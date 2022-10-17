Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
Related
Pharmacy delivery driver carjacked at gunpoint while delivering medical supplies in Northeast D
WASHINGTON — Officers say a delivery driver was robbed and carjacked at gunpoint in Northeast D.C. Monday morning, and police are looking for the man responsible. The driver told Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) he was carjacked at gunpoint while he was delivering medical supplies to a local pharmacy on Kenilworth Terrance Northeast D.C. just before 10 a.m., according to the police report.
fox5dc.com
Car stolen, crashed with baby in back seat in Northeast DC; 14-year-old suspect arrested
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A 14-year-old female has been arrested after allegedly stealing a car with a baby inside and crashing the car in Northeast D.C. According to the police report, the victim stopped her car in the 3200 block of Dubois Pl SE with her baby in the backseat.
Police Investigating Attempted Armed Carjacking
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect involved in an attempted carjacking that occurred on October 11 in the 8000 block of 13th Street in Silver Spring. At approximately 8:41 p.m. on October 11, officers from the 3rd District responded to a report of...
Police locate caregiver for young man found walking on I-495
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County Police say they have located the caregiver for a man walking down Interstate 495 Wednesday night. Police tweeted the caregiver had been located just before 11:30 p.m. According to a tweet from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the unidentified...
Suspect Facing Murder Charge For Gunning Down Maryland Man In DC, Police Say
The months-long investigation into the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old Maryland man led to a murder charge for a suspect who was wanted in Washington, DC, police announced. Dionte Anderson, 24, of Southeast, DC, was arrested by members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday, Oct. 18 on a warrant charging him with second-degree murder while armed for his role in the death of Greenbelt resident Adrian Mack over the summer.
fox5dc.com
Community tips led to arrest of Vienna rape suspect, Fairfax County Police say
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Fairfax County Police say tips from the community led to the arrest of a rape suspect wanted for crimes in Vienna. Patrick Craig Locke, 30, of Washington, D.C. Locke was arrested at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the Metro Center Station. ◀︎ ▶︎
Tips lead to arrest of Fairfax armed hotel room rape suspect
Fairfax Police posted images taken from security cameras near the hotel and several Metro stations in Virginia and D.C. after an incident in Vienna on Saturday, Oct. 1, in which an armed man went into an unlocked hotel room before physically and sexually assaulting a woman.
Suspect sought in Latrobe Homes shooting
BALTIMORE -- Detectives are searching for a suspected shooter who gunned down two people at Latrobe Homes on Friday, according to authorities.The double shooting happened around 9:35 p.m. in the 800 block of Harford Court, police said.The shooter shot a 27-year-old man and a 42-year-old person, according to authorities. The police did not make public the gender of the second gunshot victim.Anyone who has information about the shooting can contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.
Bay Net
Suspect Caught Lighting Paper Towels In Waldorf Library Bathroom, Causes Fire
WALDORF, Md. – On October 18, 2022, at approximately 2:37 p.m., a person was caught lighting paper towels on fire in the bathroom of the Waldorf West Charles County Public Library at 10405 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf. This incident did not trigger any fire alarms or sprinklers. There...
foxbaltimore.com
VIDEO: $8,000 reward offered in search for 2020 light rail stop murder
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released new video in connection with a brutal murder at a light rail stop two years ago and announced an $8,000 reward for finding the gunman. Detectives say they are releasing the video now at the request of the victim's family. The shooting...
14-year-old girl accused of stealing car, kidnapping boy
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said a 14-year-old girl is facing a kidnapping charge after she stole a car that had a boy in it. The Metropolitan Police Department said the teenager took the car from the 3200 block of Dubois Pl. SE Monday around 5:50 p.m. The car and the boy had been […]
WTOP
Woman attacked on a DC Metrobus speaks out
A woman whose assault on a D.C. Metrobus was caught on camera is speaking out about what happened to her. On Monday afternoon, Kyla Thurston was shown being assaulted by a group of juveniles on a W4 Metrobus after she told them to stop cursing around a mother and her children, to whom she had just given her seat.
Two victims shot, killed in DC identified
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two teenagers were identified after a triple shooting in Southeast DC Monday evening. 19-year-old Reginald Cooper and 19-year-old Davonte Berkley were shot and killed on Congress Street. Both are from District Heights, Maryland. The third victim is still in the hospital. Police were still looking for a suspect.
Police: Prince George's County officer injured in Bowie crash
BOWIE, Md. — A Prince George's County officer was taken to a hospital early Thursday morning following a crash in Bowie, Maryland. Prince George's County Police Department say an officer, while in its cruiser, collided with another driver in the 3300 block of Church Road. The officer was taken...
Police: Driver responsible for Arlington pub crash will not be charged
ARLINGTON, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above was published on September 15, 2022. A rideshare driver deemed responsible for a fiery crash at an Arlington pub that left 15 people injured will not receive any criminal charges, according to police. The crash sparked a fire at Ireland's Four...
Pizza Delivery Driver Fights Back During Glen Burnie Robbery
Police are investigating a robbery of a pizza delivery driver in Glen Burnie over the weekend, authorities say. A delivery driver from Mr. Pizza and Subs was attempting a delivery in the 200 block of Mountain Ridge Court around 8:45 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 16 when a suspect approached him from behind and placed an unknown object into his back, according to Anne Arundel County police.
CBS News
Howard Co. Police say at least 21 cars reportedly broken into overnight
BALTIMORE - At least 21 cars were reportedly broken into overnight in Howard County, according to police. Howard County Police said the car break-ins and thefts happened in Elkridge and Columbia. Officers responded to the break-ins on Montgomery Road, Sandpiper Court, Whisper Way, Rowanberry Drive and Diggers Lane in Elkridge.
Beware: Tow Truck Car Thieves Are Back It Again In The District
The Tow truck car thieves are still out there! So far this year over 2,700 cars have been stolen in D.C...
Group throws woman off DC Metro bus, video shows
WASHINGTON — A woman she was brutally attacked on a bus in Northeast D.C. Monday afternoon. The incident was caught on camera and the video is disturbing. Metro Transit Police investigators are looking into what happened. The incident happened on the M4 bus headed to Deanwood around 4 p.m....
fox5dc.com
Search for man accused of raping a woman in a Vienna hotel continues
VIENNA, Va. - Detectives in Fairfax County are sharing surveillance video and new pictures of a suspect who they said raped a woman in a hotel earlier this month. The surveillance video, which was recovered from Metro cameras at the Eastern Market station, depicts a heavyset Black man with short curly black hair that is partially dyed blonde. The man appears to be wearing a large medallion around his neck and a black SpongeBob jacket.
WUSA9
Washington, DC
43K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 1