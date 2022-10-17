Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
The Drug Zejula Shows Important Long-Term, Progression-Free Survival Benefit For Patients With Advanced Ovarian Cancer
PARP inhibitors are a class of drugs that treat ovarian cancer at the genetic level. Maintenance therapy is intended to prolong the time that a patient is cancer free, or prevent or postpone cancer from worsening. Zejula maintenance therapy (a type of PARP inhibitor) conferred clinically significant benefit versus placebo...
2minutemedicine.com
#VisualAbstract: Nivolumab plus ipilimumab improves recurrence-free survival in patients with resected advanced melanoma
1. 4-year recurrence-free survival was significantly higher with nivolumab plus ipilimumab compared to placebo. 2. Overall survival was significantly higher in nivolumab plus ipilimumab compared to placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Melanoma is a form of skin cancer with the aggressive potential to metastasize to other organs...
2minutemedicine.com
Toripalimab addition to chemotherapy showed improved survival in advanced stage non-small-cell lung cancer
1. In the toripalimab arm, progression-free survival was longer, overall survival at the second interim analysis was longer, and objective response rate and duration of response were significantly better. 2. Incidence of adverse events was similar between both arms. The most common adverse events of grades 3 or more were...
nypressnews.com
Your eyes are a ‘window’ into how long you will live suggests study
If you could find out how long you have left to live, would you want to know? A recent study, published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology, suggests your eyes can lift the curtain on your life expectancy. A team of International researchers have discovered a link between the biological age of a person’s retinas and their risk of death.
survivornet.com
New Combination Of Immunotherapy And Chemotherapy Could Effectively Treat Metastatic Bladder Cancer
A new immunotherapy and chemotherapy combination may be an effective treatment for patients with metastatic bladder cancers who cannot receive cisplatin. Patients who cannot receive cisplatin for their cancer have historically fared very poorly. In a study, the new treatment achieved a response in 64.5% of the patients. This treatment...
2minutemedicine.com
Polycystic ovarian syndrome is associated with an increased risk of pancreatic cancer
1. Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis puts women at 1.9 times higher risk of pancreatic cancer. 2. PCOS was an independent risk factor for the development of pancreatic cancer even after adjusting for type 2 diabetes. Evidence Rating Level: 3 (Average) Study Rundown: Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is positively associated...
survivornet.com
Immunotherapy Drug Keytruda Shows Promising Event-Free Survival Results For High-Risk Melanoma Patients When Used Before And After Surgery
A new study of patients with high-risk melanoma shows using the immunotherapy agent pembrolizumab, also known as Keytruda, used before and after surgery reduces the risk of tumor recurrence. Immunotherapy given before surgery can help prime the immune system to fight off cancer cells and may lead to fewer “adjuvant”...
Cymbalta Explained: Usage, Dosage, And Side Effects
Cymbalta (duloxetine) is an antidepressant and anxiolytic (anti-anxiety) medication used in the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), fibromyalgia, and neuropathic pain (per WebMD and the FDA). It is also approved in Europe for the management of stress urinary incontinence (via Therapeutics and Clinical Risk Management).
nypressnews.com
Five potassium-rich foods that could lower blood pressure in weeks
While everyone should meet their daily target of 3,500 mg of potassium a day, the expert shared many don’t get enough. “Most of us are guilty of not always getting the right nutrients from our diets as many of us find it hard to eat the recommended five fruit and vegetables a day,” she noted.
nypressnews.com
Vitamin D supplements ‘should be taken in the morning’
The GP describes vitamin D as “a fat-soluble vitamin important for bone health”. He added: “For those low in this nutrient, increasing intake may also reduce depression and improve strength. If you’re thinking about taking Vitamin D supplements in the first instance contact your GP.”. While...
nypressnews.com
Claudication could be the first noticeable symptom of high cholesterol
Dubbed the silent killer, cholesterol can silently roam through your arteries, spurring on serious health problems like heart disease and strokes. However, one tell-tale sign of cholesterol build-up can sometimes strike down in your legs. Here’s how to spot the sign known as claudication. High levels of “bad” cholesterol,...
cancernetwork.com
Management Strategies of Relapsed/Refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Tycel Phillips, MD, reviewed effective second-line treatment options for patients with relapsed/refractory mantle cell lymphoma. Second-line treatment options can be difficult, but necessary to determine for patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). However, if a response is experiences, it may last between 5 to 10 years, with lower overall response rates (ORR).
What Causes Bags Under Your Eyes?
If you've experienced puffy, saggy bags or dark circles under your eyes, you're not alone. Experts say that anyone at any age can develop these unwanted eye bags (via The Healthy). Perhaps what's more distressing is that, according to those in the know, there is no way to completely get rid of these bags once you develop them, outside of surgery.
Healthline
Thyroid Cancer Treatment Options
Thyroid cancer begins in the thyroid gland. This is a small, butterfly-shaped gland that’s located in your neck. The thyroid gland makes many hormones that work to regulate your metabolism. American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that there will be 43,800 new diagnoses of thyroid cancer in the United States...
Healthline
Paraneoplastic Syndromes and Small Cell Lung Cancer
Paraneoplastic syndromes are groups of certain signs and symptoms that develop in some people with cancer. The name comes from the word “para” which means “alongside of,” and “neoplasm,” which means tumor. Some paraneoplastic syndromes develop when your immune system overreacts to a tumor...
cancernetwork.com
Zanubrutinib Produces Improved Survival Compared with Ibrutinib in Final PFS Analysis for Relapsed/Refractory CLL
Topline results from the phase 3 ALPINE trial’s final progression-free survival analysis highlighted that zanubrutinib yielded higher progression-free survival compared with ibrutinib in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Zanubrutinib (Brukinsa) demonstrated a superior progression-free survival (PFS) vs ibrutinib (Imbruvica) as a treatment for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia...
News-Medical.net
Could COVID-19 infections trigger a relapse of mycosis fungoides or other cutaneous T-cell lymphomas?
In a recent clinical letter published by the Brazilian Society of Dermatology, researchers highlight the potential role of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections in triggering the relapse of mycosis fungoides, a type of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Objectives. The authors aimed to discuss a report which described the...
docwirenews.com
S-1, Irinotecan, and Oxaliplatin in Advanced Pancreatic Cancer
In a phase 1b trial, researchers evaluated the safety and efficacy profiles of combined S-1, irinotecan, and oxaliplatin (S-IROX) for first-line chemotherapy in patients with advanced pancreatic cancer. According to the study’s lead author, Akihiro Ohba, the combination regimen had a promising efficacy and manageable safety profile. The findings were published in the European Journal of Cancer.
survivornet.com
Study Shows The Drug Lumakras Increases Progression-Free Survival For Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients, But It’s Success Increasing Overall Survival Is Still In Question
Promising Results for a Subset of Lung Cancer Patients. A potential treatment option that has shown some positive results for KRAS gene mutated non-small cell lung cancer patients is called sotorasib (brand name Lumakras). KRAS is a gene that makes a protein involved in cell growth, cell mutation, and cell...
MedicalXpress
Back pain: 84% increase in treatment success rate
If a therapy for chronic back pain is tailored specifically to a patient's individual requirements, the chances of success are far greater than with standard forms of treatment. Accompanied by a psychotherapeutic procedure in the shape of cognitive behavioral therapy, the pain can be alleviated even more effectively. This is...
