builds, genuine competitive animosity, and then delivery in the ring. On...
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao – the wasted fight
Floyd Mayweather didn’t fight Manny Pacquiao at the right time, and WBN explains why this didn’t take place at their power’s peak. The reason the Mayweather vs Pacquiao super-fight failed to happen for half a decade during the 2010s has been made clear by Leonard Ellerbe. Why...
Boxing Scene
Shields-Marshall Card Draws Record Rating on Sky Sports For Women's Boxing Event
According to an official statement from BOXXER and Sky Sports, over two million viewers tuned in on Sky Sports to watch last Saturday's card at the sold-out 02 Arena in London, making it the most-watched women’s professional boxing show in UK history and setting a new audience record for a live women’s sport event on Sky.
Boxing Scene
Golovkin-Falcao Mandatory Title Fight To Be Ordered, Per WBA/IBF Joint Ruling; Lara To Face Winner
Gennadiy Golovkin will now honor another mandatory ahead of the one that was previously ordered. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the WBA and IBF have reached a joint resolution for Golovkin—who holds the middleweight title for both sanctioning bodies—to next defend against IBF number-one contender Esquiva Falcao. The ruling comes as the 30-day deadline drew near for Golovkin to negotiate terms with secondary WBA middleweight titlist Erislandy Lara for their ordered title consolidation clash.
Boxing Scene
Shields: If They're Not Paying Me & Franchon Crews Whole Bunch Of Money, Won't Do It
A second fight with Savannah Marshall wasn’t the only rematch mentioned for Claressa Shields after she defeated Marshall on Saturday night in London. Shields also assessed the possibility of facing undisputed super middleweight champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn again. The undefeated Shields beat Crews-Dezurn by unanimous decision in her four-round pro debut in November 2016 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Boxing Scene
Abner Mares Eyes Oscar Valdez Showdown: "He's A Big Name, It Would Be Great"
Competing in the squared circle appeared to be a thing of the past for Abner Mares. Following a fairly invasive surgery to repair a detached retina in 2018, the likelihood of the California resident returning to the ring was slim to none. However, as his desire to perform underneath the bright lights intensified, Mares impetuously dusted off his pugilistic gloves and made his return.
Boxing Scene
Benavidez, Uzcategui Near Deal To Fight On Showtime On Date TBD In January
Almost a year after David Benavidez’s fight against Jose Uzcategui was scrapped due to Uzcategui testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug, Benavidez has again agreed to face the Venezuelan veteran. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that representatives for Benavidez and Uzcategui have nearly finalized a deal for them to fight early...
Boxing Scene
Baumgardner: I Want Choi Next, That Is What I Planned On And What I Plan To Do
Alycia Baumgardner believes that she and Mikaela Mayer will cross paths at some down the road and possibly in another weight division. For now, she chooses to remain on course for the journey she has always mapped out for herself. That next step—if Baumgardner gets her way—will be a showdown...
Boxing Scene
Katie Taylor Named The Most Marketable Boxer In The World
Irish boxer Katie Taylor’s big win earlier this year against Amanda Serrano apparently has had big marketing implications. London-based media company SportsPro released its annual list of the most marketable athletes in the world on Monday, and Taylor was ranked No. 47 – the first boxer to appear on the list.
Frank Warren reveals Tyson Fury’s next three fights with two huge names on the horizon after Derek Chisora trilogy bout
TYSON FURY'S boxing promoter Frank Warren has revealed his next potential three fights. The Gypsy King was hoping to fight Anthony Joshua this year after coming out of retirement. However, a bout could not organised due to contractual disagreements not being sorted out before a set deadline passed. Fury has...
Boxing Scene
George Acosta Discusses Clash With Jose Angulo, Training Camp
Super featherweight George “El Yuyu” Acosta (13-1, 1 KOs) of Whittier, Ca, will take on one of the toughest tests of his career when he steps in the ring against Jose Angulo (14-3, 7 KOs) of Guayaquil, Ecuador. The two will clash in an 8-round main event on Thompson Boxing’s “New Blood” card.
