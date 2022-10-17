2 teens found dead in car following crash: Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office

JACKSON, Miss. ( WKRG ) — Two 16-year-old girls were found dead in a car in the Harleston community following a single-car crash Sunday afternoon, according to a release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Bayleigh Bowlin and Chloe Tayler, both from Hurley, attended East Central High School. The families of Bowlin and Taylor reported the girls missing Sunday morning, Oct. 16.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said they were found after single car crash that happened at the Highway 613/Lum Reeves intersection.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. No other details were given at this time.

