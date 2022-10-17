Read full article on original website
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Boil Water Advisory, Water Main BreakMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Food Delivery Worker Mugged for his Moped - Muggers Give Middle Finger to VictimBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Sofia Wylie At ‘The School For Good And Evil’ L.A. Premiere
Actress Sofia Wylie attended the World Premiere Of Netflix’s The School For Good And Evil at Regency Village Theatre on October 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. The 18-year-old beauty stars in the fairy-tale movie as Agatha, a student at the enchanted school. You may also have seen her in the hit series on Disney + High School Musical: The Musical The Series. She became very popular from her starring role as “Buffy Driscoll” and lent her vocals to the Marvel animated series Marvel Rising and Heart of Iron.
Talking With Tami
A Peek Inside: Fashion Designer Olivier Rousteing Home
Fashion Designer for Balmain Olivier Rousteing opens up the doors of his Parisian apartment. By his own admission, Olivier has an obsession with black and gold—just look at his collections for Balmain, the storied Parisian fashion house he’s helmed since 2011. So is it any surprise that, when Vogue asked the designer to name his favorite things in his Paris home for the latest episode of “Objects of Affection,” most of them abided by that very color scheme? See how he lives inside plus his secret rooms, ooh!
'Everybody Knows Her Name': 'Cheers' Actress Shelley Long Looks Unrecognizable In Rare Public Sighting
Everybody knows her name, but do they recognize her face? Actress Shelley Long, whose role as Diane Chambers on Cheers catapulted her into stardom, looked opposite of her former self during a rare public outing this week, RadarOnline.com can report.The 73-year-old starlet was seen walking her pet Chihuahua in Los Angeles on Wednesday and looked unrecognizable. Long almost went completely incognito, strolling past others on the streets without being bothered.If it wasn't for one eagle-eyed fan, the Emmy winner may not have been spotted at all.Long gone are the days of her ditzy waitress character. The actress took her afternoon...
TMZ.com
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
At Antwerp’s ‘Mirror Mirror’ Exhibit, Fashion and the Psyche Intertwine to Probe Notions of Beauty
If fashion’s last several years have been about challenging outdated beauty ideals — whether pertaining to racial, size or gender diversity — the “Mirror Mirror” exhibit may be the artful answer to continuing that challenge, and investigating how we feel about it all. A joint exhibition between Antwerp’s MoMu fashion museum and the Dr. Guislain Museum in Ghent, which holds exhibits on the history of psychiatry in what was formerly Belgium’s first mental asylum, “Mirror Mirror,” which opened earlier this month, looks at how fashion, psychology, self-image and identity intertwine.More from WWDRed Carpet Photos from the BFI London Film FestivalInside Charisse...
Talking With Tami
Feel Good Friday: Pattern Beauty & Ulta Beauty Salon, Sip & Style
Yesterday afternoon, I was invited out to experience PATTERN Beauty’s formulas & tools that are now available at ULTA Salon! Once I arrived, I enjoyed bubbly & a hairstyle of choice plus I got to go home with their latest products! The event took place at ULTA Beauty Atlanta on Howell Mill Road. I had a blast meeting many members of the staff and my hairstylist Stacey-Ann, she was wonderful and I love the beachy wavy hairstyle she gave me!
